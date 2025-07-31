Rob Liefeld Is Still Whining About Marvel Studios; Calls THE FANTASTIC FOUR "Dull And Boring"

Earlier this year, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld very publicly severed ties with Marvel Studios. As well as complaining about not getting a prominent enough mention in Deadpool & Wolverine's opening titles, he believed the lack of an invite to the premiere's afterparty "was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat me."

Liefeld's other complaints included not being acknowledged by Kevin Feige on the red carpet, Disney not publishing all the photos taken of him and his family at the event, and his request to have a greater share of the spotlight at movie premieres and other promotional events being declined.

Since then, Liefeld has doubled down on hating on Marvel Studios, joining the legion of social media users and YouTubers who have figured out there's money to be made from negativity and empowering the trolls.

The prolific comic book writer and artist is entitled to his opinion, of course. However, his timeline on X features a lot of the expected ragebait and validity for the type of fans who bemoan the "M-She-U" and revel in Marvel Studios' recent struggles with apparent superhero fatigue.

Sharing photos of a near-empty theater, Liefeld has now offered his review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. "This was the 5pm Fantastic Four screening at my IMAX," he said of the photos he'd taken before the screening and a blurry shot he quickly snapped during the end credits. "I can tell you why there is very little repeat biz on this film. It’s impossibly dull & boring."

In a later post, Liefeld added, "Vanessa Kirby carries the entire film and is tasked with some ridiculous lifts. She’s the VIP. Also, the Franklin baby is the cutest kid ever on screen. Adorable." He then implored fans to buy Fantastic Four #49 and #243, arguing that, "This Galactus would be amazing."

In a now-deleted post, he also took aim at Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige...again. "Hey, Kevin Feige, watch movies," he told the studio executive who has made the MCU a $31 billion franchise. "Go back and study films that impacted us, the blockbusters of the past. Watch Independence Day for the stakes you were after in FF. Watch Close Encounters for the scale and wonder. FF had no tension."

As a reminder, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 92% Audience Score on the Popcornmeter.

Liefeld has found his niche, and his continued disdain for Feige and Marvel Studios isn't going away. He never seemed to have an issue with the MCU before his perceived Deadpool & Wolverine slights, but the divisive artist is now doubling down on it, for better or worse.

Liefeld's role in creating Deadpool has often been disputed. While he certainly played an integral role in the Merc with the Mouth's first appearances as his co-creator, that version of the character has little in common with the one played by Ryan Reynolds beyond his costume and weapons. Fabian Nicieza gave Wade Wilson his motormouth, and Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness turned him into a comedic character.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters.