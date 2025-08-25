THE BAD GUYS 2 Director Pierre Perifel Talks MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Inspiration And Lucha Libre Scene (Exclusive)

The struggle to be good continues with everyone's favourite Bad Guys, as they encounter a new challenge from a gang of Bad Girls, in DreamWorks Animation's newest action-comedy, The Bad Guys 2.

The movie is now available to own or rent on Digital platforms, and hits 4K UHD and Blu-ray on October 7, 2025, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Based on the New York Times bestselling children's graphic novel by Aaron Blabey, the latest animated adventure takes the Bad Guys to new, exciting locations around the world and even further, to outer space.

The movie is directed by Pierre Perifel (Kung Fu Panda) and co-directed by JP Sans (Trolls World Tour), and we recently sat down for a conversation with Perifel to discuss our favourite bad guys.

Despite the movie's leads now being on the side of the angels, the filmmaker explained why he wasn't concerned about Wolf, Snake, Tarantula, Shark, and Piranha losing their edge in this well-received sequel (it has 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 95% Audience Score).

"Now they are good, did we lose some of their DNA? They're the most fun when they're bad, like stealing something or getting in a car chase. The challenge on this one was...in the first movie, what I loved the most was not when they were training to be goodies, it was before or after that. Now, they are faced with real-life problems, but I wanted to get them out of that and into a fun, action-packed adventure. The idea of one last job is a trope, but it meant we could suck them back into a life of crime and lead them. They're on the side of good, but they can mind their skillset to do cool stuff for good reasons."

The Bad Guys 2 definitely delivers a "fun, action-packed adventure," courtesy of some huge, must-see set pieces, including a rocket that blasts these characters into outer space. For Perifel, the Mission: Impossible franchise was a clear source of inspiration.

However, while we suggested the Bad Guys topped what Tom Cruise did in The Final Reckoning, for Perifel, the priority was to push the limits of what can be done with Wolf and his friends.

"I wanted a big globe-trotting adventure and big action sequences and set pieces. Mission: Impossible is the perfect inspiration. The idea wasn't necessarily to one-up what Tom Cruise does, but it was, 'How do we use our medium as best we can to mine this genre and go over the top?' That's the strength of this franchise. The universe is grounded. It's stylised, but it's Los Angeles. Our characters are animals, and with animals, you can do whatever you want. You can really push the limits of what you do with these characters."

The filmmaker breaks down that rocket sequence in the video above, but we also asked about The Bad Guys 2's standout lucha libre fight scene. Interestingly, it turns out that the original plans called for this part of the movie to look much different.

"It's very interesting. That sequence originally was more like a Coachella set piece. Somehow, we couldn't really do Coachella. We were stepping on the territory of another movie, so we were like, 'Okay, let's change that idea.' The colour palette still remained the same, always. We had been going to an event in LA called Lucha VaVoom de La Liz, which is a spiced-up version of Lucha Libre. It made so much sense because it was such a kinetic idea, even more so than the concert. You could imagine these characters in the ring, fighting. You could imagine the crazy fans. It quickly became a no-brainer. It's so iconic and so fun."

With this Digital release, you'll be able to unveil the Bad Guys' master plan with over one hour of captivating bonus content showcasing the exclusive animated short "Little Lies and Alibis" as well as never-before-seen features including deleted scenes, hilarious recording booth moments, how to draw character sketch tutorials with filmmakers, and more.

The Bad Guys 2 is now available to own or rent on Digital.