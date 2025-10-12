ALIEN Icon Sigourney Weaver Reveals That She Is In Talks To Reprise Ripley Role

Though she stresses that nothing is officially in the works yet, Sigourney Weaver has revealed that she has spoken to Disney about potentially returning to the Alien franchise as Ellen Ripley...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 12, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Alien
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

We might just see Sigourney Weaver return to the Alien franchise after all.

The recent rumor that the next Alien movie could bring Weaver back to play a de-aged Ellen Ripley was met with a mixture of excitement and trepidation from fans of the classic sci-fi horror franchise, but Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez soon debunked the report as "fun gossip."

Ripley may not show up in the Romulus sequel, but it seems there may have been some truth to the rumor that the actress is thinking about revisiting her most famous role.

Weaver had the following to say during a panel appearance at New York Comic-Con over the weekend.

“[‘Alien’ producer] Walter Hill is a very good friend of mine, and he wrote 50 pages of where Ripley would be now, and they’re quite extraordinary,” Weaver on stage during a conversation moderated by Josh Horowitz. “I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but I have had a meeting with Fox or Disney…I’ve never felt the need [to reprise the role]. I was always like, ‘Let her rest, let her recover.’ What Walter has written seems so true to me, as very much about the society that would incarcerate someone who has tried to help mankind, but she’s a problem to them, so she’s sort of tucked away. I think it’s a very strong first 50 pages. I’m thinking about working with Walter to see what the rest of the story would be.”

"It would not be running around air shafts," she added. "It would be a very different kind of Alien with a really good script. Scary.”

So, if Weaver does decide to return as Ripley, it sounds like she'll be playing the character without the use of de-ageing technology. If this is the case, we assume the events of both David Fincher's Alien 3 - which killed Ripley off - and Alien: Resurrection - which brought her back as a clone - will be ignored, and the story will pick up after the events of James Cameron's Aliens.

“But I love what he's done with the character," Weaver went on. "He really gets her strength and her anger and her humor, and it's very hard to write. It's surprisingly hard to write Ripley. Everybody makes you sound like a gym teacher. ‘All right, people, let's do business!’ So Walter has it.”

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp attempted to get an Alien movie starring Weaver and Michael Biehn (Hicks) off the ground a few years ago, but the project ended up being scrapped.

What do you make of this news? Would you like to see Weaver back as Ripley? Drop us a comment down below.

TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/12/2025, 1:46 PM
Ugh just [frick]ing move on from the character already
Mongrol
Mongrol - 10/12/2025, 1:50 PM


I could buy into this.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/12/2025, 1:53 PM
I don't trust today's writers being capable of doing the character any justice, it will just be the usual callbacks, best they can do to honor the character is let her rest and move forward with the franchise, ditch this prequel sh1t.
amesjazz
amesjazz - 10/12/2025, 1:56 PM
Ripley is my favorite character of all time but please no more. Need to just write new characters and let her rest. The Alien universe doesn't always need a Ripley.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 10/12/2025, 1:57 PM
Would be on board if this has a similar idea to what Blomkamp's film was going to be.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/12/2025, 2:30 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Definitely, make Alien 3 and 4 a hyper-sleep dream and go from there years later. Bring back Newt and Michael Bein and more bad-ass Space Marines in a new setting with multiple Alien Queens and maybe add a "King" Xeno, hints at a Predator crossover, and TAKE MY MONEY!
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 10/12/2025, 2:00 PM
There are some action movie roles that do not require youth. Ripley would be one. Snake Plissken would be another. All the crap sequels and reboots but no one has brought us another Plissken movie since Carpenter retreaded Escape From New York.

Plissken could've been an 80s version of The Man With No Name, a character he was modeled after.

If anyone does it, I just hope it's not a hack like David Gordon Green.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 10/12/2025, 2:05 PM
@PartyKiller -

I want an Old Snake film but I doubt Carpenter and Russell are up for it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/12/2025, 2:19 PM
When I see something like Romulus I can think to myself, welp! At least the Ripley films are still good. Yes, even Resurrection is two shit-tons better than Romulus.

But now they're gonna [frick] with that too.

They better get the best director possible. Maybe just get someone who has already established themselves as being the kind of director that could do an Alien movie rather than getting some up and comer. I don't trust Disney's taste in indie directors.
Guillermo Del Toro, Darren Aronofsky, Robert Eggers, Coralie Fargeat, Panos Cosmatos, Ana Lily Amirpour, Edgar Wright, Jennifer Kent, Steve McQueen, y'know someonelike that. Someone with actual talent. A real artist.
Timerider
Timerider - 10/12/2025, 2:25 PM
If they bring back Michael Biehn for an Alien 3 alternate movie. They wake up after 40 years later in their chambers. They don’t have to worry about de-aging her or him and we see them kill an Alien.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/12/2025, 2:32 PM
Let that ish die
User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/12/2025, 2:46 PM
User Comment Image

