CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Reveals That [SPOILER] Will Also Suit Up In The Movie

Earlier today, we brought you a first look at Captain America: Brave New World's take on The Leader and Red Hulk. Now, we have some additional pieces, one of which reveals a potentially major spoiler for the next MCU movie.

On a piece that appears to have been illustrated by comic book artist Daniel Acuña, we see Captain America leading The Falcon, Sabra, and Isaiah Bradley into battle.

This is the first time we've seen Sabra in costume, of course, but the biggest reveal has to be the fact Bradley will see some action in Captain America: Brave New World. We know the Super Soldier will be brainwashed by The Leader into attacking President "Thunderbolt" Ross but he must eventually set out to redeem himself in the movie.

He does so in a costume we'd say closely resembles a S.H.I.E.L.D. uniform. Not only does this mean we'll likely get to see Carl Lumbly kicking some butt, it surely increases the chances of him inspiring his grandson, Eli, to become the MCU's Patriot. In the comics, Isaiah was also Captain America but, as we saw in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the MCU has gone down another route.

Marvel Studios has toyed with the idea of introducing that character for some time now, including in 2018's Black Panther. As filmmaker Ryan Coogler explained, "Crazy enough, for comic book fans, we toyed with the character Patriot for a little bit. Early on we were interested to get our hands on him, Joe [Robert Cole] and I, but that ended up going away so we could focus on Wakanda a little more."

"The ones that you see were kind of always there. M'Baku, Killmonger, T'Challa, Nakia, Okoye, Shuri, Ramonda, Klaue, Everett Ross... they were always in every draft. So we had to make sure that they all had arcs, and it had something to do with that," he said of why Patriot didn't make the final cut.

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World promo art in the X posts below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.