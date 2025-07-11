SUPERMAN Makes A Huge Change To DC Lore That's Definitley Going To Be Controversial - SPOILERS

For the most part, Superman remains pretty faithful to the established comic book lore of the character, with one major exception! Spoilers follow...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 11, 2025 07:07 AM EST
"You will give the people of Earth an ideal to strive towards. They will race behind you, they will stumble, they will fall. But in time, they will join you in the sun, Kal. In time, you will help them accomplish wonders."

Yeahhhh... not exactly what Kal-El's Kryptonian parents had in mind for their son when they sent him to Earth in James Gunn's Superman.

The movie begins with the Man of Steel suffering his first ever defeat at the hands of the Hammer of Boravia. When Krypto drags the hero to the Fortress of Solitude to be healed by the sun, the Caretaker Robots play the message his Kryptonian parents Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara Lor-Von (Angela Sarafyan) sent their son to Earth with. We then learn that the second half of the message was damaged in the crash.

Later on, Lex Luthor gains entry to the Fortress and The Engineer manages to decipher the corrupted part of the message. It turns out that Clark Kent's biological parents actually sent him to Earth as a conqueror, and specifically chose the planet because its people are weak and will be easily dominated. There's also the implication that Kal-El should impregnate as many of Earth's women as possible in order to restart the Kryptonian race.

Luthor uses this information to turn the public against Superman, who is initially under the impression that the message must be fake - as are we. But no, in the DCU, Jor-El and Lara Lor-Von are more like the Viltrumites from Invincible than the heroic figures that are generally depicted in the comics and all previous adaptations of Superman's origin.

Though this change to the lore does work well for this story and Superman's arc, it's certain to be controversial, and we can see it emerging as the most divisive aspect of the movie.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Critics TV Spot Released; Rotten Tomatoes Score Holds Strong Despite More Negative Reviews
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2025, 7:56 AM
I dont think it is real and it is just fuel for the snyser crowd to salivate on
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 7/11/2025, 8:25 AM
@vectorsigma - nah I've seen it. It's real. Well according Lexs translation it is anyway
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/11/2025, 8:25 AM
@vectorsigma - I leaned that way but as someone said below, for him to alter it after this movie would look bad and people would never believe he had the plan to do so all along.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/11/2025, 8:28 AM
@vectorsigma - You're better off to snap one evil intentioned man's neck than destroy an entire people. Man, the similarities to today's time is eery.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2025, 8:31 AM
@BigPhilbowski - ive seen it 3 times. So we are believing Lex now? Someone who can pay any expert to say that it is authentic? Hell, henpaid billions to start a war just to get rid of Superman. How cheap it is to pay people that will suport his lies on this message?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2025, 8:33 AM
@thedrudo - why will it look bad? It is a mystery to look forward to on getting resolved.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2025, 8:34 AM
@captainwalker - so you believe the words if the villain?

A villain willing to spend billioms just to get rid of superman????
captainwalker
captainwalker - 7/11/2025, 8:41 AM
@vectorsigma - He's obviously not going along with what his parents wished so, no. The article implies that the translation is correct.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/11/2025, 7:57 AM
User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 7/11/2025, 7:59 AM
As soon as Luthor's translation of the remaining message was released to the public, I went through the rest of the movie expecting the Engineer to finally reveal the 'true' translation to Superman in a change of heart.

Not gonna lie, it kinda leaves a sour taste to know that these were Jor-El's true wishes for Kal's mission on Earth, especially with the words being used like "harem" and "wives".

As if Lex wasn't enough of a Musk carricature already (albeit justifiably so).
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2025, 8:03 AM
@Latverian - i dont thin it is real

- the kind face of jor el doesnt match what he was purportedly saying

- the 2nd half of the message doesnt jive with the first half

- mr terrific didnt check the message himself. But it is weird that he said the experts who did do not make mistakes
Latverian
Latverian - 7/11/2025, 8:05 AM
@vectorsigma -

I do believe that Angela managed to salvage the rest of the message. What I do not believe is that this was what it translates into, and I feel like it should be resolved in this movie.

If it gets revealed in a later instalment that this was a fake translation, even if the footage itself shown and heard was real, then it will feel like a retcon attempt at damage control, whereas here in this one it would have felt more organic.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2025, 8:11 AM
@Latverian - same thoughts, i thought it will be resolved within the movie.

And it is a big decision by Gunn to put it in the movie and use such phrases as "getting many wives" and "secret harem"

I wouldve believed the message more if jor el looks like gruffy and mean like zod but he does not.

Snyder bots will use this to criticize the movie until gunn explains it on twitter or resolve in the next dcu movie
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/11/2025, 8:12 AM
@Latverian - I really do appreciate you not lying about it leaving a sour taste knowing that those were Jor-El's true wishes for Kal's mission on Earth, especially with the words being used like "harem" and "wives". I'm sure many would lie about that.
Latverian
Latverian - 7/11/2025, 8:14 AM
@TheFinestSmack -

Thank you. I never lie. Much to the chagrin of many.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 7/11/2025, 8:20 AM
@vectorsigma - lmao you sound like you're in denial. I haven't seen the film yet but this sounds so on brand for james Gunn 😅

You can't blame the snydercucks for reacting to something so silly. This Jor-El sounds like Omni-man 😅
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2025, 8:24 AM
@JurassicClunge - dude, you havent seen it. You didnt see their kind expressions while saying "secret harem"

It is Gunn's gift for the snyder cultists. To give them false hopes that they still have a chance 😭
loganmac36
loganmac36 - 7/11/2025, 8:36 AM
@vectorsigma - I feel like Snyder cultist will use it to criticize the film's take on the El's the way haters criticized Man of Steel's Pa Kent. Both takes on these changes are voicing peoples disapproval with a decision by the filmmakers and are just subjective opinions that people use to critique the quality of filmmaking while in reality they're just narrative choices that some didn't like. I mean it's a fair criticism if you don't like the take on the characters, but it doesn't fairly speak to the quality of either films, certainly a different take, whether its fake or not, as the film ends it still stands. As fan of both Man of Steel and Superman (2025) I didn't mind it, but I was shocked.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2025, 8:42 AM
@loganmac36 - this is a great take and I agree. The snyder cultists will use this until the end of time like how mos critics are using pa kent's characterization.

