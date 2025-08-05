ALIEN: EARTH's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Noah Hawley's TV Series Land

ALIEN: EARTH's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews For Noah Hawley's TV Series Land

The review embargo has lifted for Alien: Earth, and critics seem mighty impressed by Legion showrunner Noah Hawley's approach to the franchise. We also have a Rotten Tomatoes score for the series...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: SFFGazette.com

With Noah Hawley in charge, fans have long expected Alien: Earth to offer a vastly different take on the long-running sci-fi franchise. Still, if the first wave of reviews is anything to go by, the Fargo and Legion showrunner has indeed put a bold new spin on the iconic property.

Boasting a story focusing on synthetics over the expected slaughter of human fodder courtesy of the Xenomorphs, Alien: Earth might not be what everyone wants from Alien. However, critics certainly appear impressed by the show. 

The focus looks to be more on Alien: Earth's characters than its aliens, though the majority seem to agree that it still makes for compelling viewing. Some were less impressed (the word "boring" is thrown around), but most appear to approve of how Hawley is approaching the property.

Between this and Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus, it seems the Alien franchise is well and truly back, and better than it's been in a long time.

As Variety puts it, "Aliens do not have the inner lives — that we know of, at least — to propel the plot of a show over hours or even seasons, a length that 'Earth' is explicitly aiming for. For that, Hawley turns to Wendy and her fellow synthetics, thrilled and terrified and in some cases destabilized by their new lease on life. They’re not as flashy as the voracious monsters, but they prove a richer vein to mine."

Adds The Hollywood Reporter, "If the first few hours of the season can feel like a slow burn, the last few let all hell break loose with glorious, gory abandon. Suffice it to say that once the dust settles, the monsters have been fed and the fans will have been, too." IGN, meanwhile, concluded by writing, "Alien: Earth is an evolution as slick and scary as every good little Xenomorph should be."

Radio Times shared similar sentiments. "Alien: Earth is really exciting and something I would love to see more of. It's a series that has a lot on its mind, a host of compelling characters, and a willingness to down some offbeat avenues, all while delivering the chills and thrills that Alien fans expect."

As for Total Film, the site calls it "bold, ambitious, and often brutally violent," and ponders whether this is the best Xenomorph story since James Cameron's Aliens. TV Guide notes, "Alien: Earth has plenty to enjoy. It's sincerely weird in the best way, and compellingly inventive. The alien designs are appropriately haunting and disgusting, the show packed with the franchise's signature wet, skittering sounds as the aliens burrow their way inside the depths of Prodigy HQ."

Slash Film was less keen. "Ultimately, the greatest sin 'Alien: Earth' commits is that it ends up being boring. No matter what flaws some of the 'Alien' sequels have, I don't think anyone could ever accuse them of being 'boring.' Even 'Romulus,' a film I didn't really love, kept things mostly interesting. 'Alien: Earth,' in sharp contrast, has strange pacing and overcooked editing that ends up being distracting."

IndieWire did positively review the series, but suggested that its lighter on Xenomorph action than some would like. "By the end of the season, the titular Alien is almost an afterthought — for better, certainly (pushing forward, while uncomfortable, is often necessary when it comes to nostalgia), but what’s worse is needlessly so. (The Xenomorph is still terrifying, when handled deftly.)"

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, a Rotten Tomatoes score for Alien: Earth has been generated, and is "Certified Fresh" at 90% with 30 reviews. That's a great start, and one which should help to further increase interest in Hawley's series.

When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series 'Alien: Earth.' As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

Led by Sydney Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

Alien: Earth premieres on FX on August 12. 

ALIEN: EARTH Full Trailer Unleashes The Xenomorph - And Four New Extraterrestrial Threats
Related:

ALIEN: EARTH Full Trailer Unleashes The Xenomorph - And Four New Extraterrestrial Threats
ALIEN: EARTH Poster Spotlights Sydney Chandler's Wendy And Her Crew Of Hybrid Xenomorph-Hunters
Recommended For You:

ALIEN: EARTH Poster Spotlights Sydney Chandler's Wendy And Her Crew Of Hybrid Xenomorph-Hunters

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 12:23 PM
$200 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps breaks 200 Domestic
The Fantastic Four: First Steps has achieved a significant milestone by breaking the $200 million domestic box office threshold.

This achievement marks a strong start for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest installment, which has been well-received by audiences and critics alike. The film's success at the box office is a testament to its popularity and the positive reception it has garnered since its release
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2025, 12:28 PM
@AllsGood - too much cope man.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2025, 12:29 PM
@AllsGood - wrong article bot lol
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 12:37 PM
@vectorsigma - Until the BIG BOY is Released Marvel Studios Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/5/2025, 12:41 PM
@AllsGood - I thought we were talking about alien?
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/5/2025, 12:45 PM
@AllsGood - shoosh @doubled
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/5/2025, 1:08 PM
@AllsGood - Sony's movie.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/5/2025, 1:08 PM
@AllsGood - cope. Fantastic Flop
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2025, 12:28 PM
Looking forward to this. With all the framchises Disney ruined, Alien and Pedator are cooking now.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2025, 12:29 PM
More news:
https://deadline.com/2025/08/spider-punk-animated-feature-daniel-kaluuya-ajon-singh-sony-1236478287/
Hopefully this doesn't take 7 years. They could do one for each member.. just saying lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2025, 1:18 PM
@bobevanz - Probably my favorite character in Across the Spider-verse. No def my favorite. Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk is the cure to all ills.

And I am loving the Spider-verse trilogy so far. Can't wait for the third one. But I'm also happy to wait for it of course.

But as far as spin-offs go, I'm apprehensive.
I'm certain that Beyond the Spider-verse will rock. Anything else I'm 100% uncertain of it's value. With no Lord and no Miller there's no guarantee this will be anything approaching the Spider-verse films at all.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/5/2025, 12:31 PM
Adds The Hollywood Reporter, "If the first few hours of the season can feel like a slow burn, the last few let all hell break loose with glorious, gory abandon. Suffice it to say that once the dust settles, the monsters have been fed and the fans will have been, too."

^ This has me REALLY excited. i was pumped regardless and will watch no matter what, but this i love. can't wait. Its good to be an Alien and Predator fan lately
SirReginald
SirReginald - 8/5/2025, 12:34 PM
I’ve never watched these movies. I don’t understand the fascination with a character called Allen.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/5/2025, 12:53 PM
@SirReginald - A menacing, predatorial, creature that sneakily enters its host and survives all forces thrown against it? What's not to like?

User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 8/5/2025, 12:45 PM
Amazing that you need to [frick]ing ctrl-F "%" to find the [frick]ing RT score on this [frick]ing shite.
BassMan
BassMan - 8/5/2025, 12:46 PM
Can’t wait
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/5/2025, 12:48 PM
Legion was great, can't wait for this.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/5/2025, 12:53 PM
I might have to buckle down and get Hulu!
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/5/2025, 1:09 PM
Let the Disney sludge flow.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/5/2025, 1:11 PM
I always thought this should've been the premise for the ALIEN 3 movie instead of that space camp movie we got.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2025, 1:21 PM
Before anyone says anything, Xenomorphs are indeed legal aliens. All above board.
incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 8/5/2025, 1:26 PM
Keep up the good work Disney....to hell with the diaper wearing fanboy haters!!!!!

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder