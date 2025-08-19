Zack Snyder Sets Next Directorial Project - And It Marks Quite A Departure For The Former DCEU Filmmaker

We now know which project Zack Snyder will tackle next, and those hoping to see the former DCEU filmmaker take the helm of another superhero movie are in for some disappointment...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 19, 2025 07:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Steel
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

Zack Snyder fans have been anxiously awaiting word on the former DCEU filmmaker's next project, and we now have word that the Justice League director is set to helm a movie he has been hoping to get into production for over 20 years.

Despite the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse faithful hoping to see Snyder step behind the camera for another DC Comics-based film, this movie will mark quite a departure for the director behind the likes of Watchmen, 300, Dawn of the Dead, and Man of Steel.

Snyder will begin filming his passion project, The Last Photograph, next month. The indie war drama will star Stuart Martin and Fra Free, both of whom appeared in the Rebel Moon movies.

Production is expected to take place in several locations, including Iceland, Colombia, and Los Angeles.

Snyder is also producing with creative partner and wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller via their Stone Quarry banner. Gianni Nunnari and his Hollywood Gang Productions company are also on board. Longtime Snyder colleague Kurt Johnstad wrote the script, which is based on an original story from Snyder.

Hans Zimmer, Steven Doar and Omer Benyamin will compose the score.

The official synopsis reads:

“An ex-DEA operative must return to the mountains of South America in an effort to find his missing niece and nephew, following the brutal murders of their diplomat parents. Enlisting the help of a washed-up junkie war photographer, the only person to have seen the face of the killers, he sets out, determined to find the children and the truth, but soon learns he must also face the ghosts of his past. Their journey into the unknown takes them further and further away from civilization, bringing into question everything they believe, while slowly eroding the distinction between real and surreal.”

The project has undergone some significant changes since Snyder first started developing it over two decades ago. The setting used to be Afghanistan, with the story following a war correspondent emerging as the lone survivor of an attack on a group of Americans. Christian Bale and Sean Penn were originally attached to star. 

“The idea of taking camera in hand and simply making a movie in an intimate way is very appealing to me,” Snyder said in a statement. “The Last Photograph is a meditation of life and death, embodying some of the trials that I have experienced in my own life and the exploration of those ideas through image making.”

Snyder has other projects in various stages of development, including MMA movie Brawler, and an action thriller centered around the LAPD.

What do you make of this news? Drop us a comment down below.

F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/19/2025, 7:22 PM
If he wrote it then its likely to be shit.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/19/2025, 8:02 PM
@F4ntasticClunge -
Yea, who wrote the screenplay?
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 8/19/2025, 7:24 PM
OT:

F4 actually made $9 million on weekend 3, but fell to 900k on monday.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/19/2025, 7:27 PM

Start the contest! How many hundreds of millions of dollars will Snyder flush down the toilet with this thing?

I'm guessing 300 million.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/19/2025, 8:03 PM
@DocSpock -
Self funding with all that Rebel Moon money. Notice there will be no special effects. He will be taking "camera in hand".
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/19/2025, 8:22 PM
@DocSpock - Depends on how many extended director cuts he releases. 😆
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/19/2025, 8:23 PM
@Goldboink -

It's time he just changed his name to Michael Bay Jr. and buys a shirt that says "FX guy" on the back.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/19/2025, 8:26 PM
@Feralwookiee -

