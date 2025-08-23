David Corenswet's SUPERMAN Audition Tape Features Alternate Version Of Lois Lane Interview Scene

David Corenswet's Superman audition tape has been released online, and it features a slightly different take on the scene with Lois Lane interviewing an increasingly agitated Man of Steel...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 23, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

David Corenswet's audition tape for James Gunn's Superman has been released online, and it sees the actor performing one of the DCU reboot's standout scenes with his wife reading Lois Lane's dialogue.

In the movie, this sequence finds Supes getting increasingly agitated as Lois asks him about his decision to interject himself in the escalating conflict between Boravia and Jarhanpur. This early version of the scene is scripted a little differently, with some alternate dialogue from both characters. Clark also keeps his cool, and the scene ends with him preparing to leave as Lane gives him the "silent treatment."

Though Corenswet's take on the legendary DC Comics hero was mostly well-received, some fans felt that he was a bit too quick to lose his temper in certain situations. Would this have been a better way of playing the scene?

Check out the video below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

DREAMER
DREAMER - 8/23/2025, 10:19 AM
We need an alternate version of the entire movie
Dabs
Dabs - 8/23/2025, 10:24 AM
@DREAMER - It did what it needed to do. Played it safe and reintroduced the audience to a more character-accurate Superman, which is allowing for more movies. Hopefully the sequel dials it up a few notches so we can see a more powerful and capable Supes.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/23/2025, 10:26 AM
@DREAMER - look on the bright side, Krypto can meet Scooby Doo and gang in a sequel and it’ll all feel natural
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/23/2025, 10:43 AM
@Dabs - I disagree on both counts. The political story and story decisions were anything but “safe” and were extremely divisive (Supes stopping a foreign war, Jor El the tyrant, the format, the Silver age stuff etc), and Superman was portrayed as a whiny man-child who lost it way too much. The script, dialogue, and editing, were also poorly done.

It was a bright and entertaining film with a great cast, but when your side characters (Terrific and Guy) steal the show, you’ve got problems with your take.
DREAMER
DREAMER - 8/23/2025, 10:51 AM
@Matchesz - You're right, I'm excited for the Jimmy Olsen's spinoff next year, and a Krypto Gang movie or series would be a dream come true!
Timerider
Timerider - 8/23/2025, 11:09 AM
@Matchesz - Krypto will actually meet the Wonder Twins, that’s the plan so far.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/23/2025, 10:21 AM
Awkward, maybe even a hint of shyness yet still calm and resembles Clark, I'm glad gunn removed all that and gave us the emotionally charged 30 year old man child
User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/23/2025, 10:46 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Doesn’t every 32 year old man need to constantly be “Soothed” by videos of their parents and scream and whine at the drop of a hat, lol
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/23/2025, 10:46 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Don't forget a loser, who couldn't win a single fight alone.

WHERE'S THE DOGGGGGGGGGGG?!? 🤣
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/23/2025, 11:44 AM
@Bucky74 - I know I did!
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 8/23/2025, 10:21 AM
This is actually more how I thought he was going to play him. Either way he did great.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/23/2025, 10:21 AM
after not watching the video i gotta say, Henry Cavill was a better Henry Cavill then this guy.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/23/2025, 10:23 AM
people say this movie wasnt political but of all the different conflicts they could have came up with on paper for him to interfere with thats what they chose? Movie isnt political but I keep seeing ppl refer to the bolivian president as netanyahu, that’s exactly how propaganda films work lol
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/23/2025, 10:28 AM
Boravia*
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/23/2025, 10:35 AM
Guy was born for the role
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/23/2025, 11:46 AM
@MisterBones - at first glance I thought you said "Guy was born for the pole"
Forthas
Forthas - 8/23/2025, 10:36 AM
Wow!!! That was how I imagine Superman would act! Clearly the reason the film was ass and the main problem is with one person ...


User Comment Image
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 8/23/2025, 10:50 AM
@Forthas - Yup, he's the problem

Cast was good
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/23/2025, 10:45 AM
After seeing this, I no longer blame David for the piece of shit way Superman was portrayed. He clearly wants to do the character justice. It's Gunn that's the problem. Get rid of him, bring in McQuarrie, and write Superman how he should be written
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/23/2025, 11:12 AM
Eek, yup that's superman.

David oozes charm and the stoicism when challenged is exactly how I imagined he'd act as superman.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/23/2025, 11:15 AM
They need to release the screen test David did in Cavill's suit, im tryna see something 😭
epc1122
epc1122 - 8/23/2025, 11:36 AM
Love the audition but just thinking about it, I have a feeling that in the movie, if he was being interviewed in public he would have had more of the composure that I think people were expecting. Having the interview at Lois’ apartment it was almost too personal and he was in a place that was too comfortable. Of course, no one really knows if that would have been the case but I know people tend to be different considering the setting. I know people also tend to act differently with different people.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/23/2025, 11:48 AM
@epc1122 - you make an extremely valid and great point

