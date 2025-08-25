AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Rumored Updates On "Heated" Set Confrontation And Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom Reshoots

Ever since whispers of some tension on the set of Avengers: Doomsday began to circulate online, fans have been speculating about which cast members might be involved. A lot of people know the names of the actors in question, but nobody wants to be the first to spill the tea (to be fair, there could be legal ramifications, so it's probably not worth taking the chance).

John Rocha shared some updates on his YouTube channel last night, and while he declined to mention any names - just to be clear, it was not Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds - he did provide a few more details on what is said to have gone down.

It seems one actor said something that made their co-star very upset. There was a confrontation (verbal, not physical), and things did get pretty heated. Apparently, Marvel/Disney got involved and offered to make some adjustments, but when they revealed how much it would cost for rewrites that would give this individual's character their own subplot, the person in question declined, and both parties came together to make amends.

We don't know what was said, but Rocha feels that the "aggrieved party" had every right to react the way they did.

Rocha also shared some more details on the Robert Downey Jr. reshoots situation. According to him, Marvel initially used a CGI mask for Doom because the costume "didn't feel good on" Downey. The actor didn't want to wear the suit, but then changed his mind later on when he felt that having a stand-in film Doom's scenes while he provided the dialogue simply wasn't working.

Apparently, Disney's Bob Iger wasn't a fan, either, which led to the reshoots with RDJ in the costume. Rocha's source also mentions that Downey "shadow-directed" and rewrote some of his own scenes.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America