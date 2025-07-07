CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD BTS Photo Reveals First Look At Isaiah Bradley's Cut Patriot Costume

Captain America: Brave New World may have gone through more extensive reshoots than any MCU movie before it. The superpowered Serpent Society was cut, all of The Leader's scenes were reshot after his appearance was redesigned, and Sidewinder was added as a new villain.

Those are just a few of the changes (another saw Red Hulk still free and keeping watch over Betty Ross from afar). We've seen promo art showing Isaiah Bradley wearing a costume, but that's now been fully revealed in a photo showcasing the movie's stunt team.

It's previously been reported that Isaiah and Sabra suited up to help Sam Wilson fight Red Hulk in the final battle. For whatever reason, Marvel Studios decided that the new Captain America should go it alone, and Bradley never got his superhero moment as a result.

There must have been something fundamentally wrong with the original cut of Captain America: Brave New World for it to be taken back to the drawing board and changed pretty much from start to finish.

Captain America: Brave New World was a critical flop and made only $415.1 million at the worldwide box office. That's more than the likes of Eternals and The Marvels, but the budget spiralled so out of control that making a profit was nigh-on impossible.

Captain America and the MCU's new Falcon will return in Avengers: Doomsday. However, there's no indication of when or where we'll see Isaiah and Sabra again.

Check out a first look at Captain America: Brave New World's take on Bradley as Patriot in the X post below.

First look at Isaiah Bradley’s Patriot costume in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’



In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+.