Former SUPERMAN Actor Dean Cain Believes James Gunn's Man Of Steel Might Be Too "Woke" For Box Office Success

Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has shared some of the reservations he has about James Gunn's take on the iconic hero...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 10, 2025 11:07 AM EST
Even though it's common knowledge that Superman - aka a refugee from an alien planet - is an immigrant, James Gunn calling attention to the fact in a recent interview stirred up a bit of backlash online in certain circles, and some fans began to accuse the filmmaker of introducing a version of the character that was too "woke."

As ludicrous as it may sound, this is where we are right now, and it seems this mindset is not just relegated to a small minority of fans.

Dean Cain, who played Kal-El in the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman TV series from 1993 to 1997, told TMZ that he now has some reservations about this latest take on the iconic DC Comics hero and the movie's drawing power.

"How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ Well, they dropped that… They came up with ‘truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.’ Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. If you want to create a new character go ahead and do that.”

“Superman has always stood for ‘truth, justice and the American way,’ and the ‘American way’ is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly,” Cain continued. “But there are rules. You can’t come in saying, ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America, because I want it to be more like Somalia.’ Well that doesn’t work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here… There have to be limits, because we cant have everybody in the United States. We can’t have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits.”

Cain believes that Gunn may have made a mistake by drawing attention to the character's immigrant status.

“I think bringing Superman into it… I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie. I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is… I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”

Gunn has already weighed-in on the response to his comments, stating that he has nothing to say to the people spreading negativity about the film: “I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

What do you make of Cain's take? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Related:

SUPERMAN: Final Ultraman Battle Leaks Online As Fans Wonder If The Man Of Steel Is A [SPOILER]
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 7/10/2025, 11:17 AM
a MAGA guy called something he didn't like "WOKE"?! oh my god... how could this happen?!
Rexotron
Rexotron - 7/10/2025, 11:23 AM
@foreverintheway - It's almost like they dont know the meaning to a term they've been owning! Gasp! Getting rid of The American Way is too woke! Oh no, the ultimate immigrant character made by the sons of immigrants is having his status as an immigrant character being a part of the movie. That's a bridge too [frick]ing far I guess. The American Way is not a real character trait. Dean Cain's a tool.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/10/2025, 12:14 PM
@Rexotron - These days I am not even 100% sure what the American Way is, and that is not a dig at America just more which America? The Obama one, The Raygun one, The Clinton one, The Bush's one or the Trump one? I mean the nation in general as in the people will stay similar, even if those in power and political priorities and how that alters global perceptions may chage a lot, but which people are we talking as in a places like New York or ones like Texas, rural or urban (again not a dig or saying any are better or worse just differ A LOT).

For good or for bad, at certain times in certain markets being TOO wrapped up in 'The American Way' could be an issue impacting reception including for the domestic market if REALY divisive times and can switch to what it was supposed to be in regard to 'The American Way' with the character without changing a damn thing about him and/or still having all the stories set in America.

I mean I get the recent woke/antiwoke stuff of the moment (which nobody seem to agree on what those mean) but that will likely be a short lived passing phase for a film if well recieved we will be watching decades after all have forgotten the culture wars of now.

Trying to pick a side will piss of the other, trying to go down the middle could piss of all the way things are currently.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/10/2025, 12:35 PM
"The critics score will be around 30% and the audience score will be around 60%" - @WalletsClosed 7/5 10:05 AM. Too bad I need a computer science degree to post pictures on here or else I would show the screenshot lmao. Stick to your day job sheesh! Time to move the goalposts teehee
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/10/2025, 11:18 AM
This guy is a nobody now. Loudmouth hasbeen. SAD!
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/10/2025, 12:20 PM
@Dotanuki - there will be an article in a day or two where Cain says “…my comment about the Superman movie was misconstrued…”.
Humperdoo
Humperdoo - 7/10/2025, 11:21 AM
Republicans whine about everything. They are running America into the ground currently but still find time to whine about a movie.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/10/2025, 11:56 AM
@Humperdoo - Woke is the new N word. It's a way for them to mask what they really want to say which is "I don't want anything that makes Immigrants, gays, women, or people of color look like good strong people."
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/10/2025, 12:06 PM
@Humperdoo -

LordCanterbury
LordCanterbury - 7/10/2025, 12:17 PM
@SonOfAGif - isn’t it ironic & embarrassing that the people who think they are what represents strong masculinity in America are the ones that constantly feel threatened by & lash out about anything that doesn’t look like them?

If things like a woman being the main character of a Star Wars movie bothers you that much, newsflash: you aren’t nearly as mentally or emotionally strong as you think you are.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/10/2025, 11:21 AM
Oh bore off, Dean
Baf
Baf - 7/10/2025, 11:21 AM
He should just call Zack Levi and complain.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/10/2025, 11:52 AM
@Baf -
They should start a production company with Kevin Sorbo and that Jon Voight guy.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2025, 11:26 AM

The result is this:

The facts are that dropping the American way and calling Superman an immigrant is just Facking STUPID on Gunn's part.

This will easily cost the movie 200-300 million or more in box office.

I don't care about the politics of this. I think this will be an excellent movie, but Gunn has got to learn when to SHUT UP!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2025, 11:34 AM
@DocSpock - indeed...Superman Is not an imigrant, Is a refugee
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2025, 11:38 AM
@Malatrova15 -

He is simply an alien from another planet. Period.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/10/2025, 11:38 AM
@Malatrova15 said something insightful and clever. What were those other signs of the apocalypse again?
calgarybean
calgarybean - 7/10/2025, 11:40 AM
@DocSpock - all caps doesn't make you smarter. Supes came to earth, landed in Kansas and didn’t declare, file papers or anything immigrants should do. He still became a contributing member of society, helped people and you are all better for having him in the USA. Gunn has every right to say what he said. Just as I have every right to say supermoron Dean Cain is exactly that.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2025, 11:50 AM
@calgarybean -

Of course Gunn has the right to say that or anything. I'm just saying that him doing it will cost the movie a lot of box office, and it will. I don't care about Cain at all.

I'm talking money. Saying something that angers either liberals or conservatives is just stupid. They want everyone regardless of politics to spend money on the movie tickets.

What Gunn did will hurt the box office, period. Can you dent this?
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/10/2025, 11:54 AM
@DocSpock -

Where was the American Way busienss in MOS?

soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/10/2025, 11:55 AM
@DocSpock - Let’s not forget that the Age of Revolution, where world governments transitioned from monarchies to republics, kickstarted in America. Last time I checked, most of the free world’s governments are still republics, so I don’t understand the antipathy towards the American Way.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/10/2025, 12:00 PM
@Goldboink -

'The American Way" hasn't been a part of live action Superman portrayal for the better part of over 3 decades now.

Even Superman Returns didn't have it.

Stop pretending like it was just MOS (or this movie) that decided to drop it.

It was DC themselves that decided to drop it.
Just like they added it (NOT the Superman creators, so NO, it's not canon) in the 1940's as a jingoistic pro-America rah-rah thing for the war effort.

It was never an aspect of his character in his origin story.
TheHummus
TheHummus - 7/10/2025, 12:01 PM
@DocSpock - the whole point of Superman is to STAND UP against the BS, not condone it. He’s about the little people, unlike what MAGA is currently doing. The fricking POPE is calling them out, you don’t see people going “now nobody’s gonna go to church now in America”

Come on
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/10/2025, 12:03 PM
@Goldboink - 0:39
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 7/10/2025, 12:06 PM
@DocSpock - so an immigrant
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/10/2025, 12:09 PM
@Malatrova15 -
You do know that refugees are also immigrants too, right?
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/10/2025, 12:11 PM
@DocSpock - Gunn isn't the one who dropped "the American way"

DC is.

And they did it all the way back in the early 2000's

"The American way" hasnt been in any of the last 3 live action Superman movies (this one, Man of Steel and Superman Returns)

You people only just discovering it now and realizing it now are like people suddenly realizing that Homelander is in fact,....not a good guy in Season 4 of The Boys.

Gee, what gave that away?
Madein93
Madein93 - 7/10/2025, 12:21 PM
@DocSpock - you sound like you’re operating on 2 brain cells that are fighting for 3rd place
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2025, 12:26 PM
@Goldboink -

I pretty much ignore the Snyderverse stuff.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2025, 12:29 PM
@soberchimera -

Neither do I.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2025, 12:33 PM
@BigPhilbowski -

Nope. A fictional comic book anomaly.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/10/2025, 11:35 AM
I'm fine with them dropping "the american way" from "truth and justice" since it was never part of it in the beginning and only added as wartime propaganda during WW2 on the radio show (which made lots of mistakes with the character).

America is a bad place so Superman shouldn't represent the American way today anyway.

Superman is an immigrant, but not an illegal one, and he isn't an assimilation story because he grew up on earth and had no idea he was from another planet and neither did anyone else. The Martian Manhunter is your immigrant assimilation story, not Superman. For Superman, earth is just his home, per his creators.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 7/10/2025, 11:57 AM
@Pictilli -
RE : >>>"Superman is an immigrant, but not an illegal one,"

Dafuq are you even talking about?
He's LITERALLY an illegal immigrant.
I don't recall anywhere in the lore of the comics where his parents (The Kents) filled in the paperwork to make his status legal and legitimate.

If anything they likely broke a crap-ton of laws to both hide his true identity (and indeed his powers), as well as likely to create his new human identity/personna of "Clark Kent". Which means for the totality of his time on Earth he's been living with what the government would categorize as a false identity with falsified records.

That's the textbook definition of an undocumented person or, "an illegal", if you prefer.

Do you think Clark Kent's Social Insurance Number is legit?

Just because the creators didn't go through the painful details of explaining out all these things, doesn't mean that this is what had to happen in order for him to be "legitmised" in America.

Let's not pretend that the other part of his origin story (that he's an undocumented illegal immigrant) isn't a thing or true.
Unless you're TOTALLY ignorant about what the naturalization and citizenship process is like for people who come into this country (through whatever means - which,... I suppose wouldn't make you any different from the majority of Americans totally ignorant about how a vital part of their own society works.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/10/2025, 12:07 PM
@Pictilli - America is a bad place so Superman shouldn't represent the American way today anyway.
Let me say on behalf of my entire country to go [frick] yourself.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 7/10/2025, 11:37 AM
Someone already said it but it's worth repeating - conservatives are the biggest titty babies in the world. All they do is whine, they never say anything interesting or thoughtful about a topic. It's constant grievance and complaining.

Also, hey man, The American Way? When that was part of the statement, this country embraced its legacy as a melting pot nation of immigrants with so many varied cultures and traditions. It's only recently become loudly spewed by Magats that if you're not white and Christian, you're not American.

Superman is the best example we have of a person coming to this country from another world, fleeing death and isolation, to be embraced by our people. It's a pretty clear metaphor if you, like, know how to read.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/10/2025, 12:45 PM
@ShellHead - "All [conservatives] do is whine, they never say anything interesting or thoughtful about a topic. It's constant grievance and complaining."

So what you're saying, then, is that conservatives behave as liberals do. Noted.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/10/2025, 11:37 AM
He does really good Hallmark movies. He should focus on that. Like finding love in a small town with the widowed florist or something like that.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/10/2025, 11:40 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Where he is a bottle cap collector who owns property in Nantucket and is looking for a wife to share his wealth.
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/10/2025, 11:38 AM
Gunn's comments are being played waay too hard. Seen the film Tuesday and its not woke at all. And I preference that by saying I really don't care one way or the other as long as it's organic and not forced. Anything that can be considered woke is pushed by the bad guy to make Superman look bad.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2025, 11:42 AM
@Steel86 - how was it?
View Recorder