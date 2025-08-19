Zack Snyder Sets Next Directorial Project - And It Marks Quite A Departure For The Former DCEU Filmmaker

Zack Snyder fans have been anxiously awaiting word on the former DCEU filmmaker's next project, and we now have word that the Justice League director is set to helm a movie he has been hoping to get into production for over 20 years.

Despite the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse faithful hoping to see Snyder step behind the camera for another DC Comics-based film, this movie will mark quite a departure for the director behind the likes of Watchmen, 300, Dawn of the Dead, and Man of Steel.

Snyder will begin filming his passion project, The Last Photograph, next month. The indie war drama will star Stuart Martin and Fra Free, both of whom appeared in the Rebel Moon movies.

Production is expected to take place in several locations, including Iceland, Colombia, and Los Angeles.

Snyder is also producing with creative partner and wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller via their Stone Quarry banner. Gianni Nunnari and his Hollywood Gang Productions company are also on board. Longtime Snyder colleague Kurt Johnstad wrote the script, which is based on an original story from Snyder.

Hans Zimmer, Steven Doar and Omer Benyamin will compose the score.

The official synopsis reads:

“An ex-DEA operative must return to the mountains of South America in an effort to find his missing niece and nephew, following the brutal murders of their diplomat parents. Enlisting the help of a washed-up junkie war photographer, the only person to have seen the face of the killers, he sets out, determined to find the children and the truth, but soon learns he must also face the ghosts of his past. Their journey into the unknown takes them further and further away from civilization, bringing into question everything they believe, while slowly eroding the distinction between real and surreal.”

The project has undergone some significant changes since Snyder first started developing it over two decades ago. The setting used to be Afghanistan, with the story following a war correspondent emerging as the lone survivor of an attack on a group of Americans. Christian Bale and Sean Penn were originally attached to star.

“The idea of taking camera in hand and simply making a movie in an intimate way is very appealing to me,” Snyder said in a statement. “The Last Photograph is a meditation of life and death, embodying some of the trials that I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas through image making.”

Snyder has other projects in various stages of development, including MMA movie Brawler, and an action thriller centered around the LAPD.

What do you make of this news? Drop us a comment down below.