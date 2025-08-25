SUPERMAN Outgrosses All But One DCEU Movie In North America After Passing $600 Million Worldwide

This weekend, Superman grossed $3.4 million in North American theaters, despite being available on Digital platforms. With a $347 million cume at the domestic box office, the Man of Steel has reached an impressive DC milestone.

Now that it's passed Aquaman's $335.1 million haul, the movie has outgrossed every DC Extended Universe movie, aside from 2017's Wonder Woman ($412.6 million). While international numbers have not been as strong—the Chinese box office is no longer the guaranteed money maker it once was—Warner Bros Discovery and DC Studios will surely be happy with this level of success.

For starters, it proves there's still interest in the brand despite a rough few years, and James Gunn and Peter Safran now need to figure out how to bring international audiences into theaters (if they didn't show up for Superman, will Supergirl be any different?).

Compared to the DC Elseworlds titles, Superman has beaten Joker ($335.4 million) and should finish its run just behind The Batman ($369.6 million).

The Man of Tomorrow's latest movie isn't too much of a slouch overseas, though, as a $1.8 million haul this past weekend has pushed it to $604.5 million worldwide, a solid result that should see Superman break even, despite a reported $300+ million budget. When all is said and done, Superman looks set to conclude its global run with around $620 million.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

What's next for Superman in the DCU? Don't ask Gunn, because he's still giving nothing away...

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, soared into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.