Billy Maximoff Walks The Witches' Road To Mystical Greatness In WICCAN: WITCHES ROAD Comic Book Series

Wiccan, the son of the Scarlet Witch, will claim his place in Marvel's magical hierarchy in Wiccan: Witches' Road, the character's first solo series. Launching in December, Wiccan: Witches' Road will be a five-issue limited comic series written by rising star Wyatt Kennedy (X-Men: The Wedding Special) and newcomer Andy Pereira, making his Marvel Comics debut.

Since bursting onto the comic scene as a Young Avenger, Wiccan became one of his generation of heroes' biggest breakout stars. Now, following the character's live-action debut in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along last year, Wiccan headlines a saga that explores his mighty legacy and the very nature of his immense mystical power.

Following Wiccan and Hulkling's part in Jonathan Hickman's cosmic event, Imperial, Hulkling's life is on the line, forcing Wiccan to take a spellbinding trip down, down the Witches' Road, where he’ll face a new enemy and discover his unique role in protecting Earth from magical threats.

Here's the official description for Wiccan: Witches' Road #1:

SOMETHING WICCAN THIS WAY COMES! A dark, macabre adventure awaits down the Witches' Road that will reshape Wiccan—and the magical fabric of the Marvel Universe—forever...Wiccan and Hulkling arrive back on Earth, but nothing is ever easy for Marvel's favorite (former) space emperors! With Hulkling grievously wounded, it’s up to Wiccan to save the day—but what lengths will he be willing to go to do so?

"It's a real thrill to be able to take Billy in such an unexpected direction and put him out of his element, introducing a new villain and a surprising ally that I know fans have been wanting to see," Kennedy shared. "Obviously getting the chance to write one of Marvel's best couples is a joy, but I'm really excited to dive deep into who Billy is as a single individual and explore what his title as Wiccan really means to both himself and the greater Marvel universe."

Pereira added, "I’m very happy that my debut is also Wiccan’s debut as a solo star, and the whole team and I are putting a lot of effort into making it the best it could be!” he continued. “I hope this is the first of many stories. I’m so excited to be drawing Billy and Teddy, in their really cool designs, along with the atmosphere Wyatt is doing a great job at creating. This being the Witches’ Road, the most challenging part is all the trees!"

Wiccan: Witches' Road #1 will feature covers by Lucas Werneck, along with variants by Russell Dauterman and Luciano Vecchio. You can check them out below.