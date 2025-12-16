AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer #2 Audio Leaks Online Along With Second Part Of SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Teaser

The first of four (reportedly) teasers for Avengers: Doomsday leaked online yesterday, confirming the long-rumoured return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. We had heard that the second teaser may not be too far behind, and the full audio has now indeed found its way on to social media.

If you'd rather know as little as possible about this trailer until you see the official version in the theatre with Avatar: Fire and Ash, beware of spoilers from this point on.

As previously reported, this second trailer focuses on Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who we find praying to his late father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) in the forest.

"Of all the crowns, the kingdoms, the pride, I ask for none. Father, hear your son. I am not worthy of life, but still I beg you to let the thread lengthen. Not for thunder, not for war… let me remain long enough to see my love once more."

There are some images doing the rounds, but they all appear to be AI. For now, it looks like only the audio has leaked.

We also have the second part of the leaked Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, which does appear to be the real deal.

Though the quality is pretty lousy, you should be able to make out some shots of Spidey (Tom Holland) web-slinging into action, Peter Parker asking Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) for help, and a final exchange between the web-head and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal).

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.