SUPERMAN Spoilers: We Finally Know What The Glowing Orb Above Metropolis From That Divisive First Look Is

SUPERMAN Spoilers: We Finally Know What The Glowing Orb Above Metropolis From That Divisive First Look Is

Much has been said about Superman's mysterious glowing orb and why the Man of Tomorrow was seemingly ignoring it in that first look, but with the movie playing in theaters, we have a full explanation...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 12, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

When James Gunn shared a first official look at David Corenswet as Superman's Man of Steel, the response was surprisingly mixed. There were nitpicks (the creases in his costume, for example) and big questions about why the hero was seemingly taking his time getting ready when there was a massive glowing orb outside his window. 

The prevailing theory was that it must be from the final battle, and as plot details leaked online, we assumed it was something to do with Lex Luthor's pocket universe. 

Well, as you'll now know if you've seen Superman, it's a threat the Justice Gang is dealing with near the movie's midpoint.

They don't need the Kryptonian's help, as he's busy preparing to turn himself in the next day so he can try to get Krypto back from Lex Luthor. The villain managed to subdue the "bad dog" when he invaded the Fortress of Solitude alongside Ultraman and the Engineer.

Lois Lane is waiting for Clark Kent when he returns to his apartment, and we learn that the glowing orb is a "dimensional imp." It doesn't pose a major threat to the city, but James Gunn must have known what he was doing by choosing those words. 

Classic Superman villain Mr Mxyzptlk is an imp who hails from the Fifth Dimension, and a reality-warping trickster who has tormented Supes ever since his comic book debut in 1944. Whether Gunn has plans for the character remains to be seen, but this is a great Easter Egg, and one that serves as another example of the filmmaker embracing the comics. 

So, that sneak peek really isn't as controversial as it once seemed. And the dimensional imp has much less importance to the plot than we suspected when it was first revealed. 

Here's a throwback to our first look at Superman:

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

SUPERMAN Ending Explained: Here's What Happens To Every Major Character - SPOILERS
Related:

SUPERMAN Ending Explained: Here's What Happens To Every Major Character - SPOILERS
SUPERMAN: Leaked [SPOILER] Scene Highlights The History Of Metahumans In The DCU
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: Leaked [SPOILER] Scene Highlights The History Of Metahumans In The DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Robby
Robby - 7/12/2025, 5:53 AM
First

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder