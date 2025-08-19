SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany Faces An Unspeakable Evil In Red Band Trailer For Osgood Perkins' KEEPER

NEON has released the full trailer for Keeper, the latest movie from Osgood Perkins, who has been carving out a name as a modern-day master of horror following the likes of The Blackcoat's Daughter, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, Longlegs, and The Monkey.

Keeper stars Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) and Rossif Sutherland (Possessor), and follows a couple as they "escape for a romantic anniversary weekend at a secluded cabin. When Malcolm (Sutherland) suddenly returns to the city, Liz (Maslany) finds herself isolated and in the presence of an unspeakable evil that unveils the cabin’s horrifying secrets."

The first teaser showed various women in different locations (and possibly timelines) looking towards the camera, before things took a very dark turn. Here, we get a little more to go on, as the trailer plays out from the perspectives of Liz and Malcolm, who both seem to be equally unsure if they can trust the other.

Based on the synopsis, it sounds like Maslany's character might discover that her boyfriend has been taking these women to his cabin and either murdering them or keeping them prisoner so that this mysterious entity can finish the job.

Maslany is expected to return as She-Hulk for Avengers: Doomsday, though nothing has been confirmed.

Written by Nick Lepard, Keeper is produced by Chris Ferguson and Jesse Savath of Oddfellows. Maslany; Marlaina Mah for Oddfellows; Noah Segal and Laurie May for Elevation Pictures; Brian Kavanaugh Jones; Fred Berger and Peter Micelli on behalf of Range Media Partners; John Hegeman and Vince Totino for Wayward Entertainment; and Bonner Bellew for Welcome Villain are all on board as executive producers.

“It was made during the [Writers Guild] strike, so I couldn’t write it, this lovely Canadian non-union guy wrote this movie and we sort of figured out this thing,” said Perkins during a recent interview with IndieWire. “I was able to get Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland to kind of do a grown-up, kind of relationship horror that takes place in, more or less, one location. It’s a beautiful, beautiful movie. And Tatiana Maslany, who’s obviously in ‘The Monkey’ (Lois, the protagonist’s mother) is just the greatest. She’s so infinite. I’m so lucky to have her.”

Check out the new trailer below along with some new promo images, and let us know what you think is going on in the comments section.

Keeper also stars Tess Degenstein, Claire Friesen, and Christin Park, and is set to release in theaters on November 14.