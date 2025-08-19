The AOA X-Men Will Battle The Uncanny X-Men In Upcoming X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE Comic Book Series

The "Age of Apocalypse" returns in X-Men of Apocalypse, a six-part event series by legendary Batman: The Long Halloween and Spider-Man: Blue scribe Jeph Loeb, who served as one of the writers behind the original event, and Eisner-nominated artist Simone Di Meo.

Marking the 30th anniversary of the revolutionary '90s X-Men crossover, X-Men of Apocalypse will mirror the original epic—kicking off next month in X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1, continuing through X-Men of Apocalypse #1-4, and concluding in X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1. Today, we have a first look at four covers for the debut issue of the main series, on sale in November.

On those, Di Meo teases the return of Loeb's iconic co-creation, Nate Grey, a.k.a. X-Man. Legendary artist Arthur Adams spotlights Rogue, Magneto, and Gambit—the steamy X-Men love triangle that Age of Apocalypse made even more complex.

Then, best-selling cover artist Fanyang delivers a stunning portrait of one of Age of Apocalypse's biggest breakout stars, Blink. Finally, influential '90s superstar Joe Madureira continues his series of covers featuring the very characters he helped define with an electrifying depiction of Age of Apocalypse's Storm.

X-Men of Apocalypse #1 will deliver the showdown fans have been waiting for: the X-Men of Apocalypse vs. the Uncanny X-Men! The X-Men of Apocalypse have arrived in the Marvel Universe, and that's bad news for the Uncanny X-Men.

Here's the official description for the first issue:

Taking place in the direct aftermath of the original crossover's explosive finale, X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE reignites the mission of this iconic reality's X-Men as they journey here to ensure their universe's survival. This desperate mission will take them into the main Marvel Universe, where they will come into conflict with their classic counterparts, forever impacting both teams' destinies!

On bringing back Nate Grey, Loeb has said, "An Age of Apocalypse celebration wouldn't be complete with X-Man! I'm thrilled to return to mutantkind's greatest psychic powerhouse, who's caught between two worlds as his home universe collides with his current one—with disastrous results! The X-Men of Apocalypse have arrived, but the Uncanny X-Men aren't going to be the most welcoming..."

You'll be able to find X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 on September 3. For now, check out this first look at the main series' covers below.