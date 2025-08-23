David Corenswet's SUPERMAN Audition Tape Features Alternate Version Of Lois Lane Interview Scene

David Corenswet's audition tape for James Gunn's Superman has been released online, and it sees the actor performing one of the DCU reboot's standout scenes with his wife reading Lois Lane's dialogue.

In the movie, this sequence finds Supes getting increasingly agitated as Lois asks him about his decision to interject himself in the escalating conflict between Boravia and Jarhanpur. This early version of the scene is scripted a little differently, with some alternate dialogue from both characters. Clark also keeps his cool, and the scene ends with him preparing to leave as Lane gives him the "silent treatment."

Though Corenswet's take on the legendary DC Comics hero was mostly well-received, some fans felt that he was a bit too quick to lose his temper in certain situations. Would this have been a better way of playing the scene?

Check out the video below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."