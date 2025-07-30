THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Spoilers: 5 Ways Marvel Studios' Latest Movie Sets Up The MCU's Future

Marvel Studios made the right decision by setting The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Earth 828. Not only did that allow filmmaker Matt Shakman to make a movie inspired by the work of Jack Kirby, but it avoided the need for any convoluted explanations about the team's MCU absence.

Of course, that also meant the reboot was a largely standalone adventure and not full of the cameos and hints for the future we've grown used to. The result was a movie that felt like a breath of fresh air, and Easter Eggs were still plentiful.

With Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon, The Fantastic Four: First Steps still manages to lay at least some groundwork for where the franchise goes next. It also sets up this team's future, whether that's on the Sacred Timeline, Earth 828, or both.

5. Galactus, Stranded

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps' final act, Marvel's First Family manage to defeat Galactus (with an assist from Shalla-Bal), banishing the Devourer of Worlds to the edge of the universe. We're not sure what happened to his ship, but it didn't go with him.

Stranded millions of light-years away from Earth, Galactus isn't dead, but the team's planet will be safe from his insatiable appetite. This could be the end of the road for the villain, or a hint that he'll break through the edge of this parallel reality and perhaps find his way to, oh, Earth 616?

While we anticipate the MCU being rebooted after Avengers: Secret Wars, the way things are left for Galactus certainly opens the door to him returning when incursions begin in Doomsday, especially as those weaken the barriers between universes.

