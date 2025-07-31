THE FANTASTIC FOUR Passes $150M In The U.S. As SUPERMAN Becomes Man Of Steel's First Movie To Reach $300M

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has now passed $150 million in North America after less than a week in theaters, while Superman continues to soar by becoming the hero's first movie to hit $300 million.

By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2025 12:07 PM EST
It's coming up to a week since The Fantastic Four: First Steps touched down in theaters, and after an $8.7 million Wednesday, the Marvel Studios reboot has reached $151 million at the North American box office. 

Reaching that figure in just 6 days is a good result for the movie, and one that puts it on track to surpass $200 million by Sunday (or perhaps Monday at a push, depending on how today and this weekend pan out).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps dipped by 38.7% from Tuesday's "Discount Day," and is definitely lagging behind Superman. That does look set to be a bigger movie in the U.S., but we're still waiting on international figures (there, Marvel's First Family does appear to be a bigger draw than the Man of Tomorrow). 

Ultimately, this is a win for both titles. While neither movie is likely to be the biggest of the summer—Jurassic World Rebirth is eyeing that honour—they have managed to prove many detractors wrong, especially those claiming the genre's time is up thanks to so-called "superhero fatigue."

Back to Superman, and after reaching $299.7 million yesterday, the first DC Studios movie is on the cusp of passing $300 million. It will have likely done so by the time you read this, making it the first solo movie featuring this character to hit that number domestically. 

While the DCU reboot isn't going to cross $1 billion when all is said and done, these figures are sure to be welcomed by Warner Bros. executives who are concerned that the DC brand was a dead fish after a disastrous series of flops overseen by the previous regime. The latest of those was Joker: Folie à Deux, one of the biggest box office bombs in the studio's storied history. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters. So is Superman, another movie we praised earlier this month.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/31/2025, 12:42 PM
It's great to see the genre finally get back on track. This is what happens when the people who know what they're doing get to make the decisions.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/31/2025, 12:43 PM
That’s quite the drop for Fantastic Four.

Looking towards $38-45M second weekend.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/31/2025, 12:43 PM
James Gunn just announced he’s writing the sequel to SUPERMAN. LFG!!
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/31/2025, 12:49 PM
@RockReigns -
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/31/2025, 1:05 PM
@RockReigns - He should write himself out of the DCU and WB should reboot
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/31/2025, 12:44 PM
SUPERMAN should only be $11M behind BvS by Sunday.

Insane DOM numbers.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/31/2025, 12:46 PM
So, discount tue and you glorify the numbers with a spin

Then once wednesday gets luckluster, you go with the totals 😂😂😂

Take note, superman did not move from monday's numbers. That is legs
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/31/2025, 1:27 PM
@vectorsigma - Great point
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/31/2025, 12:47 PM
It has been a great year for CBM's (except BNW sheesh) and I look forward to Peacemaker season 2 as well! Superman probably won't catch Man Of Steel but who gives a [frick], the second one will. Anyone trying to beat down on Superman or Fantastic Four has the right, but they're foolish in hindsight. Those studios will make their extra revenue from other releases. The point was to get the characters right and imo Thunderbolts, Superman, and F4 did so perfectly.
https://www.reddit.com/r/OkBuddySnyderCult/s/LqK366vxy0
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/31/2025, 12:54 PM
@bobevanz - It irks me that whenever someone critiques Gunn, people automatically assume they’re a Snyder fan. Like those are the only two people on the planet who can direct a Superman film. It’s like choosing to sleep with either Mitch McConnell or Donald Trump.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/31/2025, 1:04 PM
@bobevanz - This is the second worst year for CBMS ever behind 2024. This genre is dying fast
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/31/2025, 1:14 PM
@WalletsClosed - Maybe from a box office perspective, but I believe Bob is referring to the quality of the films, not box office.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/31/2025, 1:29 PM
@soberchimera - "It’s like choosing to sleep with either Mitch McConnell or Donald Trump."

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/31/2025, 1:34 PM
@WalletsClosed - I respectfully disagree. The audiences are letting the film makers know the films needs to be good and they won't just show up because it's a superhero film. Marvel has to rebuild trust in the MCU and the DCU does as well. Its about making good movies.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/31/2025, 12:53 PM
F4's released budget seems to be an approximation as well. It says 200+M. While Superman is 225M

Both studios are lying (they always do) but with Pascal and Kirby, i think f4 has a higher budget and is more in trouble trying to break even
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/31/2025, 12:56 PM
@vectorsigma - They should have gone with a relative unknown for Reed like they did with Ioan Gruffudd in 2005, great casting, crap film.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/31/2025, 1:09 PM
@soberchimera - i think they went with familiarity and Pascal haa been everywhere these days. Its not paying off as much as marvel hopes for with the GA.

Big drop this weekend incoming
NGFB
NGFB - 7/31/2025, 12:57 PM
Both are really good fun summer movies to see on the big screen. I did like FF slightly more. Go beat the heat and support your theaters.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/31/2025, 12:58 PM
Fantastic Four was good and did its job. I’m now super hyped for Doomsday and Secret Wars! Less sure about what comes after, but hoping for the best on the X-men reboot.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/31/2025, 1:01 PM
@Jackraow21 - I am hype for what comes after. I small reset will help them get things on track. You're still going to get Deadpool and Spidey..with the addition of X-Men, Blade and more F4 and BP.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/31/2025, 1:05 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is my Most Anticipated Movie Ever in the 18-year history of the MCU.

More than all Avengers movies combined.

Meet my most Favorite Comic Book Characters 1 the Incredible Hulk and 2 The Amazing Spider-Man.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/31/2025, 1:10 PM
@AllsGood - still depends in the writer and director.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/31/2025, 1:17 PM
@vectorsigma - The Director is Destin Cretton Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Filming starts tomorrow August 1, 2025.

Will before Avengers Doomsday.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2025, 1:41 PM
@AllsGood - why
It's spider man and punisher shooting silly string and bb pellets at a nerfed Hulk. ZzZzZzZz.

It's another gimmick spidey film.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/31/2025, 1:47 PM
@McMurdo - Where you been hiding under your bed? Brand New Day's Plot will revolve around Spidey (Tom Holland) and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) joining forces to put an End to the Savage Hulk's Rampage.

Good Luck :)

User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 7/31/2025, 1:13 PM
"Frothy" Verdaños
mountainman
mountainman - 7/31/2025, 1:15 PM
All time domestic DC box office:

1) The Dark Knight - $533 million
2) The Dark Knight Rises - $448 million
3) Wonder Woman - $413 million
4) The Batman - $369 million
5) Joker - $335 million
6) Aquaman - $335 million
7) BvS - $330 million
8) Suicide Squad - $325 million
9) Superman > $300 million and counting
10) Man of Steel - $291 million

Best guess is that Superman will settle in around 5th place on this list.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2025, 1:23 PM
Sweet , glad to see both doing well since they were solid films imo!!.

However instead of Rebirth , wouldn’t Lilo & Stitch be the biggest hit of the summer?.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/31/2025, 1:29 PM
"...making it the first solo movie featuring this character to hit that number domestically"

Superman 2025 is not a solo Superman film!
CoHost
CoHost - 7/31/2025, 1:29 PM
Inflation wise, MoS made $405m.

Still a long way to go.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/31/2025, 1:39 PM
@CoHost - This. The value of one US dollar today has gone up 38% compared to that same US dollar in 2013.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/31/2025, 1:45 PM
@GeneralZod - Exactly which is why inflation adjusting box office takes is so dumb. The government makes our money lose value over time through inflation. This happened at record levels from 2021-2023. Any movie released after these years will earn less when adjusting for inflation.

Do we adjust corporate profit results for inflation? They often say that there are record profits these days, but that’s in pure dollars. If they adjusted for inflation, they’d find that corporate profits used to be MUCH higher. Just like houses, groceries, and everything else used to be cheaper.

The villain here is inflation, but most people don’t want to discuss that because the way to fix it is to drastically cut government spending.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/31/2025, 1:37 PM
Now, in the five days since its theatrical release on July 25, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has grossed $227 million at the worldwide box office, surpassing the 2021 live-action Cruella remake at $225 million, according to The Numbers.

Fantastic Four will also soon surpass another Disney movie from the year, the animated Encanto, at $230 million.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2025, 1:42 PM
@AllsGood - IT TOPPED CRUELLA?!?!?!?!




/s
mountainman
mountainman - 7/31/2025, 1:42 PM
@AllsGood - Didn’t realize Encanto made so little in its theatrical run. That sure has become more popular since.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/31/2025, 1:47 PM
@McMurdo - Paul Walter Hauser is in both movies!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/31/2025, 1:52 PM
@McMurdo - 5 DAYS!








:)
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/31/2025, 1:52 PM
@mountainman - Done in 5 Days.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/31/2025, 1:37 PM
Been a fine Summer for Superhero films.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/31/2025, 1:46 PM
Good wins for Marvel and DC this summer. I enjoyed Superman more, but still enjoyed FF first steps.

