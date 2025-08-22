PREDATOR: BADLANDS Comic Book Prequel Announced By Marvel; Produced In Collaboration With Dan Trachtenberg

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Comic Book Prequel Announced By Marvel; Produced In Collaboration With Dan Trachtenberg

Predator: Badlands #1 by Ethan Sacks and Elvin Ching, a comic prelude to the upcoming Predator: Badlands movie made in collaboration with director Dan Trachtenberg, arrives in November. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 22, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics
Source: SFFGazette.com

Ahead of Predator: Badlands' release in theaters this November, Marvel Comics will publish Predator: Badlands #1. The tie-in comic is written by Ethan Sacks, known for his work on Marvel's Star Wars titles, and, in his Marvel Comics debut, artist Elvin Ching, a recent participant in Marvel's Art Atelier program.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, this will serve as the official prelude to the highly anticipated film. The one-shot is also being produced in close collaboration with director Dan Trachtenberg, who will also write a foreword for the issue.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where Dek, a young Predator outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. Taking place shortly before these events, the Predator: Badlands comic introduces readers to Dek and other key characters.

Here's the official description for the issue:

THE HUNT BEGINS.

In the one-shot, a young Yautja warrior is given a seemingly simple task by his father: retrieve a piece of technology from a derelict spaceship that crashed years ago. Inside, however, an ancient and deadly threat lies in wait.

"For a writer who grew up a lifelong fan of the 'Predator' franchise, there is no bigger game than the chance to hunt with the Yautja," Sacks shared. "Working hand in hand with the filmmakers behind 'Predator: Badlands,' we made sure this prequel story fits into the cinematic saga like a puzzle piece. It's going to give fans a deeper, richer experience – especially when they get to feast their eyes on Elvin Ching's art."

Trachtenberg said, "Badlands is the first Predator movie to draw inspiration so heavily from the comic books. So it’s with great delight that you and I now get to look at splash pages, from the minds of Ethan and Elvin, of a formative adventure for our characters that serves as a perfect companion to the film. Dek kicking ass in his very own comic book is a dream come true."

You can check out the Predator: Badlands #1 cover by artist Juan Ferreyra below. The movie is set to be released in theaters on November 7. 

image host

PREDATOR: BADLANDS #1
Written by ETHAN SACKS
Art by ELVIN CHING
Inks by OREN JUNIOR
Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
Variant Cover by CAFU
Movie Variant Cover Also Available
On Sale 11/12

