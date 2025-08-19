Chip Zdarksy's CAPTAIN AMERICA Will Introduce Government Heroes Captain Kingdom, Captain France, And More

This December, Captain America #6 marks the start of a new chapter in Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's acclaimed run, introducing a squad of international super-soldiers who team up with Steve Rogers...

By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2025 04:08 PM EST
Marvel Comics

Last month saw the launch of an all-new Captain America run by Eisner-nominated Daredevil and Batman writer Chip Zdarsky and superstar artist Valerio Schiti. One of the most acclaimed Marvel debut issues of the year, the new series kicks off with a five-part saga set shortly after Steve Rogers emerged from his icy slumber, revealing the star-spangled hero's first confrontation with Doctor Doom.

The second arc will start in Captain America #6, on sale in December, and will take place in the present day as Captain America deals with the direct aftermath of Doom's fall, following One World Under Doom.

In addition to Schiti, the arc will be drawn by guest artists Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz, a duo making their Marvel Comics debut later this month in Doomed 2099, who kick things off in issue #6.

The new storyline will introduce four new characters, each representing one of the five permanent member countries of the United Nations Security Council: Captain Kingdom, representing the United Kingdom; Captain France, representing France; Red Widow, representing Russia; and The Star, representing China.

Dubbed the "United Captains," they’ll assemble with Captain America to keep Latveria from falling into chaos, but upon infiltrating the unstable—and highly advanced—country, their true motives will be revealed. Here's the official description for Captain America #6:

A WORLD WITHOUT DOOM!

The aftermath of One World Under Doom has brought Latveria to the brink of civil war. Captain America deploys to protect civilians and investigate rumors of a weapons stockpile—but when the United Nations Security Council adds their own loyal Super-Soldiers to the mix, it becomes clear that everyone wants a piece of Latveria—no matter the cost. With warring factions tearing the country apart and a team of Captains pursuing their own agendas, can Captain America hope to bring peace to Latveria? And is that even what his handlers want?

"I love the idea of 'official' superheroes, ones who work within the system," Zdarsky teases. "It felt like there would be some sort of United Nations representatives from the Security Council member countries to deal with situations like Latveria. So, the United Captains came from that idea, a team that isn’t a team, that may have their own agendas."

Schiti added, "One of the things I like most about my job is designing new characters. It has always been a great hobby of mine, even before becoming a professional! I tried to incorporate some traditional symbols from the countries of origin of the new Captains into their uniforms, which are also practical and suitable for combat."

You can check out the main cover, a foil variant cover by Ivan Tao, and Valerio Schiti's design sheets for the United Captains below. 

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ
Cover and Designs by VALERIO SCHITI
Foil Variant Cover by IVAN TAO
On Sale 12/17

