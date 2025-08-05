LOST And HELLBOY Star Daniel Dae Kim Responds To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Mister Negative Fan Casts

LOST And HELLBOY Star Daniel Dae Kim Responds To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Mister Negative Fan Casts

Daniel Dae Kim's name is often mentioned when fans start imagining who could play the MCU's Mister Negative, but what does the actor himself make of speculation he'll appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Source: Screen Rant

Rumours continue to swirl about Mister Negative being in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Daniel Dae Kim's name often brought up by fans as a worthy choice to portray the villain. 

Screen Rant recently spoke with the Hawaii Five-0 and KPop Demon Hunters star, and asked Kim whether he's aware of the Mister Negative fan casts.

"I heard something about that over the past six or seven months, and I saw that," the actor acknowledged. "I've seen that people want other Asian actors to play him as well, so I'm happy to be included in that conversation, but I haven't heard anything."

"It's interesting," Kim said of the character. "I'm always up for an interesting role and an interesting project."

On the page, Martin Li survived being trafficked and experimented on as a child, but ended up with a split personality: a benevolent philanthropist and a malevolent, energy-manipulating crimelord. He runs F.E.A.S.T. by day, but rules over the underworld alongside his Inner Demons at night.

It's worth noting that Martin Li is a Chinese immigrant in the comics, whereas Kim is Korean. Much of the imagery surrounding Mister Negative pulls from China, including the Inner Demons, so how likely it is that the Lost alum would be cast is hard to say. 

Stephen Oyoung played Mister Negative in Insomniac's Spider-Man video games, and has repeatedly expressed an interest in reprising the role in live-action. "I have not been contacted by Sony," he admitted last year. "Let me just say I know certain things, but as far as contacting me, that is yet to manifest itself."

"I have sort of a nebulous idea, but I also kind of have no idea," Oyoung continued. "Marvel, and gaming, and Sony. There are so many big parts. There is so much machinery to this that even if I did know, I couldn’t tell you if I wanted to. What I can say, though, is, again, I am hopeful, very, very hopeful."

He added, "Personally, I think there is a pretty good chance you will see Mr. Negative in the future in some sort of media, whether it is me or not." 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/5/2025, 10:46 AM
Just get Ryan Gosling for Peter sake
Forthas
Forthas - 8/5/2025, 10:51 AM
The way Mr. Negative comes across on screen could be really interesting!
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/5/2025, 10:59 AM
Watch it be Lewis Tan 😂
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/5/2025, 11:00 AM
But Daniel Wu is right here...
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2025, 11:07 AM
Daniel Dae Kim would be great imo since I think he can nail the duality of the character well such as the kind hearted philanthropist in Martin Li but then the ruthless & charismatic Mr Negative..

However I do think they’ll go with a Chinese actor for the sake of authenticity and if so then I think Daniel Wu would work imo.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2025, 11:30 AM
Why not Stephen Oyoung?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/5/2025, 11:37 AM
@bobevanz - Don't see why not, I mean he was born in America not China but that need not be an issue to me, unsure what his parents etc ethnic origin is but again don't feel it needs to be an issue even if the character was supposed to be from China if he ancestry of more Korea, Japan or whatever although some make a big deal of such things.
joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 8/5/2025, 11:33 AM
Brand new Dae
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/5/2025, 11:40 AM
It should be Joe Taslim. Decent actor and fits the age of Martin Li and he does his own stunts.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/5/2025, 11:46 AM
User Comment Image

