SUPERMAN Spoilers: We Finally Know What The Glowing Orb Above Metropolis From That Divisive First Look Is

When James Gunn shared a first official look at David Corenswet as Superman's Man of Steel, the response was surprisingly mixed. There were nitpicks (the creases in his costume, for example) and big questions about why the hero was seemingly taking his time getting ready when there was a massive glowing orb outside his window.

The prevailing theory was that it must be from the final battle, and as plot details leaked online, we assumed it was something to do with Lex Luthor's pocket universe.

Well, as you'll now know if you've seen Superman, it's a threat the Justice Gang is dealing with near the movie's midpoint.

They don't need the Kryptonian's help, as he's busy preparing to turn himself in the next day so he can try to get Krypto back from Lex Luthor. The villain managed to subdue the "bad dog" when he invaded the Fortress of Solitude alongside Ultraman and the Engineer.

Lois Lane is waiting for Clark Kent when he returns to his apartment, and we learn that the glowing orb is a "dimensional imp." It doesn't pose a major threat to the city, but James Gunn must have known what he was doing by choosing those words.

Classic Superman villain Mr Mxyzptlk is an imp who hails from the Fifth Dimension, and a reality-warping trickster who has tormented Supes ever since his comic book debut in 1944. Whether Gunn has plans for the character remains to be seen, but this is a great Easter Egg, and one that serves as another example of the filmmaker embracing the comics.

So, that sneak peek really isn't as controversial as it once seemed. And the dimensional imp has much less importance to the plot than we suspected when it was first revealed.

Here's a throwback to our first look at Superman:

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.