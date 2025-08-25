"It F***ed Me Up": Why LIGHTYEAR's Same-Sex Kiss Left Rapper Snoop Dogg "Scared To Go To The Movies"

&quot;It F***ed Me Up&quot;: Why LIGHTYEAR's Same-Sex Kiss Left Rapper Snoop Dogg &quot;Scared To Go To The Movies&quot;

Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed that his experience watching 2022's Lightyear with his grandson left him traumatised and "scared to go to the movies" after he had to explain a same-sex kiss.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 25, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Lightyear was released in 2022 to mostly positive reviews, but ended up flopping at the box office. The movie only grossed $226 million worldwide, losing Disney and Pixar upwards of $100 million. 

While Jurassic World Dominion and Top Gun: Maverick were contributing factors, it was clear that people ultimately weren't interested in spending time with the "real" Buzz Lightyear, despite the Toy Story franchise's continued popularity. 

There was also some controversy surrounding Lightyear's same-sex kiss between two women. While it was more problematic in certain countries than others (leading to censorship or the movie not being released), it also generated a lot of discussion on social media and inside Pixar itself.

The studio considered dialling back Lightyear's LGBTQ+ representation, prompting employees to issue a statement accusing Disney executives of actively removing "overtly gay affection" from its films. The kiss was reinstated, and the rest is history. 

One person who wishes the smooch had been left on the cutting room floor is rapper Snoop Dogg. He took his grandson to see the animated movie, and didn't appreciate having to field some difficult questions from the child. 

"They’re like, 'She had a baby — with another woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'" he recalled. "Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.' They just said, 'She and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?'"

"It f*cked me up," Snoop added. "I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for. It threw me for a loop. I’m like, 'What part of the movie was this?' These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer."

Talking when Lightyear was released, lead star Chris Evans made it clear he fully supported the scene being included in the movie's final cut:

"I mean, it’s great. As great as it is — and you know, I’ve been asked the question a few times — it’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy. It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion. That it is this kind of ‘news.’ The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is. That representation across the board is how we make films. Look, it’s an honor to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there."

You can hear more from the traumatised Snoop Dogg in the player below. 

UPDATE: Gal Gadot Blames SNOW WHITE Being Box Office Flop On Pressure In Hollywood To Speak Out Against Israel
Related:

UPDATE: Gal Gadot Blames SNOW WHITE Being Box Office Flop On Pressure In Hollywood To Speak Out Against Israel
People Don't Care Now: New Report Details Damage Done To Marvel, STAR WARS, And Pixar By Disney+
Recommended For You:

"People Don't Care Now": New Report Details Damage Done To Marvel, STAR WARS, And Pixar By Disney+

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/25/2025, 1:47 PM
A Man of the people AND a true CBM fan, if Majors Is ever Out as Kang he can portray Pablo LYLE stool cleaner
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/25/2025, 1:49 PM
Do you blame him. It's all orchestrated
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/25/2025, 1:50 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - these articles are bait for you to come out of the shadows lmao
Kiba
Kiba - 8/25/2025, 1:52 PM
@bobevanz - These articles seem to bait you just as easily. You're always one of the first to comment.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/25/2025, 1:53 PM
@bobevanz - yet here you are like clockwork
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 8/25/2025, 2:02 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - How hard is it to explain to a kid that some women like other women instead of men, can get married and either adopt a baby or use a male to help conceive a baby?

Where is the problem or the difficulty?
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 8/25/2025, 2:13 PM
@Usernametaken - it might be easy for you people. But not us
Kurban
Kurban - 8/25/2025, 1:49 PM
Lmao
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/25/2025, 1:49 PM
Damn bro this site is turning into the New York Post
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/25/2025, 2:19 PM
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/25/2025, 1:50 PM
He's not wrong
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/25/2025, 1:57 PM
@Pictilli - I don’t agree.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/25/2025, 1:59 PM
@Pictilli - what exactly is he right about?
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/25/2025, 2:01 PM
@epc1122 - perverts exposing themselves to kids
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/25/2025, 2:01 PM
@epc1122 - Probably the fact that two women can't naturally reproduce. 🤣
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/25/2025, 2:04 PM
@Pictilli - who were perverts exposing themselves to kids?
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/25/2025, 2:06 PM
@Feralwookiee - and there are some men and women who can’t naturally reproduce. Guess that’s wrong too 🤷‍♂️
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/25/2025, 2:09 PM
@epc1122 - Nobody said it was "wrong".
I think what he's saying is, he doesn't want to have to explain to a child how two women can "reproduce" (i.e. artifical insemination) and who would? Lol
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/25/2025, 2:13 PM
@epc1122 - lgbtqp
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/25/2025, 2:17 PM
@Pictilli - so they’re all perverts bc you don’t agree with their lifestyle?
TheHellblazer
TheHellblazer - 8/25/2025, 1:52 PM
Oh [frick] off already, Snoop. Explaining a gay kiss is no different than explaining a straight one.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/25/2025, 2:02 PM
@TheHellblazer - everyone has a mom and dad because that's normal and doesn't have to be explained, so, no, it's not the same.
TheHellblazer
TheHellblazer - 8/25/2025, 2:04 PM
@Pictilli - I'm sorry if you find it so difficult to tell a child "Some boys like boys and some girls like girls."

Also, no, in this day and age same sex parents are a thing.
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/25/2025, 2:07 PM
@Pictilli - not everyone has a mom and a dad.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/25/2025, 2:11 PM
@epc1122 - Of course they do. Even if a parent is "absentee" later in life, or the male was just a sperm donor, life can only be created by a MALE and a FEMALE. Sheesh
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/25/2025, 2:12 PM
@epc1122 - literally everyone came from a man and woman so yes everyone technically has a mom and dad since that is normal
Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/25/2025, 2:12 PM
@TheHellblazer - you can be sorry. I'm not.
Kiba
Kiba - 8/25/2025, 1:53 PM
I forgot the movie existed.
gmit92
gmit92 - 8/25/2025, 1:53 PM
What a pathetic response! LOL regardless of how you feel, being scared to go to the movies because of this is crazy.

Also "we have to show that to kids this age? They're going to ask questions."

...welcome to being an adult around children. They ask questions, you answer them. If you don't know the answer, say that. But women have been having babies alone or with another woman for about 4 decades now, if you don't know how it works, then google is your friend, but it's the same as folks struggling with infertility.

Also...the age of kids doesn't matter, they'll ask questions regardless. My kid has two dads, and yeah their friends and classmates asked questions at first. My kid answered "I just do" and they all went "okay cool" and went on with their lives.

Kids are pretty understanding of different family makeups: nuclear families, orphans, kids who live with their aunt and uncle like Spider-Man, kids who have a parent with a disability, kids with divorced parents and step-parents, kids with foster parents and siblings, kids with same-sex parents, the list goes on. I'm not sure why this one in particular is such a weird issue that folks "struggle" to explain compared to all the others.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/25/2025, 1:54 PM
GOOD NEWS!!!
Based on worldwide box office gross, Lightyear made nearly seven times more than Amy Adams film Leap Year in 2010, despite being considered a major box office disappointment!
User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/25/2025, 2:09 PM
@TheFinestSmack -
Why are you dragging Academy Award nominee Amy Adams into this ? 😭😭
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 8/25/2025, 2:10 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Hey, I liked 'Leap Year.'
KingZero
KingZero - 8/25/2025, 1:54 PM
I mean even if you don't have the answer for it, I'm sure you could easily accept that a society that has achieved interstellar travel might have achieved artificial insemination or surrogacy, however you feel about same sex couples.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/25/2025, 2:06 PM
@KingZero - Yeah, but I'm sure what Snoop is saying is, he doesn't want to explain to an 8 year old that a baby can be born if a man jerks off into a turkey baster and a woman squirts it up her sarlacc pit! 🤣
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/25/2025, 2:06 PM
@KingZero - Couldn't help but find it funny an artist who made at least one pornographic film, “Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle,” can't handle a simple question that can easily be answered with 'I don't know' but could be added to with saying about how infertile couples can have a baby sans intercourse.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/25/2025, 2:08 PM
@Feralwookiee - Maybe so but kids younger than that ask how babies are made, never an easy thing to answer but there is always the 'ask you Mother' option, lol.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/25/2025, 2:13 PM
@Apophis71 - True. But, a better answer imo is: "Alcohol". 🤣
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/25/2025, 2:16 PM
@Feralwookiee - lol, that too :D
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/25/2025, 1:56 PM
Shit like this is why we got not one, but two terms of Trump. I would like to say that the left has learned its lesson after losing two elections, and almost losing a third one in 2020, but I somehow doubt it.
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 8/25/2025, 2:15 PM
@TheJok3r - oh wow gay people exist. Horrifying isn't it.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder