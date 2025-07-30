AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Shares Shooting Update And Makes Interesting ENDGAME Comparison

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie shares a big update on how work is progressing on Avengers: Doomsday, and makes an interesting comparison to what the Russos did with 2019's Endgame.

By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2025 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Screen Rant

Avengers: Doomsday is currently shooting in the UK, the new base for Marvel Studios movies. Atlanta was previously the studio's go-to filming location, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps shot across the pond, as will Spider-Man: Brand New Day

We've yet to see any set photos from Avengers: Doomsday beyond the occasional aerial shot of some mysterious sets. That proves the Russo Brothers weren't kidding when they said earlier this year that there were precautions in place to keep the movie's biggest surprises under wraps. 

Screen Rant recently caught up with Captain America actor Anthony Mackie, and asked him how work on the next Avengers movie is progressing.

"We are in the midst of it. I mean, it's such a big, moving set piece, and it's such a big story," he shared. "The best part of shooting a Marvel movie is that it's always an ever-evolving canvas. There are those staple pieces, and then there are the pieces that circulate throughout the course of the shoot. So, we're in the midst of it, but it's going well."

Mackie declined to share any plot details, and said only this when the site asked where things stand with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after Thunderbolts*'s New Avengers post-credits scene. "I talked to Sebastian yesterday. We're still butting heads. All we do is fight," he joked.

Extra also spoke with Mackie, and he suggested that we can expect the Russo Brothers to pick up where they left off with 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"When you look at the Marvel characters in the universe that we’ve created, there’s an idealistic nature of the type of story you want and the type of you want coming from those films," he explained. "I've said it before and I’ll say it again, that last moment in Endgame was probably one of the most poignantly realistic moments in film history. That was a true Marvel moment."

"I don’t think any other studio, any other directors, any other group of actors could have contextually put that moment together and made it that real," Mackie noted. "That being said, I think this is a lot of carrying over, feel, and depth of that moment coming into the new universe. From my movie, we went out building on top of that to this just being a chaotic destruction of the world."

There's some scepticism surrounding what Joe and Anthony Russo have planned for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Despite a flawless run with Marvel Studios, the filmmakers have since faced a string of failures with Netflix flops, The Grey Man and The Electric State

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors Share Audience Reaction To FANTASTIC FOUR Mid-Credits Scene - SPOILERS
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS: New Rumor Reveals Whether Doctor Doom Is From Earth-828 - SPOILERS
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/30/2025, 7:22 AM
I'm not excited for anything marvel after FF it is just like what's the point it doesn't feel fresh
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/30/2025, 8:53 AM
@0bstreperous - lol, ok.
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/30/2025, 7:24 AM
I actually really like The Grey Man.


Electric State, not so much.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/30/2025, 7:43 AM
@thewanderer -

I agree. I really liked the Gray Man. (I've read all of the excellent books.)

I thought Electric State was terrible.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 8:28 AM
@thewanderer - I thought The Gray Man was decent tbh…

It felt like a modern day equivalent of a 90’s action flick with Chris Evans trying to do his best Nic Cage lol.

I haven’t seen Electric State yet so can’t speak to that.
Reginator
Reginator - 7/30/2025, 7:36 AM
Not really interested in captain falcon. if he is the focus I may pass on this one.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/30/2025, 7:41 AM

I think that Doomsday and Secret Wars will be EPIC!!!!

But then the MCU MUST avoid these 2 things:

1) Do not repeat all the terrible mistakes they made over the last 5 years on the big screen and the often limp D+ shows.
2) Do not let Hollyweird turn the X-Men into a giant ultra-liberal social media driven punch in the face instead of just giving us great entertainment that seems like the comics brought to life.

Make mine Marvel!!!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/30/2025, 7:51 AM
Imagine Blade got replaced by a lame white Blade and people just said deal with it racist
Vigor
Vigor - 7/30/2025, 8:32 AM
@Matchesz - his name isn't Steve Roger's though. Captain American is just a moniker

A better example would be if blade handed his sword to a white guy and bestowed the name blade to him and made him promise to vanquish vampires

Do you feel the same way about Terry (batman beyond) going by the name batman? If not, then why? Think about that
WakandaFlex
WakandaFlex - 7/30/2025, 8:49 AM
@Matchesz - if your only issue is that you thought Sam Wilson was a lame character, then you wouldn't have mentioned his race. You showed your slip.
WakandaFlex
WakandaFlex - 7/30/2025, 8:52 AM
@Vigor - exactly! I think it's funny how Anthony/Sam has caught so much flack for playing a completely different character who took on the CA moniker, yet a non-white actor is playing THE Reed Richards, and I've seen very little pushback on that.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/30/2025, 7:59 AM
The Grey Man was a fun movie. I hope they do a sequel.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/30/2025, 8:22 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 8:53 AM
While I agree that the Russos haven’t exactly had a stellar track record post EG (even though the only directed film I have seen of theirs is The Gray Man which was enjoyable imo) , I still have faith in them to deliver when it comes to Marvel…

They managed to give us 4 critically and commercially successful MCU films in a row which is no mean feat so it seems like they have an understanding of this world and it’s characters so I hope both Doomsday & Secret Wars not just only brings Marvel back to the top but the Russos aswell!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway in regards to Mackies comments , I like how he says the best part for him is how a Marvel production is ever evolving because as Feige has said in the past that once on set , they take into account actors inputs & such this reflecting that in changes to the script hence it always pretty much being worked on which social media would let you think it’s a bad thing which it’s not.

