DC Studios' SUPER-FAMILY: 5 Characters We Need To See In James Gunn's SUPERMAN Follow-Up

Superman was a hit for DC Studios, receiving positive reviews and a solid $600 million at the worldwide box office. Now, filmmaker James Gunn is hard at work on a follow-up that, despite not being a direct Superman sequel, will put the Man of Steel front and centre.

Widely believed to be a "Super-Family" movie serving as the third chapter in Gunn's Superman Saga (Supergirl arrives in theaters next summer), the prevailing theory is that the cousins will team up. Who else could appear, though?

In this feature, we're taking a look at five characters who'd be a worthy addition to this movie. These are all characters who have yet to make their DCU debuts, and each of them would surely enrich the story Gunn is setting out to tell in 2027.

5. Lana Lang

Superman didn't devote much time to Clark Kent's life in Smallville, and it would be great to meet more than just the hero's parents if we return to Kansas in this follow-up.

Lana Lang was Clark's childhood friend and his teenage love interest. In recent years, she's absorbed radioactive energy and taken on the role of Superwoman. With that in mind, there's a potentially interesting story Gunn could tell with this character (and yes, it's possible to explore Superman's past without regurgitating his all-too-familiar origin).

Clark and Lois Lane's romance is still in its infancy, so adding Lana to the mix could really test them in fun ways. Beyond that, Lana is a sorely underutilised character who has a ton of potential in the new DCU.

