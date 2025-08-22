DC Studios' SUPER-FAMILY: 5 Characters We Need To See In James Gunn's SUPERMAN Follow-Up

Superman director James Gunn has confirmed he's now writing the screenplay for his mysterious "Super-Family" movie, but which heroes and villains need to make an appearance? These are our top picks...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Aug 22, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman was a hit for DC Studios, receiving positive reviews and a solid $600 million at the worldwide box office. Now, filmmaker James Gunn is hard at work on a follow-up that, despite not being a direct Superman sequel, will put the Man of Steel front and centre.

Widely believed to be a "Super-Family" movie serving as the third chapter in Gunn's Superman Saga (Supergirl arrives in theaters next summer), the prevailing theory is that the cousins will team up. Who else could appear, though? 

In this feature, we're taking a look at five characters who'd be a worthy addition to this movie. These are all characters who have yet to make their DCU debuts, and each of them would surely enrich the story Gunn is setting out to tell in 2027.

Find out which characters we need to see in the Superman follow-up by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. Lana Lang

X0xuvgqg o

Superman didn't devote much time to Clark Kent's life in Smallville, and it would be great to meet more than just the hero's parents if we return to Kansas in this follow-up.

Lana Lang was Clark's childhood friend and his teenage love interest. In recent years, she's absorbed radioactive energy and taken on the role of Superwoman. With that in mind, there's a potentially interesting story Gunn could tell with this character (and yes, it's possible to explore Superman's past without regurgitating his all-too-familiar origin). 

Clark and Lois Lane's romance is still in its infancy, so adding Lana to the mix could really test them in fun ways. Beyond that, Lana is a sorely underutilised character who has a ton of potential in the new DCU. 
 

4. Superboy

8h6vdrfd o

Superboy, also known as Kon-El and Conner Kent, is the genetic clone of Superman and Lex Luthor. A member of Young Justice and Teen Titans, he's a popular character and one that Gunn appears to have already set the stage for with Superman

In that movie, Luthor created a Superman clone who, while mindless, proved himself a formidable henchman as the costumed Ultraman. If Luthor adds a dash of his own intelligence to a future copy, that could be where Superboy comes in. 

The "Super-Family" needs to be more than just Superman and Supergirl, so adding Connor to the mix makes a lot of sense.
 

3. Parasite

Hfmccdwt o

Despite having a few different origin stories, the basic premise of Parasite remains the same; he's exposed to strange, radioactive materials and ends up becoming a vampiric monster as a result.

He needs to feed on energy to live, and he can drain the life energy from others. The villain's touch sometimes means he saps the memories of his victims, so he's one of only a small handful of villains to have learned Superman's secret identity.

A villain with ties to LuthorCorp, Rudy Jones would be a fun secondary villain in this movie, and a worthwhile foe for Superman and Supergirl to test their mettle against. 
 

2. The Legion Of Super-Heroes

Ofjsew9r o

The Legion of Super-Heroes is an intergalactic team of superpowered teenagers and young adults, active in the 30th Century and 31st Century.

Inspired by the legend of Superboy (a young Clark Kent), the team was founded by Cosmic Boy, Lightning Lad, and Saturn Girl. The roster expanded significantly over the years, and even came to include Superman after the heroes travelled back in time to meet their idol.

Supergirl also has a storied history with the Legion, and could even take her cousin's place as part of the group. Those dynamics and time-travel would be fun to explore, as would the fact that this team counts the heroic Brainiac-5 among its members...
 

1. Brainiac

Lm3khjdq o

While Brainiac has attacked Earth's heroes enough to be considered a Justice League villain, his history with Superman stretches back to the dying days of Krypton. One of the most intelligent beings in the universe, he collects cities from the planets he destroys and then shrinks them.

Superman has had to stop Brainiac from doing the same to Metropolis again and again over the years. However, their rivalry became really personal when the Man of Steel learned that he had the Kryptonian city Kandor within his possession. 

This has to be the villain Gunn is considering for his "Super-Family" movie. In Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's classic Superman: Brainiac, the duo teamed up to defeat the formidable baddie, and this would be a perfect place for the filmmaker to explore their Kryptonian heritage. 
 

