MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Star Nicholas Galitzine Flexes His He-Man Physique In First 100 NIGHTS OF HERO Trailer

Before Nicholas Galitzine suits-up as Eternia's muscle-bound protector in the live-action Masters of the Universe reboot, he will flex his He-Man physique for slightly more nefarious purposes in 100 Nights of Hero.

Written and directed by Julia Jackman, this adaptation of Isabel Greenberg's popular 2016 historical fantasy graphic novel - which is itself based on the Middle Eastern folktales One Thousand and One Nights - focuses on a neglectful husband who makes a wager to test his wife, Cherry's (Maika Monroe), fidelity. He enlists the help of a charming visitor by the name of Manfred (Galitzine) to attempt to seduce Cherry - but a maid named Hero (Emma Corrin) grows suspicious of their new houseguest.

"Manfred is an exceptionally charming and Machiavellian man who aims to restore his former honor by capturing the affections of his friend's wife through a bet they make," Galitzine tells EW. "There is a sliver of goodness within him, but he is very much a product of the patriarchal society he's bred in."

“Films like this are the reason I love my job," Corrin says. "Julia has brought the beloved graphic novel to the screen with so much feeling, heart, and vision. Who doesn’t love an imaginary medieval world? Especially one containing Maika Monroe, Nick Galitzine, and Charli XCX.”

Monroe adds: "From the moment I first read the script, I was immediately drawn to the story. After meeting Julia and hearing her unique vision for the film, I knew I had to be involved. Filming in a castle added a sense of magic on set, and the amazing cast and crew truly made the project unforgettable. There was never a dull moment on set."

100 Nights of Hero also stars r Charli XCX, Felicity Jones, Richard E. Grant, and Amir El-Masry. The movie is set to have its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival at the Settimana Internazionale della Critica section, and is slated for an October theatrical release.