Each director's cut will explain it is needed because we neanderthals can't possibly understand his genius.
amesjazz
amesjazz - 8/19/2025, 7:30 PM
Sounds cool. Rebel Moon was friggin awful but I'll always love Snyder.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/19/2025, 7:39 PM
@amesjazz - rebel moon wasn’t to bad had some boring parts it was sci-fi magnificent eight movie
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/19/2025, 7:31 PM
he can direct and has a great eye for visual details but he can't write for shit......I like him.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/19/2025, 7:31 PM
Totally not against Snyder or his version of the dc universe, and was excited for rebel moon, but I’m on the fence with this movie. The premise sounds ok but I’m not sure if Im going to be bored. Could really go either way lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 8:00 PM
@epc1122 - i couldn’t really get into Snyder’s DCEU work and haven’t seen Rebel Moon but I thought Army of The Dead was enjoyable so I willing to give his more “original” projects a shot.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/19/2025, 8:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - at the time I liked Snyder’s dceu but in hindsight I think I was an apologist because I so desperately wanted him I see my favorite characters come to life. I still enjoy aspects to the films, but not as much as I used to. I’ve liked some of Snyder’s work like watchmen, the bird movie, even sucker punch. Was excited to see what rebel moon was about but didn’t like it much. Want to see what the look of this new film will be before judging it. At first this movie being a war movie didn’t pique my interest but it’s also about a niece and nephew and I’m close with my niece and nephew. Def willing to give it a chance 👍
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 8:28 PM
@epc1122 - same in regards of liking some of Snyder’s other work…

His vision for DC just didn’t really work for m much.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/19/2025, 7:35 PM


Let’s give him a chance to see if he manages to do something really good that’s not tied to the usual fantasy genre.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/19/2025, 7:37 PM
Knowing the Snyderverse is finally dead, buried and headstone pissed on

User Comment Image
EarlChai
EarlChai - 8/19/2025, 7:40 PM
Guardians of Ga’hool sequel WHEN, Zack?? The owls of the Great Tree have been waiting for 15 years!
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/19/2025, 7:46 PM
@EarlChai - not being sarcastic at all but I liked the first one and would be all for a sequel. As of now, it’s not happening 😢
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/19/2025, 7:40 PM
Impossible, Allisgooy said he'd never work in the business again
User Comment Image
1stDalek
1stDalek - 8/19/2025, 7:41 PM
The pitch start made me think it would go in a "USA guy goes into the mountains and guns down a terrorist cell by themselves" direction, I was not expecting that turn halfway through. I'm not sure the slow meditative tone he's implying fits well with the urgency of needing to rescue the 2 kids.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/19/2025, 7:51 PM
Loving some of the comments on here, exactly what I was hoping to find :-)
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/19/2025, 7:56 PM
It's always a "passion project" with this dude. It'd be great if he'd stick to directing. You don't see Spielberg trying to write his [frick]ing scripts.

No more Snyderverse WHAT A GLORIOUS DAY
Nolanite
Nolanite - 8/19/2025, 8:05 PM
This is just a cover for the next Army of the Dead movie he's going to start filming soon!

Nolanite out
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 8/19/2025, 8:07 PM
“… which is based on an original story from Snyder”

User Comment Image
Laridian
Laridian - 8/19/2025, 8:09 PM
I didn't bother with REBEL MOON because I've never been a fan of Snyder. I noticed there are apparently a lot of comments I can't see, so I must have been pretty accurate in my blocking. Oh also, no. I won't be watching this.
DREAMER
DREAMER - 8/19/2025, 8:19 PM
Good for him, the superhero films industry is dead!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/19/2025, 8:24 PM
@DREAMER - If that's true, then he certainly had a hand in killing it.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 8/19/2025, 8:19 PM
I like Snyder, I’ll always give his movies a chance.
dracula
dracula - 8/19/2025, 8:22 PM
Thought his next movie was the one with the wife beater
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2025, 8:26 PM
Honestly , I think the premise seems interesting and I appreciate Snyder trying to do something seemingly more intimate , psychological & smaller scale then his previous projects…

I’m not saying the movie will be of this quality but it’s giving me Heart of Darkness/Apocalypse Now vibes with that synopsis so we’ll see.

I also think it’s cool that’s not going for big names as the leads though I’m not familiar with Stuart Martin who I’m assuming is playing the ex-DEA guy…

However Fra Fee (who is likely the washed up junkie war photographer) did well in Hawkeye imo.

User Comment Image
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/19/2025, 8:27 PM
Not interested lol

