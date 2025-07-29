"[Making] Ma and Pa Kent Stupid Rednecks. That's A Choice": LOIS & CLARK Star Dean Cain Weighs In On SUPERMAN

Following Superman's release in theaters earlier this month, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman has talked more about the decisions made by James Gunn, including what he did and didn't like...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Variety

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain has become a divisive figure in recent years, and when the MAGA contingent came for Superman following James Gunn's immigrant comments, he was first in line to tear into the "woke" reboot. 

Talking to Variety, the actor was a little more level-headed and admitted that, "Seeing Krypto in the trailer gave me goose bumps. He saves a squirrel. He saves a little girl. I respect that." 

It's unclear whether the actor has actually sat down to watch Superman, though he doesn't sound overly enthused by some of the creative decisions made in Gunn's first DC Studios movie. 

"James Gunn and his decision to make Ma and Pa Kent the stupid rednecks. That’s a choice," Cain pondered. "And Superman has to be saved, like, repeatedly? On a movie this size, every decision is a choice made carefully. And [DC Studios co-head] Peter Safran is a Princeton guy, too, a year ahead of me, but he’s never hired me."

That last part was seemingly meant to be a joke rather than an example of sour grapes on Cain's part. Still, it doesn't seem likely that he'll be showing up in the DCU for a cameo anytime soon (Superman Returns star Brandon Routh has spoken far more positively about Superman). 

Reflecting on his time as the character, he did appear grateful when he recalled, "My buddy turns to me and goes, 'Man, for the rest of your life, people are going to call you Superman.' I couldn’t fathom that being the case at the time, but it changed my life insanely."

"It was 1993 and I remember a fan going, 'We wanted Superman, not Sushi Man,'" Cain said of the backlash to his casting (his father was Japanese American). "For the love of God, he’s a Kryptonian. He could be green. Does it matter?" he continued, noting that he'd like to see Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan play the hero because he "has all the qualities of Superman — that humility, that kindness, that openness, that earnestness."

There's also a particularly intriguing part of this profile which may shed some light on why his time as the Man of Steel reached such a sudden conclusion: 

"As the day wears on, Cain reveals something that he has never before told a reporter. 'I could have had the biggest sexual harassment lawsuit in Hollywood history,' he says."

"When pressed for details, he declines to name the person who harassed him or provide any further comment on the matter."

"There were always murmurs. 'Lois & Clark' ended abruptly. The Season 4 cliffhanger was never resolved. Cain, who wrote two episodes for Seasons 2 and 3, had already written scripts for Season 5. His plans to direct several episodes evaporated. The harassment took its toll on his relationship at the time with volleyball star Gabrielle Reece."

The whole piece is worth a read. Interestingly, Cain doubled down on his political leanings, regardless of how it's changed the way he's viewed by some Superman fans. 

"I love President Trump. I’ve been friends with him forever," he stated. "Trump is actually one of the most empathetic, wonderful, generous people you’ll ever meet."

Do you agree with Cain's complaints about Superman? How about the positives he shared? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/29/2025, 3:32 PM
So, Dean Cain, says that people called him “Sushi Man” when he was cast as Superman.


Why did the victim of racism become racist??
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/29/2025, 3:41 PM
@RockReigns - Because racism is [frick]ing insidious, and its entirely possible for victims of racism to engage in racist practices against others.

Its also not unheard of for victims of racism to turn join with their oppressors against their people either out of a desire to be "one of the good ones", or decide "[frick] you, got mine".
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/29/2025, 3:54 PM
@RockReigns -
User Comment Image
elgaz
elgaz - 7/29/2025, 3:55 PM
@RockReigns - when he has been racist? Genuine question, I’m not from America so can’t say I follow his content much.
Kadara
Kadara - 7/29/2025, 4:01 PM
@asherman93 - Every time I see what's happening on Gaza, I think similar to this: victims become the abuser.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/29/2025, 3:34 PM
"James Gunn and his decision to make Ma and Pa Kent the stupid rednecks. *** Peter Safran is a Princeton guy, too, a year ahead of me, but he’s never hired me."

