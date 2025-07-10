Former SUPERMAN Actor Dean Cain Believes James Gunn's Man Of Steel Might Be Too "Woke" For Box Office Success

Even though it's common knowledge that Superman - aka a refugee from an alien planet - is an immigrant, James Gunn calling attention to the fact in a recent interview stirred up a bit of backlash online in certain circles, and some fans began to accuse the filmmaker of introducing a version of the character that was too "woke."

As ludicrous as it may sound, this is where we are right now, and it seems this mindset is not just relegated to a small minority of fans.

Dean Cain, who played Kal-El in the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman TV series from 1993 to 1997, told TMZ that he now has some reservations about this latest take on the iconic DC Comics hero and the movie's drawing power.

"How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters [to] exist for the times? For Superman, it was ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ Well, they dropped that… They came up with ‘truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.’ Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. If you want to create a new character go ahead and do that.”

“Superman has always stood for ‘truth, justice and the American way,’ and the ‘American way’ is immigrant friendly, tremendously immigrant friendly,” Cain continued. “But there are rules. You can’t come in saying, ‘I want to get rid of all the rules in America, because I want it to be more like Somalia.’ Well that doesn’t work, because you had to leave Somalia to come here… There have to be limits, because we cant have everybody in the United States. We can’t have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits.”

Cain believes that Gunn may have made a mistake by drawing attention to the character's immigrant status.

“I think bringing Superman into it… I think that was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s going to hurt the numbers on the movie. I was excited for the film. I am excited to see what it is… I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.”

Gunn has already weighed-in on the response to his comments, stating that he has nothing to say to the people spreading negativity about the film: “I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

What do you make of Cain's take? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Los Angeles kept the excitement up, up, and away all night long. 💫 #Superman - only in theaters this Friday. Get tickets now. https://t.co/mznvQOz0g3 pic.twitter.com/JaUxKk7omI — Superman (@Superman) July 9, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."