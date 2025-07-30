AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Anthony Mackie Shares Shooting Update And Makes Interesting ENDGAME Comparison

Avengers: Doomsday is currently shooting in the UK, the new base for Marvel Studios movies. Atlanta was previously the studio's go-to filming location, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps shot across the pond, as will Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

We've yet to see any set photos from Avengers: Doomsday beyond the occasional aerial shot of some mysterious sets. That proves the Russo Brothers weren't kidding when they said earlier this year that there were precautions in place to keep the movie's biggest surprises under wraps.

Screen Rant recently caught up with Captain America actor Anthony Mackie, and asked him how work on the next Avengers movie is progressing.

"We are in the midst of it. I mean, it's such a big, moving set piece, and it's such a big story," he shared. "The best part of shooting a Marvel movie is that it's always an ever-evolving canvas. There are those staple pieces, and then there are the pieces that circulate throughout the course of the shoot. So, we're in the midst of it, but it's going well."

Mackie declined to share any plot details, and said only this when the site asked where things stand with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after Thunderbolts*'s New Avengers post-credits scene. "I talked to Sebastian yesterday. We're still butting heads. All we do is fight," he joked.

Extra also spoke with Mackie, and he suggested that we can expect the Russo Brothers to pick up where they left off with 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"When you look at the Marvel characters in the universe that we’ve created, there’s an idealistic nature of the type of story you want and the type of you want coming from those films," he explained. "I've said it before and I’ll say it again, that last moment in Endgame was probably one of the most poignantly realistic moments in film history. That was a true Marvel moment."

"I don’t think any other studio, any other directors, any other group of actors could have contextually put that moment together and made it that real," Mackie noted. "That being said, I think this is a lot of carrying over, feel, and depth of that moment coming into the new universe. From my movie, we went out building on top of that to this just being a chaotic destruction of the world."

There's some scepticism surrounding what Joe and Anthony Russo have planned for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Despite a flawless run with Marvel Studios, the filmmakers have since faced a string of failures with Netflix flops, The Grey Man and The Electric State.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.