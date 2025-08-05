CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Sees Sam Wilson Fighting A Superpowered Serpent Society

We finally have a first look at Captain America: Brave New World's scrapped opening scene, as Sam Wilson finds himself battling the movie's original version of the Serpent Society. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2025 08:08 AM EST

The version of Captain America: Brave New World that arrived in theaters earlier this year seemingly had little in common with the one that was originally filmed. Something about it wasn't working, though, meaning The Leader's scenes were reshot and the superpowered Serpent Society was cut.

Rosa Salazar and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins were left on the cutting room floor, despite the former getting her own Happy Meal toy as Diamondback.

Thanks to artist Michael Blackbear Uwandi, we have a piece of concept art showing Sam Wilson/Captain America doing battle with the Serpent Society (that appears to be Falcon in the background, too). This had the potential to be an awesome action sequence, something Uwandi alluded to in his post.

"In early development, we envisioned what it would look like to see Cap fighting the Serpent Society," he explained. "So many cool ideas for them that didn't make it into the final film."

While something about the original version of Captain America: Brave New World clearly wasn't working, Marvel Studios might have made a huge mistake by not embracing the campiness of the comics. After all, Sam was always going to fight Red Hulk in the final act, so committing to that rather than trying to remould this movie into another Captain America: The Winter Soldier might have been a wiser approach.

Earlier this year, filmmaker Julius Onah said the movie's reshoots took Captain America: Brave New World from being "heightened" to "more grounded," citing the Serpent Society removal as an example of that. 

"I think it gets a little deceptive in 'a whole new character was added,'" he said of Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder, "because Serpent Society was always a part of the story, so the story function that Serpent Society serves in the film has never changed...we were deviating probably a bit too much from the grounded tone that we wanted the movie to have with how we had created Serpent Society at first."

"You know, they are people dressed like snakes in comic books, and they have snake-adjacent powers and stuff that’s really, really heightened, and you wanted an actor who could really help us lean, or gesture towards the fantastic, but without losing that sense of grounding," Onah continued. "So it’s not like Serpent Society or the character changed. It was just, let’s really introduce a version of them that fits into the tone of the movie."

It's been rumoured that the Serpent Society was going to be outfitted with their powers by Ironheart's Ezekiel Stane, with Isaiah Bradley also part of the battle. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+. 

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/5/2025, 8:18 AM
Wanna see more. I want to see the full-on weird they chose not to go with because it's still already more intriguing than the boring standard henchman we got.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 8/5/2025, 8:18 AM
Yeah cause who wants to see Captain America dealing with supervillains right?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/5/2025, 8:19 AM
"So many cool ideas for them that didn't make it into the final film."

They just decided to keep the bad ideas then?
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 8/5/2025, 8:22 AM
Curious how this film went from a Cap film to Winter Soldier starring Incredible Hulk villains.

From the original opening with Isaiah Bradley to the original ending where Falcon fights multiple countries rushing to the Celestial Island, as well as the endless changes to the character designs and roles.

This is the only MCU film to have a ridiculous amount of changes in its production.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 8/5/2025, 8:34 AM
Hopefully Marvel learns from Superman and accepts that "comicbooky" isn't a bad thing.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/5/2025, 8:45 AM
@Clintthahamster - did you see fantastic four? lmao
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2025, 8:46 AM
@Clintthahamster - I mean , they already know if past movies are any indication or even take FF as an example.

I think the issue was they were trying to emulate TWS and CW from a tonal perspective too much which made the movie feel derivative to an extent.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/5/2025, 8:48 AM
@Clintthahamster - don’t make one character on team have more action scenes do more it’s called team have team do it together not be sidelined be distraction while she takes all glory be only on team who can almost stand chance with villain while others useless pointless did nothing help
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/5/2025, 8:52 AM
Release the Mackie cut!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/5/2025, 8:52 AM
User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 8/5/2025, 8:53 AM
Marvel and Kevin Feige:

Time to stop doing Frankenstein films, with 30 different pieces of different scripts and writers.


You will thank me later.

