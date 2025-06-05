ALIEN: EARTH - Xenomorphs Vs. Synthetic Soldiers In Full Trailer For Noah Hawley's FX Series

After various teaser promos and social media spots, FX has finally unveiled the full trailer for Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth.

Set two years prior to the events of Ridley Scott's classic, this first ever Alien series will introduce a new form of synthetic hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness), and the trailer begins with a terminally ill young woman transitioning into the body of Sydney Chandler's character, Wendy.

When a Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy leads a team of fellow hybrids to investigate, and they discover more than just Xenomophs waiting in the wreckage.

Alien: Earth is also set to introduce "five different life forms from the darkest corners of the universe. Monsters… Invasive species. Predatory.”

Yes, he says predatory. This has led to some speculation that one of these four other extraterrestrial threats could be a Yautja, aka a Predator, but this seems like a pretty big stretch. The trailer does give us a quick glimpse of some of the other creatures, but they appear to be less evolved than the Xenos (there are a lot of tentacles).

Have a look at the trailer below, and let us know what you think. Alien: Earth premieres on August 12.

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards last year, Hawley teased a "chilling" new take on the Alien.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night. What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct.”

“But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is,” he added. “I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be.”

The show recently rounded out its supporting cast with the addition of Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.

The series' expansive international cast includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.