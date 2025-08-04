SPIDER-MAN '94 Won't Explain THE ANIMATED SERIES' Mary Jane Cliffhanger, But WILL Introduce Morlun And Kaine

This September, Marvel Comics will release Spider-Man '94, a follow-up to Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the same vein as Disney+'s X-Men '97.

The comic book series will pick up with Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, with the couple finally reunited after she went missing during the show's final season. However, writer J.M. DeMatteis has now confirmed that Spider-Man '94 will not reveal the full story behind where she went or how she got home.

"We learn that Peter has gone to hell and back in order to bring MJ home, that they’ve had an incredible, harrowing adventure along the way, but we don’t get into the details," the legendary scribe told CBR. "As our story opens, they’re home and ready to begin a new life together."

"That said, if this mini does well, we can double back and find out exactly what happened in the next one," something one of the newly released pages below also teases.

Still, while we're not getting that particular story, Spider-Man '94 will throw new versions of Morlun, Kaine, and Ezekiel Sims into the mix.

"I’m treating this as if I’m writing for the show—which means I’m adapting these characters the way I would if I were constructing an episode," DeMatteis said of how they'll differ, including Kaine being Morlun's son rather than a failed Peter Parker clone. "It’s Morlun, it’s Kaine, but these are new interpretations of the characters, with different details, different goals, different back stories—but, I hope, the essence of both characters remains the same."

It's an undeniably intriguing to see where Spider-Man '94 will take us, and while the hope had been that this follow-up would be an animated series, that was always unlikely with Marvel Animation moving on to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Check out some preview pages from Spider-Man '94 below.

After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, PETER PARKER – the AMAZING, the SPECTACULAR, the RADIOACTIVE Web-Head himself – A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane WATSON in tow! But what’s this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe’s debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man’s greatest villains from the comics! Legendary Spider-Scribe J.M. DeMATTEIS and rising star artist JIM TOWE bring you the return you’ve all been waiting thirty years for! And you’re never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super hero television in history!

SPIDER-MAN '94 #1

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Artwork by JIM TOWE

Cover by RON LIM

Variant Covers by NICK BRADSHAW, JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

On Sale 9/3