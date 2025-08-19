MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME Concludes This November With A Final Battle Between T'Challa And Ketema

In June, Marvel Comics shocked the world with Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1. Written by former Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Joe Quesada and famed Black Panther scribe Christopher Priest, the first issue ended by introducing this alternate future's new Black Panther.

Ketema was initially introduced as the son of T'Challa and Monica Lynne. However, after he defeated his father in combat and earned the right to rule over Wakanda, it was revealed that Ketema is a white man with blonde hair. We've since learned that he's really Everett Ross's son, who, through a highly complicated set of circumstances, was adopted by T'Challa as his heir.

Following Marvel Knights: The World to Come #1's release, the initial reaction was very vocal and not all that different from the outrage that surrounded Captain America's big "Hail HYDRA" moment (later revealed to be the result of his reality being rewritten by a Cosmic Cube).

Well, the series wraps up this November, and in October, the saga's rich worldbuilding and bold scope also pave the way for another series, Marvel Knights: Punisher. Announced last month at San Diego Comic-Con, the four-issue limited series introduces an intense take on Frank Castle and comes from writer Jimmy Palmiotti, co-founder of the original Marvel Knights line, and artist extraordinaire Dan Panosian.

Today, you can get a sneak peek at what lies ahead in The World to Come with the reveal of the covers of Marvel Knights: The World to Come #6 and Marvel Knights: Punisher #2, both on sale in November.

As you can see, it appears T'Challa and Ketema will once again square off, and it sounds like the outcome will have an impact not just on Wakanda but on the entire world. This Marvel Knights revival has certainly been intriguing, but something tells us "White Panther" won't be showing up in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3!

THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE MINISERIES EVENT OF THE DECADE! T’Challa and Ketema go head-to-head, and it’s not just Wakanda hanging in the balance, it’s the whole world! The celebration of Marvel Knights comes to its culmination and conclusion in grand fashion!

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #6 (OF 6)

Story by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST & JOE QUESADA

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by JOE QUESADA

On Sale 11/5

FRANK CASTLE - PRISONER?! It’s no easy task to capture Frank Castle, and what his enemies do to him this issue is well beyond that. The upcoming series promises to shock, disturb and have readers on the edge of your seat. Buckle up!

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #2 (OF 4)

Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art and Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On Sale 11/19