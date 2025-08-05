RUMOR: There Are Big Plans For Scorpion Beyond SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - But What About Mister Negative?

RUMOR: There Are Big Plans For Scorpion Beyond SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - But What About Mister Negative?

According to a new rumour, Michael Mando's return as Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day might just be the start of his story in the MCU. Is Venom coming? We also have an update on Mister Negative plans.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2025 12:08 PM EST

As work continues on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the rumour mill has started churning out some big claims about what we can expect from the next Marvel Studios movie. 

Yesterday, we learned that Michael Mando's Scorpion will have a key role in the movie, but not as the main antagonist. We still don't know who that will be, but this movie might be teeing up an even bigger story for Mac Gargan in the MCU.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the plan is for The Scorpion to eventually factor into Spider-Man 5, as well. That's all we have to go on for now, but this lends some weight to theories that, after Gargan is defeated here, he'll bond with the Venom Symbiote, essentially taking Eddie Brock's place in the MCU. 

After all, if Peter Parker acquires the alien costume in Avengers: Secret Wars, then he can bring it back to Earth in Spider-Man 5, rid himself of his new Symbiote, and then be faced with a vengeful Scorpion, who has been transformed into Venom. 

We'll see, but the insider has also shared a couple of Spider-Man: Brand New Day insights, including what exactly is being filmed in Glasgow, Scotland, right now. 

"The Punisher was chasing Scorpion, and Spider-Man was trying to stop him from killing his target," they explain, adding, "The Punisher is a bit like the Winter Soldier in Brand New Day."

Back to this movie's possible big bad, and The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has weighed in with who it isn't. Despite speculation to the contrary, he's claiming that, "Mr. Negative and the Inner Demons are not in Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

That's not overly surprising, and he's only ever been connected to this movie due to it sharing a title with a controversial era of storytelling ("Brand New Day"), which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again.

He faced many new sinister foes—including Mister Negative—during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn. Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though whether they'll appear in this movie isn't clear.

As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure. We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

LOST And HELLBOY Star Daniel Dae Kim Responds To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Mister Negative Fan Casts
Related:

LOST And HELLBOY Star Daniel Dae Kim Responds To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Mister Negative Fan Casts
Spidey Swings Through New York In Explosive SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos And Videos - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

Spidey Swings Through New York In Explosive SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos And Videos - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/5/2025, 12:07 PM
Sounds like a blu ray release watch.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 8/5/2025, 1:05 PM
@Nonameforme - everything’s about nostalgia now. Watch it on a VHS that comes packaged in a razor sharp oversized white plastic clamshell case, or be square.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/5/2025, 12:11 PM
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/5/2025, 1:11 PM
@Nomis929 - I love that comic.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/5/2025, 1:23 PM
@GeneralZod - A clasic. It really did reshape Spiderman lore after that book came out.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/5/2025, 12:13 PM
Justa cast Sir Jonathan Majors now ,. Kevin Fish save marvel now, i need to KAKAROOOOOO
Forthas
Forthas - 8/5/2025, 12:15 PM
Scorpion is a character who should be a bigger villain for Spiderman than he is. I hope this s the start of a new focus on him so that he really becomes a villain that pushes Spiderman in ways that he has not been before.
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 8/5/2025, 12:22 PM
Really couldn't care less about Mr. Negative tbh

BRING ME SCORPION!!!!

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/5/2025, 12:28 PM

Wow. I could get behind this. I never would have thought of this.

Scorpion becomes Venom. They have my interest.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2025, 12:30 PM
Venom Scorpion before Eddie Brock.. how do you [frick] this up
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/5/2025, 1:06 PM
@bobevanz - they just don't wanna do the same thing that they have already twice with Venom, not that complicated
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2025, 12:38 PM
The constant back & forth of possible misinformation that’s spread by these “scoopers” is honestly part of the reason I have come to despise that culture tbh…

One person will swear up & down that a character is in it and others won’t or hell , even the same scooper who said that they will be in it will switch up once more concrete details are revealed.

Anyway i would love if Mister Negative would be in this not only to see what DDC could do with him action wise but I think thematically in a story with possible themes of anger , darkness and how that can corrupt , he would fit well but that may not be the story they are telling so we’ll see.

Good to hear about Gargan though if true , i could see him suit up as Scorpion in this but come back in 5 & beyond as Venom since I think Mando would kill as that version of the character!!.

User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/5/2025, 12:40 PM
can we PLEASE just let Scorpion be his own and NOT give him the symbiote, like ever. Let Scorpion be his own villain and give eddie the symbiote to become Venom. Thanks
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/5/2025, 1:15 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - I honestly think Mac Gargan is the only way they'll do a full villain Venom instead of an antihero. Especially after the Venom trilogy
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 8/5/2025, 12:58 PM
Idk if Scorpion suit is going to look similar to XM studios statue


User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2025, 1:03 PM
So what's Spider-Man 5, the multiversal one we all thought Spider-Man 4 was going to be? Maybe they'll shoot back to back, BND for 2026 and Spidey 5 for 2027.

A Spider-Man film and an Avengers film two years running is a good way of recouping on losses.

Make that fat cash before rebooting.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/5/2025, 1:09 PM
@ObserverIO - In an ideal world, Peter gets the symbiote suit at some point in Secret Wars, then you have most of Spidey 5 with the black suit that will gradually change his personality during the course of that movie, and in the third act have him get rid of it and then the symbiote can merge with Scorpion this time around instead of Brock
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 8/5/2025, 1:14 PM
@ObserverIO - can we belay the reboot talk altogether, yet? I’d really like for the next phase or even 2 to focus completely on franchises like X-men and fantastic 4. The X-men are deep enough to build a movie/tv/animation universe out of them alone. And since F4 have literally been introduced as a grounp that easily traverses the multiverse, let them have a few movies where they are in different universes, or go back to their retro universe for a bit. Let the X-men expand and breathe properly. Leave the other stuff alone for a while. I’m not ready to get invested in Captain America or iron man again. And the heroes they’ve brought in during the multiverse saga have been handled so poorly (mostly in being left on the shelf so much) that I really don’t need to see them again any time soon.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/5/2025, 1:23 PM
@GeneralZod - A classic. It really did reshape Spiderman lore after that book came out.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/5/2025, 1:14 PM
I am good with them going into Mac Gargan as venom and make him a proper villain instead of a "Lethal Protector"

Mando definitely has the range
User Comment Image
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 8/5/2025, 1:24 PM
I hate that they use hulk as “whatever they need him to be in this thing he’s in now”. Great, were getting savage hulk, but how did he become savage hulk after being man bun, oat milk latte, chillin in baja hulk from she hulk? The MCU tends to toss in easy explanations when absolutely necessary, but we never really see how he is evolving to become essentially a completely different character in every appearance.
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 8/5/2025, 1:24 PM
Im very curious in what direction they go with the scorpion suit. I hope they will go for full on comic book accurate. A green suit with black lines. A tail which shoots accid. BUT not full mechanical like in Spiderman Ps4. This suit is perfect:
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder