ALIEN: EARTH Full Trailer Unleashes The Xenomorph - And Four New Extraterrestrial Threats

FX has released a second full trailer for Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth, and in addition to giving us a glimpse of the show's redesigned Xenomorph, we get to see some of the other "monsters" Sydney Chandler's human/android hybrid soldier Wendy and the other protagonists will face

The Xeno only appears right at the end of the teaser (and at a distance), but it appears to have retained the classic look of the iconic creature for the most part.

During a new interview with Collider, Hawley explained why he was hesitant to deviate too much from the original design, and "didn't want to mess with the silhouette of the creature at all.”

“I always felt like it was the least effective when it looked like a guy in a suit. You know what I mean? So there are elements, like in the classic, there's just this big ribcage, which feels very human to me, so I wanted to try to minimize that and play around with some other ideas.”

Check out the "Greener Earth" teaser below along with a new poster.

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards last year, Hawley teased a "chilling" new take on the Alien.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night. What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct.”

“But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is,” he added. “I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be.”

The show recently rounded out its supporting cast with the addition of Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.

The series' expansive international cast includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.