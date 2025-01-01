CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Reveals That [SPOILER] Will Also Suit Up In The Movie

More Captain America: Brave New World promo art has been revealed and this time, we get a potentially major spoiler for the movie as a long-forgotten hero returns to the battlefield alongside Sam Wilson...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 01, 2025 03:01 PM EST

Earlier today, we brought you a first look at Captain America: Brave New World's take on The Leader and Red Hulk. Now, we have some additional pieces, one of which reveals a potentially major spoiler for the next MCU movie. 

On a piece that appears to have been illustrated by comic book artist Daniel Acuña, we see Captain America leading The Falcon, Sabra, and Isaiah Bradley into battle. 

This is the first time we've seen Sabra in costume, of course, but the biggest reveal has to be the fact Bradley will see some action in Captain America: Brave New World. We know the Super Soldier will be brainwashed by The Leader into attacking President "Thunderbolt" Ross but he must eventually set out to redeem himself in the movie. 

He does so in a costume we'd say closely resembles a S.H.I.E.L.D. uniform. Not only does this mean we'll likely get to see Carl Lumbly kicking some butt, it surely increases the chances of him inspiring his grandson, Eli, to become the MCU's Patriot. In the comics, Isaiah was also Captain America but, as we saw in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the MCU has gone down another route.

Marvel Studios has toyed with the idea of introducing that character for some time now, including in 2018's Black Panther. As filmmaker Ryan Coogler explained, "Crazy enough, for comic book fans, we toyed with the character Patriot for a little bit. Early on we were interested to get our hands on him, Joe [Robert Cole] and I, but that ended up going away so we could focus on Wakanda a little more."

"The ones that you see were kind of always there. M'Baku, Killmonger, T'Challa, Nakia, Okoye, Shuri, Ramonda, Klaue, Everett Ross... they were always in every draft. So we had to make sure that they all had arcs, and it had something to do with that," he said of why Patriot didn't make the final cut.

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World promo art in the X posts below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Officially Reveals The Leader And Unleashes Red Hulk
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/1/2025, 3:45 PM
Some of these give me Mondo art vibes.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/1/2025, 3:47 PM
@SonOfAGif - agreed
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/1/2025, 3:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - That tells you how far Mondo has fallen ;-)
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/1/2025, 3:56 PM
@DrDReturns - I mean a lot of Mondo's pieces are an acquired taste. So while some pieces are genuinely creative. Others do look a mess.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/1/2025, 3:45 PM
Can't wait for this to underperform.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/1/2025, 3:56 PM
@GiverOfInfo - 3 people liked this 😂 yall are nuts on here
Vigor
Vigor - 1/1/2025, 4:27 PM
@GiverOfInfo - why
Vigor
Vigor - 1/1/2025, 4:27 PM
@MyCoolYoung - imagine their actual lives
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/1/2025, 4:28 PM
@Vigor - because I don't like it
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/1/2025, 3:57 PM
Why do the MCU do this? Most important, why do I do it to myself and look?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 4:01 PM
@MyCoolYoung - to be fair , I don’t think Marvel is officially releasing these but they are being leaked.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/1/2025, 4:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - ahhh I see. I thought official meant they were releasing it. so it just leaves me as the idiot
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 4:22 PM
@MyCoolYoung - no

It’s official in the sense that it’s not fan made but comes from people actually hired to do marketing from the film
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 4:00 PM
I dig some of these promo artwork , especially the first 2 pieces!!.

Kinda hard to judge the looks for Isiah & Sabra in this though the latter’s apparent chest piece doesn’t work for me…

They could have just given her the modern outfit she has worn for awhile now once she became a secret agent for Mossad in the comics rather then their national mutant superhero.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 1/1/2025, 4:06 PM
I hate how they changed his comic-accurate suit just to give him a copy of Steve Rogers' Captain America suit. Sam's suit was already derivative, but this is even less original!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 4:08 PM
I get that Isiah was technically never Captain America in this universe so it makes sense not to give him a variation of that costume…

I do wish he had the mask though somehow.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 1/1/2025, 4:17 PM
This looks to make zero dollars
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/1/2025, 4:28 PM
There are ways to avoid leaks like this and The Leader, they just don't care. Nothing is secret at Marvel. Underwhelming
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/1/2025, 4:29 PM
Ice cold shit sandwich incoming.

The bitch of it is, they're going to blame it on the fans and Anthony Mackie will get unfairly maligned as a leading man.

This was NEVER going to work.

Will it be the final nail in the DEI coffin?

How much money is too much money to throw out the window? $1B? $2B?

Has anyone done the math with REAL numbers on what they've pissed away with LucasFilm and Marvel combined bed shittings?

