ALIEN: EARTH - Xenomorphs Vs. Synthetic Soldiers In Full Trailer For Noah Hawley's FX Series

We finally have a full trailer for Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth, and it gives us a first glimpse of some of the other threats our protagonists will face in the series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 05, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via FearHQ.com

After various teaser promos and social media spots, FX has finally unveiled the full trailer for Noah Hawley's Alien: Earth.

Set two years prior to the events of Ridley Scott's classic, this first ever Alien series will introduce a new form of synthetic hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness), and the trailer begins with a terminally ill young woman transitioning into the body of Sydney Chandler's character, Wendy.

When a Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy leads a team of fellow hybrids to investigate, and they discover more than just Xenomophs waiting in the wreckage.

Alien: Earth is also set to introduce "five different life forms from the darkest corners of the universe. Monsters… Invasive species. Predatory.”

Yes, he says predatory. This has led to some speculation that one of these four other extraterrestrial threats could be a Yautja, aka a Predator, but this seems like a pretty big stretch. The trailer does give us a quick glimpse of some of the other creatures, but they appear to be less evolved than the Xenos (there are a lot of tentacles).

Have a look at the trailer below, and let us know what you think. Alien: Earth premieres on August 12.

“When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

“In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.”

While speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards last year, Hawley teased a "chilling" new take on the Alien.

“There’s something about seeing a Xenomorph in the wilds of Earth with your own eyes. That is truly chilling to think of it moving here among us, and so I can’t tell you under what circumstances you’ll see that, but you’ll see it — and you’re going to lock your door that night. What was really fun for me was to really engage with the creature, bring some of my own thoughts to the design while not touching the silhouette, because that’s sacrosanct.”

“But some of the elements as we know, whatever the host is, informs what the final creature is,” he added. “I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be.”

The show recently rounded out its supporting cast with the addition of Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Andy Yu, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping and Tanapol Chuksrida.

The series' expansive international cast includes Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/5/2025, 1:06 PM
Have at it @McMurdo
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 1:10 PM
In smart people's homes no one can see you watching this woke Disney slop.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/5/2025, 1:06 PM
This just looks so cheap. Not what an Alien production should look like (even for a TV Show, they should've given this more budget).

I am not optimistic about it.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/5/2025, 1:11 PM
@kylo0607 - what about this looks cheap? Looks on par with the last cinematic entry...though I guess there's an argument that that was meant for streaming. But still looked like they had a decent budget.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 6/5/2025, 1:17 PM
@kylo0607 - Cheap? Are you crazy?
This is one of the best looking SciFi TV show I ever saw.
Everything from the locations, sets, props and special effects looks great and on par with any Alien movie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/5/2025, 2:17 PM
@kylo0607 - it's not the budget it's the costume and set design. It doesn't feel like Alien. It looks like any other modern sci fi show.
Santanaonfire
Santanaonfire - 6/5/2025, 1:06 PM
Trailer looks pretty good! Looking forward to this!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 1:12 PM
I haven't spent a cent on Hulu or Disney+ yet, and I'm not gonna start now.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/5/2025, 1:24 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 1:31 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

El Presidente!

You know that of which I speak is truth.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/5/2025, 1:43 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I would actually bet that they don't subscribe, just use somebody else's credentials and watches all the things they claim to boycott.
MrJosh
MrJosh - 6/5/2025, 1:44 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Disney is shite but there is solid content on Hulu in musing Noah Hawley’s show Legion. First two episodes are corny but after that it’s 3 seasons of solid story telling, visuals and a respectable beginning, middle and end
Scarilian
Scarilian - 6/5/2025, 1:10 PM
"five different life forms from the darkest corners of the universe."

Then why is it a series exploring the Xenomorph rather than a random Hulu series focused on new alien creatures and how to combat them. Already you've set the Xenomorph up as the least interesting because we know completely how it functions and what it can do.

Instead you have the invasive species that seems to infect Goats and other lifeforms and drive them insane? The weird floating Jellyfish-like tentacle monster that seems to want to crawl inside people? Why not have something like that as your main threat.

I'd rather see it explore new aspects.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/5/2025, 1:15 PM
@Scarilian - Who said the Xenomorph is the primary antagonist?
DarkOak
DarkOak - 6/5/2025, 1:17 PM
Every 2nd shot looks like Coppola's version but will I watch it, yes
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 1:18 PM
@DarkOak -

Coppola made an Alien movie?

Which one?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/5/2025, 1:17 PM
User Comment Image

Looks pretty damn good to me
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 1:18 PM
Question.

Why does a headline cover aliens vs. androids?

Not everyone watches every big franchise trailer.

Often to purposefully avoid learning things like this before watching a movie or show.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/5/2025, 1:18 PM

I don't know if this will be any good, but I am gonna cross my fingers and watch every minute of it.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/5/2025, 1:19 PM
Man, our boy Nemik just can't catch a break!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/5/2025, 1:19 PM
That CG Alien is looking a bit dodgey in a few shots
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/5/2025, 1:34 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Fitting, since Alien and Predator look dodgey when used as liberal indoctrination by Disney libs.
Huskers
Huskers - 6/5/2025, 1:20 PM
This looks awesome and I’m not even an Alien fan! But I’m gonna watch this. What a cool concept for renewing this franchise.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/5/2025, 1:31 PM
Hawley did a great job with Legion. Looking forward to it.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/5/2025, 1:36 PM
Looks amazing!!!!!!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/5/2025, 1:56 PM
This doesn't look good. The set design and costumes look like generic modern sci fi design. They don't feel like Alien in the slightest. Romulus was horrible, but at least its set design and costume dept was on point.

Even worse though, the story is ridiculous. Xenos on earth pre-Alien is setting your show up to fail from a narrative stand point.

Weyland Yutani intentionally crashing THEIR OWN ship carrying the precious XENO CARGO they so desperately desire for how many films later within the timeline simply so that said ship crashes into a competitors cityscape all because Weyland Yutani is salty that Prodigy Corp created a human-synthetic hybrid model before them??? (Read the leaks, I'm not guessing here)

The most dumb story they could have come up with to force xenos on earth.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/5/2025, 2:15 PM
Yes I'm going to rant, sorry.

Before anyone gives me the whole "BUT WEYLAND KNEW ABOUT THE XENOS PRE ALIEN" schtick...

The financial opportunities of the xeno (if they're worth the Nostromo and crew) are more than enough to justify sending an all synth mission, or a set of colonial marines, or really any better equipped crew than a group of damned space truckers.

The same goes for colonizing LV-426 in regards to Aliens. If they didn't know, it makes sense that they'd plop 150 colonists down there. If they did know, then colonizing LV-426 is silly. It's ridiculous.

If Weyland Yutani knew what was there, they'd have sent a science crew and space Marines straight away. They sent a freighter crew instead?


The MOST Weyland Yutani would have known is that there was an extraterrestrial signal in that system, which would explain the sudden assignment of Ash. Once again, if WY knew about what was on LV-426, why would they set up a colony there and only check on it once Ripley told them to in the sequel???

And to be honest, I'd argue that it is apparent the company did NOT even know about the signal itself until the Nostromo encountered it. The way the film plays, the company had Ash on board for some other reason we are not privy to as the audience, and this is precisely why the crew are surprised Ash was a synthetic. Not because Ash was put there on purpose to specifically capture a Xenomorph. That being said, the company had protocols in place in case something like this were to happen, because encountering ANY alien life would be very valuable. So when the ship's computer encountered a signal, and determined it was not human in origin, it relayed this to Ash and his routines kicked in to capture the lifeform (if there was one) no matter the cost. Crew expendable if necessary.

Alien originally never played as if the crew, Ash included, knew what was on LV-426. Special Order 937 played as if it was something that they put on board every space freighter just in case they ran into SOMETHING.

In my opinion, this always felt more Alien-esque. Space is vast and uncaring, and it was just bad luck that they happened to hear that beacon on a space voyage out to the ass end of nowhere.

Unfortunately, Prometheus changes the company from an uncaring and opportunistic capitalist entity into a hand wringing villain that is not exactly competent at what it does.