What a douche.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/29/2025, 3:34 PM
I loved Ma and Pa Kent being just normal farmers, good people. It sold the nature vs nurture thematics so much more than if they had been like the angelic versions that Kevin freaking Costner and Diane Lane were.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/29/2025, 3:43 PM
@McMurdo - You mean like how they are in the comics? I thought Pa Kent in MOS was bad? Now he's an angel? Make up your mind!
mountainman
mountainman - 7/29/2025, 3:44 PM
@McMurdo - Yeah we want the Pa Kent back that criticized Clark for saving a bus full of children from drowning!
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 7/29/2025, 3:36 PM
He's not wrong!

Ma and pa kent reminds me of cletus and Brandine 🤣🤣


User Comment Image
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/29/2025, 3:41 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - right, I don’t agree with much of what he has said about this movie, but he’s right here.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/29/2025, 3:48 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - When I saw them I thought to myself "what the f^ck am I watching." It was simultaneously jarring, insulting, and dismissive of Superman's iconic parents. It made me wonder why Clark Kent did not turn out like this...

User Comment Image
knomad
knomad - 7/29/2025, 3:36 PM
The best treatment of Jonathan and Martha Kent so far has been in Smallville. By far. And the relationship between Clark and his earthly dad was spot on.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/29/2025, 3:59 PM
@knomad - Still the GOAT Ma and Pa Kent, IMHO.
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/29/2025, 3:36 PM
This clown will forever be a shame on the Superman IP.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/29/2025, 3:43 PM
@TheJok3r - He's been right about everything
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/29/2025, 3:37 PM
That is how James Gunn see his fellow white people
That don’t think like him
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/29/2025, 3:37 PM
His parents were fantastic and easily one of the highlights and his Dad didn't commit suicide by tornado at least
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/29/2025, 3:37 PM
I can at least agree with him on the Michael B. Jordan front. I think he'd be great for Val Zod or even Icon if Gunn wants to shine light on Milestone characters.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/29/2025, 3:38 PM
Dean Cain attacking Trump voters??

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/29/2025, 3:40 PM
@Lisa89 - Wealthy conservatives LOATHE the poors, they just tolerate them to the extent they can weaponize their class outrage into bigotry to keep them voting against their best interests.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/29/2025, 3:43 PM
@Clintthahamster - You just melted Dean Cain's brain. No kryptonite necessary.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/29/2025, 3:43 PM
@Lisa89 - I can't imagine it'd take much.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/29/2025, 3:45 PM
@Clintthahamster - Is it in the best interest of liberals to support a Superman movie made by someone that was canceled for pred tweets? Is that what you're saying?
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/29/2025, 4:00 PM
@Lisa89 - The dude is insufferable.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/29/2025, 3:39 PM
Empathetic.
User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/29/2025, 3:43 PM
@RolandD - He is a great friend to celebrities and sycophants everywhere.
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 7/29/2025, 3:41 PM
I loved Ma and Pa Kent in the new movie. How are people so emboldened to call someone they dont know, stupid. The actors cast as Ma and Pa Kent did an incredible job and grounded the movie in empathy. Easily the highlight of the film.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/29/2025, 3:42 PM
Honestly, I kind of love how Ma and Pa Kent just looked like regular people in this.
clogan
clogan - 7/29/2025, 3:45 PM
That’s kind of an asshole thing to say.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/29/2025, 3:45 PM
Pa and Ma Kent were an absolute disgrace to an insane degree. What a pathetic adaptation
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 7/29/2025, 3:53 PM
@WalletsClosed - Becasue you’ve done SO much with your life 🫤
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/29/2025, 3:48 PM
I mean, they were exaggerated.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 7/29/2025, 3:57 PM
Genuine question to the people who disliked the kents in the movie, what didn't you like about them?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/29/2025, 3:58 PM
We'll always have superman I and II, the early seasons of smallville, the animated productions and the comics
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/29/2025, 3:59 PM
gunn's Pa and Ma Kent were probably siblings... and now thanks to that idea i've just made myself feel sick that I even watched this incestuous filled trash

User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/29/2025, 4:02 PM
In my opinion Lois And Clark had the best Lois, Perry White, ma and pa Kent. The Lex on the show was great too. Dean was good he just played his Clark and Superman too much alike, same mistake Henry made in MOS and BVS.

