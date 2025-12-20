THE ODYSSEY Leaked Trailer Teases Odysseus' Epic Journey And The Movie's Mythological Creatures

A 6-minute prologue for The Odyssey has been playing in select IMAX theaters for the past two weekends. Now, that's been joined by a new trailer attached exclusively to Avatar: Fire and Ash. Based on how the teaser's release was handled, we wouldn't bank on an official online debut for at least a week or two.

Fortunately, a great quality recording has surfaced on social media (via SFFGazette.com), offering a glimpse of the creatures that Matt Damon's Odysseus will encounter on his journey home.

While the sneak peek stops short of fully revealing them, it's clear filmmaker Christopher Nolan isn't shying away from the fantasy elements of The Odyssey's story. There are plenty of epic visuals, too, including some clearly ambitious sequences set at sea.

The trailer also provides a new look at Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland as Telemachus and Penelope, Odysseus's wife and son.

"It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I’ve had on a film set," Holland previously said of his experience shooting The Odyssey. "Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen."

"Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure."

"To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had," the Uncharted star concluded.

Nolan always delivers, and expectations are high for what should be one of next year's biggest movies. The filmmaker is a big proponent of the theatrical experience, so we're not surprised to see this trailer debut exclusively in theaters.

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Lupita Nyong'o, Will Yun Lee, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Corey Hawkins, Josh Stewart, Jimmy Gonzales, Maurice Compte, and Logan Marshall-Green.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last December. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026.