SUPERMAN's Post-Credits Scene Has Leaked Online - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN's Post-Credits Scene Has Leaked Online - SPOILERS

James Gunn's Superman has two post-credits stingers, but only one of them is an actual full scene, and it has now been leaked online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 11, 2025 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Even if you haven't seen Superman yet, there's a good chance you know at least some details about the movie's mid and post-credits scenes. The former is literally just a few seconds of Kal-El and Krypto looking at Earth from the Moon, and while the next sequence does have a little more to it, we're not sure if it'll go over any better with fans.

The scene in question begins with Supes and Mr. Terrific standing in front of a building that the latter has used his T-Spheres to repair following the widespread damage done to Metropolis during the final battle. Kal-El points out that the crack makes the wall look a little uneven, and Terrific walks away in a huff.

Supes apologizes for "bumming him out," before saying: "Man, I can be such a jerk sometimes."

It seems clear that Gunn didn't want to use these scenes to set up any future DCU projects, which does make a nice change, to be fair. Even so, we can't help but feel that it was a missed opportunity not to include even a minor tease of what's to come in one of the stingers.

Click here to check out the scene for yourselves, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Was Paid Considerably More Than Co-Stars David Corenswet And Rachel Brosnahan
Related:

SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Was Paid Considerably More Than Co-Stars David Corenswet And Rachel Brosnahan
SUPERMAN Spoilers: Does The Ending Set Up A Sequel Or A WORLD'S FINEST-Style Team-Up?
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Spoilers: Does The Ending Set Up A Sequel Or A WORLD'S FINEST-Style Team-Up?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 7/11/2025, 7:45 PM
I absolutely hate videos like this. Just show me the goddamn scene, I don’t wanna see some guy’s face talking about it or stopping every few seconds to give me his commentary.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/11/2025, 8:04 PM
@AscendedExtra - you could get off your couch and go see it
Laridian
Laridian - 7/11/2025, 8:14 PM
@AscendedExtra - GO WATCH THE FLICK !!
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 7/11/2025, 7:48 PM
Did….you just link to google?
RolandD
RolandD - 7/11/2025, 7:50 PM
It’s nothing to write home about, but it did get a good laugh in the theater that I saw it in.
kazuma
kazuma - 7/11/2025, 7:50 PM
I LOVED Superman. Great film. I agree that the comedy didn't land but I also feel that it didn't matter. I don't need haha funny from a Superman film. I believe you can have humor without needing it to be haha funny.

RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/11/2025, 7:53 PM
No need to post leaked footage.

But also, I feel like Supergirl should've been the mid-credit scene. Supergirl thanking Superman for looking after Krypto and then flying off could lead into Supergirl.
epc1122
epc1122 - 7/11/2025, 7:55 PM
@RockReigns - anyone know the music in the credits? The orchestration pieces?
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 7/11/2025, 8:20 PM
@RockReigns - I definitely think so, too. I loved the scene but it seemed a little out of place. Show Superman watching his home videos, end movie, have Supergirl picking up Krypto instead of the moon scene.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/11/2025, 8:39 PM
@RockReigns - I agree her cameo would make more sense in an end credits scene.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2025, 8:01 PM
I loved what this film says about parenting. You can make a difference in the lives of your children. Superman coming from Krypton, Jor El's intentions etc.....his upbringing and the morals the Kents instill in him as a young person are what makes Superman Superman. His actions are his legacy.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/11/2025, 8:05 PM
@McMurdo - someone with a brain gets it! This is the iconic Superman we know and love, I'm dying for more
Laridian
Laridian - 7/11/2025, 8:12 PM
@McMurdo - Agreed. As someone who lives in the Midwest, I've always felt a connection to Superman because it's not his heritage that defines him, it's his actions and Johnathan Kent explains that beautifully here. Oh, also.. he didn't stand around and let a tornado whisk him away like an idiot.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 7/11/2025, 8:23 PM
@McMurdo - exactly. This is the point of the character!
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/11/2025, 8:05 PM
What an odd post credit scene.

Superman's final sentence of how he can be a jerk sometimes feels more like something a more informal character would say than him.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/11/2025, 8:13 PM
@NinnesMBC - It's a meme. "Superman is a jerk" is a whole thing on the internet. Look it up.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 7/11/2025, 8:07 PM
The new Batman should've been cast and teased in the post-credit scene.
Laridian
Laridian - 7/11/2025, 8:13 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - We got Supergirl and people already said it was overstuffed. Slow your roll. Let them cook.
Robby
Robby - 7/11/2025, 8:19 PM
Ninth
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/11/2025, 8:21 PM
@Robby - Tally-Ho, Robert the IV…!!!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/11/2025, 8:27 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder