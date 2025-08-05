THE PUNISHER BTS Photo Reveals Close-Up Look At Frank Castle's New Tactical Costume

Filming has reportedly wrapped on Marvel Studios' The Punisher Special Presentation in New York, and a new photo from the set reveals our best look yet at Jon Bernthal in his updated costume...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 05, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Punisher

Though nothing has been officially announced, reports are coming in that filming has now wrapped on Marvel Studios' The Punisher Special Presentation in New York City, and a new photo from the set reveals our best look yet at star Jon Bernthal suited-up in Frank Castle's new tactical costume.

The behind-the-scenes shot was shared by photographer Steve Sands, and it gives us a close-up look at a bearded Castle in his signature skull vest body armor. 

Bernthal is expected to arrive to the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to begin filming his scenes as the Punisher next week, so it'll be interesting to see if he stays in the same costume or sports a different look altogether. Assuming the Disney+ Special takes place before or around the same time as Daredevil: Born Again, we'd say there's a good chance Frank will be clean-shaven for his tussle with the wall-crawler.

There have also been reports that Castle will be upgrading his arsenal appropriately in order to face-off against Spidey and The Hulk. Whether this means we'll see the vigilante in some kind of hi-tech armor remains to be seen.

Sands has also posted a longer version of yesterday set video, with a clearly worse-for-wear Castle taking down multiple assailants.

Plot details are still mostly under wraps, but some previous set photos seemed to confirm that Castle will indeed be facing off against Isabella Carmela Magdalena Gnucci, aka "Ma Gnucci." Judith Light is believed to have been cast as the villain, but this has yet to be made official.

Gnucci was the ruthless head of a crime family who made her debut in the fourth issue of Garth Ennis' Marvel Knights run. She came close to ending The Punisher's crusade on a number of occasions, hiring formidable henchmen such as The Russian to track down her relentless enemy.

Bernthal also co-wrote the script with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who will helm the Special.

"It's like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story," Marvel's head of streaming Bard Winderbaum said after the project was made official. "It's so exciting."

Winderbaum went on to reveal that the idea for a Punisher standalone story manifested during production on Born Again, which saw Matt Murdock team-up with his old frenemy to take down members of Wilson Fisk's anti-vigilante task force.

"Bernthal is a generational actor," Winderbaum added. "He's incredible what he brings to all the roles he plays, but particularly Frank Castle. And he's a great writer. He knows the character inside and out.... Also, I love Punisher, but I love Jon's Punisher in particular. The idea that he's in the MCU and can bring that to the greater universe, especially the more grounded street-level stuff, is a huge opportunity and, as a fan, the greatest thing ever."

THE PUNISHER Set Photos Reveal Ma Gnucci's Face, But Who Is Playing The Villain?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2025, 9:24 AM
He looks like hes waiting for the school bus for his first day of school lmao smile for the camera
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/5/2025, 9:31 AM
@bobevanz - “This is the Zodiac speaking.”
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/5/2025, 9:31 AM
User Comment Image
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 8/5/2025, 9:43 AM
@SuperCat - essentially the 3rd act of the Accountant.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/5/2025, 9:47 AM
@SuperCat -

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/5/2025, 10:17 AM
@BobGarlen - LOL. Right!
6of13
6of13 - 8/5/2025, 9:34 AM
Jon is my favourite live-action version of the Punisher. I like the intensity he brings.

Considering that the Punisher made his debut in a Spider-Man comic, I'm glad to actually see him in the new Spidey film.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2025, 9:51 AM
@6of13 - same

He feels like the most human version of the character in live action thus far but also the most violent & monstrous so I like that dichotomy.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/5/2025, 9:52 AM
@6of13 - I liked the chracater more when he was a Spiderman villain for hire more than the "anti-Hero" he eventually became under Frank Miller writing, and afterwards then I didn't care for him in his comics until Jon Bernthal portrayal of him on this Nextflix series.

I'm just hoping one day we get him with his white boots in live action. :)

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/5/2025, 9:35 AM
I always liked Punisher over Daredevil. Looks great. 😀
KindredMac
KindredMac - 8/5/2025, 9:38 AM
I think I like the Disney+ design better than the movie suit.
Amaru
Amaru - 8/5/2025, 10:08 AM
@KindredMac - We haven't even seen the movie suit yet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2025, 9:40 AM
Not sure how I feel about that beard , I honestly wish it was more scraggly and unkempt then well trimmed & styled haha…

User Comment Image

I do like the rest of the new look though I wish the gloves were white as an homage to his original costume in the comics but maybe wouldn’t have worked that well overall.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/5/2025, 10:17 AM
@TheVisionary25 - realizing I don’t think I’ve ever seen a punisher vs solid snake fan art
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/5/2025, 9:42 AM
"His default expression could be described as unhappy."

My Punisher.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/5/2025, 9:47 AM
Wonder what Dominican barber in NY gives Frank that tight mid fade every month....
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/5/2025, 9:56 AM
@MisterBones - LOL!!!!

That reminds me, I need to get a a line up later today.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/5/2025, 10:24 AM
@Nomis929 -

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 8/5/2025, 9:47 AM
His body armor is the shape of a skull...to fit the painting of a skull...........
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 8/5/2025, 9:53 AM
Hope we get a comic accurate suit for Spider-Man brand new day
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 8/5/2025, 10:01 AM
Nice! I like this skull design too. The other eye socket is finally closed, lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2025, 10:03 AM
@ATrueHero1987 - the skull seems sleeker too which I like
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/5/2025, 10:01 AM
Marvel constricting them self ? Skull in movies not in comics
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 8/5/2025, 10:21 AM
Damn okay, that looks good.
xfan320
xfan320 - 8/5/2025, 10:23 AM
I want The Punisher with a headband on by the end of this so he can rock it in his Brand New Day appearance.

Also a well-equipped Punisher with a Battle Van and more training would be really nice. I want a more focused and calculating Frank Castle and not as tortured/rageful as he has been in all his past appearances (obviously it's still there, but dialed back some in his performance.)