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/22/2025, 1:14 PM
More Hawkgirl!

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/22/2025, 1:18 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - only if she quits extrajudicial executions of sovereigns heads of state
, that part was not cool AND was akward to see in cinemas here in Tel Aviv
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/22/2025, 1:33 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - LLLLLLLLOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/22/2025, 2:15 PM
@Malatrova15 - Agreed. And that "Scream" was ridiculous. Lose it next time she appears, please.
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/22/2025, 1:17 PM
OMG didn't they just do a similar article about what we need to see in a Superman sequel? Bills are bills I guess.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/22/2025, 1:17 PM
Just put the
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/22/2025, 1:21 PM
No on Legion of Superheroes. Too soon.

If he isn't the main bad guy for the 1st Justice League, then I'm beyond good with Brainiac being the Superfamily's main threat.

Why no Metallo? Not just secondary, but is an extremely formidable for for both Kal and Kara.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/22/2025, 1:23 PM
*formidable foe
Forthas
Forthas - 8/22/2025, 1:24 PM
In flashback segments...the Els

User Comment Image
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/22/2025, 1:28 PM
Yay, I can't wait to see Gunn's next [Superman] film: a story about a ragtag group of misfits/heroes who despite their differences, come together to save the day!
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/22/2025, 1:40 PM
good list! And all within Gunn's wheelhouse! I think Conner is a no-brainer
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/22/2025, 1:44 PM
5.Krypto the Super Dog
4. Ace the Bat Hound
3. Beppo
2. Dex-Starr
1. Ch'p (aka the squirrel Ultraman's clone saved in JG)
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/22/2025, 1:44 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - and also more Krypto
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/22/2025, 1:45 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Don't forget Bat-Mite. Or Krypto!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2025, 1:45 PM
Honestly , I’m good with not seeing The Legion or Lana right now tbh.

Superboy would be interesting down the line since I don’t see Gunn going to another clone so soon after Ultraman but you never know…

Parasite could be really cool in Gunn’s hands as this creature which could allow him to lean into his earlier work like Slither (I think he would go for the more monstrous version rather then the more human one).

Personally my hope is still that he’s doing a Superman & Supergirl team up film with them against Brainiac who has a tie to Krypton hence you could explore that culture and their lineage more which could be cool for Clark as he finds out perhaps more about his parents and if the reason they sent him to Earth was a sentiment shared by others or not.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/22/2025, 1:52 PM
@JoshWilding , my man start thinking outside the "box", we've seen many live action versions of these charactersalready let's go with a but more obscuure ones....

Bibbo Bibbowski - Superman fan # 1 and sometimes his info man.

User Comment Image

Lori Lemaris - Clark's College girl Frined (Silever age) and mermaid.

User Comment Image

Beppo the Super-Monkey - stow a way kryptonian monkey from the silver age. He was Super "baby" pet befor Krypto.

User Comment Image

The Hobby Robber - The villian who steal people's hobbies. No Joke. Gotta love the golden age.

User Comment Image

Mr. Z - An immortal who loves travelling through time to trap famous people throughout history.

User Comment Image

These weird typoe of character would be more fitting for JAmes Gunn direction and style.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/22/2025, 1:57 PM
Oh I see @OrgasmicPotatoe put Beppo on his list...so I susbstitue him on mine with... Microwave Man!
The invunerable super villian that actual got his super powers from...you guessed it, a Microwave! LOL!

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/22/2025, 2:09 PM
I'm more excited for the DCU than the MCU at this point, I know I'm not the only one. Feige better step his game up. Can't put Spider-Man in everything hahaha
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/22/2025, 2:17 PM
Good list. I'd put Steel over Lana, though. They should have had Supes save him here, setting up his origin.
The Brainiac from the Krypton series was excellent and spot on (creepy and comic-accurate). I hope they keep that design when they do use him as a villain.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/22/2025, 2:18 PM
I feel like Gunn shot himself and the Connor storyline in the foot by using his version of ultraman