What bothers me is how easily people will believe a villain's claim just to have something to use against this movie.
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 7/11/2025, 8:01 AM
So Omniman?
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 7/11/2025, 8:23 AM
@AnungUnRama - yup, sadly
SethBullock
SethBullock - 7/11/2025, 8:03 AM
I hate this.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/11/2025, 8:09 AM
The truth is that we will never know because there was too many hands in the pot.

As someone mentioned above ^^ the expressions don't match what the alleged "message" was saying. It's probably one of those small things that we will never know.

Either way it didn't really affect the overall movie because there was more believers than doubters. It didn't piss me off so I don't really care honestly.

Nolanite out

P.S
So I guess it's a free reign to start posting spoilers and such because the stupid editors on this site have been doing it for the past week or so.

Nolanite out again.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/11/2025, 8:12 AM
I saw Superman Great Comic Book Movie but still disappointed that Lex Luthor was Main Bad Again. I saw this movie many times.

Superman One Thumbs Up Not Two.

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/11/2025, 8:20 AM
I’m sick of the twist that he was sent here to rule. Also, I’m a little tired of the whole they sent him here to serve humanity. I think Superman being who he is because of his adoptive parents and not some predetermined destiny of his alien parents it harder. Add more value to his humanity.

I’d much rather prefer the very simple action of Jor-El and Lara sending him here not knowing that he would make the journey, just to save him, hoping that he would survive. Sending him to a planet, where if he did make the trek, he would always be protected because the yellow sun would power him. It’s literally a Hail Mary; HOPING for the best.

User Comment Image

Furthermore, even the fact that the yellow sun may power him being a last second theory by Jor-El, adds even more tension
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 7/11/2025, 8:29 AM
@MisterBones - I prefer this version to. No evil Kryptons or destined to be a savior stuff. I like that his father was a good man who wanted to save his son, like you said using the hail-mary strategy. And then he was raised by another good man on Earth. Simple, eloquent, beautiful and powerful message about how it's about who you are and not what you are.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 7/11/2025, 8:21 AM
People really bought into that wish-fulfilling BS about James Gunn making the definitive Superman movie that's not going to deconstruct his canon for arbitrary reasons.

Jokes on you, guys.

This is the same guy who turned Ego The Living Planet into a deadbeat dad. What did you expect?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2025, 8:28 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - the joke's on you for believing it 😭
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 7/11/2025, 8:21 AM
He showed up in Geoff Johns' New 52 Superman run as some sort of sinister mastermind who was behind everything but with explanation of who he was or why he was messing with Superman. They revealed some way into the Rebirth era that Mr Oz was actually Jor-El and he survived Krypton's destruction.

This story line stolen from Invincible was a Geoff Johns creation in the modern Superman crap they are making now. These are the type of stories why most people dropped reading DC. Sure looks like Gunn and his writing crew are doing what Marvel has been doing and taking their cues from the new "modern audience" comics from last 15 years or so. So we won't be getting the cool stuff that made DC the juggernaut it once was. This direction failed in comics, then in animation (their new Rebirth universe was cancelled quickly), and now it looks like maybe in the movies too.

I didn't hate the movie at all and enjoyed most of it a lot as there was some great stuff in it, but I'm not really interested in this Peacemaker type version of a universe moving forward either. Jor-el will always be a heroic type for me. If this movie was animated and stand-alone or the start to an elseworld type universe story then I would be fine with that change, but not for a new cinematic universe that is supposed to be THE Superman.

I really think if Gunn and Snyder teamed up again like they did for Dawn of the Dead with Gunn writing and Snyder directing with others having final say so neither one goes too far with their styles then that would be the perfect movie for Superman.
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 7/11/2025, 8:30 AM
Imagine if Superman went laying the pipe all around Earth.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 7/11/2025, 8:33 AM
So they went with the "my adventures with Superman" route, with a dash of invincible eh?

I understand wanting to seperate themselves from the classic iterations of Superman, and also giving Clark even more of an arc if he is in fact going against his intended destiny.

But I will be honest when I say it's a bit of a bummer that Clark's parents aren't the typical kind hearted aliens looking for their son to survive and thrive happily on a new world. It doesn't break the film for me (haven't seen it yet) but it is absolutely a bummer lol. It doesn't surprise me that Gunn would write it that way though. He does have a dark sense of the world when it comes to his writing, so it certainly falls in line with his vibe and style. I imagine the hopefulness in the film I've been hearing about offsets that.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 7/11/2025, 8:34 AM
….Didn’t they do this in the My Adventures With Superman cartoon?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/11/2025, 8:39 AM
I liked the movie....but BOY DID I HATE THAT DECISION. I think I hated it more because it didn't flow well with the first half of the message....AT ALL. Just felt like someone tampered it. Thought The Engineer though her anger might have changed the message or maybe this is a Brainiac thing. There is a moment when Lex is looking at The Engineer in awe. When I got to the end....the movie affirms....it was real.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/11/2025, 8:42 AM
what they've done to the legacy of Jor-El and Lara is as bad as what Matt Reeves did to Thomas and Martha Wayne. Is that the thing now in DC movies? Twist the legacy of the dead hero's parents to where they were not good as he thought they were but actually nefarious in nature?

