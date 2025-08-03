SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Reveal HD Shots Of The New Suit And Mask As Video Shows Spidey In Action

New photos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day offer a detailed look at the wall-crawler's latest MCU costume. We also have a video showing Tom Holland's Spidey attempting to break into a tank...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 03, 2025 01:08 PM EST

Earlier today, we brought you a first look at Tom Holland on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The web-spinner's new mask has finally been revealed, and some HD shots of the hero have just been shared on Instagram.

In the post, you'll find a costume that's arguably the most comic-accurate suit this character has ever worn in the MCU. Taking all the best parts of the three live-action suits worn by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland on screen, the result is a design that's been met with widespread approval.

Rumour has it that The Punisher is in the armoured vehicle, with Frank Castle chasing down a Department of Damage Control convoy transporting The Scorpion. Why the vigilante wants Mac Gargan this badly remains to be seen. 

A rumoured plot synopsis from earlier this year does now appear to be the real deal based on recent casting news, and what we've seen from Spider-Man: Brand New Day thus far.

"Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man," it reads. "However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise. With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves."

You can check out these new Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photos on Instagram. 

A video from the movie's set in Glasgow, Scotland, has also been published today. In that, we see a little more of Spidey attempting to break into this vehicle as it's pursued through the streets of New York by the NYPD. 

Michael Mando, meanwhile, has teased his return as The Scorpion now that shooting is underway.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk. 

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of Spidey's best team-ups and clashes with Frank Castle.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/3/2025, 1:19 PM
Now put Kang on this movie and cast Pablo Lyle as Antonio Farmiga AKA el Transitorio Emasculado
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/3/2025, 1:20 PM
Thank you,

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/3/2025, 1:23 PM
Feige is so desperate that this is their media campaign now. Leaks. Embarrassing
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 8/3/2025, 1:56 PM
@WalletsClosed - It always has been, they're just being less subtle now because they can't afford to be otherwise
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/3/2025, 1:25 PM
not sure if anyone has noticed this yet but the guy playing scorpion is the same guy who was in breaking bad
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/3/2025, 1:28 PM
Three Marvel movies in two years is going to resort to infinite articles on leaks, rumors, and whatever else sites like this will need to survive. It's time to adapt. How about Comic Books AND Movies? You can even keep the same domain url. Just here to help, I don't need a million articles about what MTTSH and Richtman are saying to pay the bills.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/3/2025, 1:29 PM
The suit doesn’t fit properly!

Wait— only Superman got that reception? 😏

Love this Spider-Man suit. Can’t wait to see it in IMAX.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/3/2025, 1:41 PM
The web shooters look good, makes sense they'd be bigger without Stark Tech to lean on anymore.
LebaneseSpidey1
LebaneseSpidey1 - 8/3/2025, 1:43 PM
Wtf are those Web shooters?! Good God 🤣
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/3/2025, 1:49 PM
@LebaneseSpidey1 - It's so terrible
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/3/2025, 1:50 PM
That suit…

User Comment Image

I just love how it’s a blend of Tobey’s , Andrew’s & even Tom’s suit but feels like its own thing aswell.

Also the removal of the eyes in one pic make me hope they keep the expressive eyes in the final film from Holland’s previous versions.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/3/2025, 1:58 PM
Here's an up-close look at Spider-Man's web shooters:

User Comment Image

