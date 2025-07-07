CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD BTS Photo Reveals First Look At Isaiah Bradley's Cut Patriot Costume

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD BTS Photo Reveals First Look At Isaiah Bradley's Cut Patriot Costume

A new photo from the set of Captain America: Brave New World confirms that Isaiah Bradley and Sabra were going to suit up and help Sam Wilson take the fight to Red Hulk during the movie's final act...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2025 05:07 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World may have gone through more extensive reshoots than any MCU movie before it. The superpowered Serpent Society was cut, all of The Leader's scenes were reshot after his appearance was redesigned, and Sidewinder was added as a new villain.

Those are just a few of the changes (another saw Red Hulk still free and keeping watch over Betty Ross from afar). We've seen promo art showing Isaiah Bradley wearing a costume, but that's now been fully revealed in a photo showcasing the movie's stunt team. 

It's previously been reported that Isaiah and Sabra suited up to help Sam Wilson fight Red Hulk in the final battle. For whatever reason, Marvel Studios decided that the new Captain America should go it alone, and Bradley never got his superhero moment as a result. 

There must have been something fundamentally wrong with the original cut of Captain America: Brave New World for it to be taken back to the drawing board and changed pretty much from start to finish. 

Captain America: Brave New World was a critical flop and made only $415.1 million at the worldwide box office. That's more than the likes of Eternals and The Marvels, but the budget spiralled so out of control that making a profit was nigh-on impossible. 

Captain America and the MCU's new Falcon will return in Avengers: Doomsday. However, there's no indication of when or where we'll see Isaiah and Sabra again.

Check out a first look at Captain America: Brave New World's take on Bradley as Patriot in the X post below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Gives Red Hulk His Mustache And Reveals The Cut Serpent Society
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Gives Red Hulk His Mustache And Reveals The Cut Serpent Society
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Reveals Terrifying And Comic-Accurate Takes On The Leader
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Reveals Terrifying And Comic-Accurate Takes On The Leader

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
InJustWeTrustTHF
InJustWeTrustTHF - 7/7/2025, 5:57 AM
I like it.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 7/7/2025, 6:00 AM
Would have improved the film a tad
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/7/2025, 6:01 AM
[frick]ing hell.

Like we haven't been [frick]ing puunished enough.🤦🏾‍♂️

For [frick]s Sake
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 7/7/2025, 6:02 AM
Ok, I was disappointed in Brave New World, but seeing we got denied a suited up Isaiah Bradley has really pissed me off.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/7/2025, 6:08 AM
Looks good, shame this is just more cut content.
lord22
lord22 - 7/7/2025, 6:12 AM
did they remove everything cool about the movie ?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/7/2025, 6:12 AM
Finally got around to watching it, and I actually really liked it. It did feel like a retread of CATWS a lot, but enough of it felt different imo.

Also, think the reshoots weren't really noticeable. Do wonder what the movie initially looked like, and how stuff like Isaiah's suiting up would've factored in.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/7/2025, 6:28 AM
Elijah Bradley and we'll talk.
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 7/7/2025, 6:42 AM
Could’ve cut that Black Widow lady and developed Sam’s Secret Service agent friend in her place

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder