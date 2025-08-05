Spidey Swings Through New York In Explosive SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos And Videos - SPOILERS

Work is once again underway on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, Scotland, and Spidey is back in action as he swings through Midtown Manhattan.

Still in pursuit of the armoured vehicle thought to be part of The Punisher's new arsenal, the wall-crawler was even spotted leaping over a nearby explosion. Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is clearly prioritising practical action and stunts, and that should give this movie a very different feel.

It appears this sequence is being shot out of order, as we saw Spider-Man perched on top of this tank and attempting to break his way in on Sunday. If recent rumours are to be believed, Frank Castle is chasing down The Scorpion with the web-slinger in hot pursuit of them both.

There were concerns that Spider-Man: Brand New Day might be a full-blown Multiversal adventure, with Tom Holland's Peter Parker reunited with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men. Fortunately, we're getting a street-level story that makes good on where we left the hero at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently shared. "Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events."

"So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic. That great cover…I don’t want to say too much, but Destin...he's got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool," the executive added.

For those of you wondering, that isn't Holland in the suit, but a stuntman. Shooting is expected to continue for at least the next week or more, so we likely haven't seen the last of the actor in costume as the iconic superhero.

The Punisher Special Presentation just wrapped filming in New York, so Jon Bernthal might be next to report to set alongside his co-star in this and The Odyssey.

Check out all the latest photos and footage from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the X posts below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.