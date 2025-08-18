New FALLOUT Season 2 Poster And Images Tease The Ghoul And Lucy's New Vegas Mission

New FALLOUT Season 2 Poster And Images Tease The Ghoul And Lucy's New Vegas Mission

Amazon’s smash-hit Fallout series is gearing up for its highly anticipated return, and to celebrate, Prime Video has dropped a fresh poster and stills teasing what’s to come.

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 18, 2025 08:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Amazon
Source: GameFragger.com

With Fallout season 2 locked in for a December premiere, Prime Video is building hype by revealing the show’s first official poster.

The adaptation of the beloved video game franchise has already proven itself a massive hit. So much so that Amazon renewed the series for season 2 just days after the first season’s debut in April 2024, and in true Vault-Tec fashion, the streamer has gone even further, locking in a third season before the second has even aired.

Production on season 2 kicked off in November 2024, but progress was slowed by the Los Angeles wildfires, making the return feel like a long time coming.

Returning to the wasteland are Walton Goggins as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard, Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank, Michael Emerson as Wilzig, and Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus.

Behind the camera, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy continue to guide the series, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serving as co-showrunners. Nolan himself directed the first three episodes, setting the tone for the show’s cinematic style.

With the new poster now out in the world, excitement is only heating up as Fallout prepares to blast back onto screens.

Previously, Goggins teased, "Now that people understand what the world is, this story just takes it to a whole other level. I've been around a long time and usually, a show that people are attracted to, with that license, the second season really starts cooking, right? That's when some real magic can happen."

It could be argued that the enormous success of the Fallout television series has played a major role in focusing Amazon’s strategy to bring more popular video games to the screen.

Building on Fallout's momentum, Prime Video is actively developing adaptations of other iconic franchises, including Mass Effect, God of War, Wolfenstein, and Tomb Raider, signaling the streamer’s growing commitment to tapping into the gaming world and appealing to both longtime fans and new audiences with high-profile, big-budget projects.

Amazon Fallout New Vegas

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more.

Daniel Dae Kim Teases A Deeper, More Complex Spy Thriller With Amazon's BUTTERFLY
Related:

Daniel Dae Kim Teases A Deeper, More Complex Spy Thriller With Amazon's BUTTERFLY
Kratos And Atreus Are The Focus Of Amazon's GOD OF WAR TV Show According To Showrunner Ronald D. Moore
Recommended For You:

Kratos And Atreus Are The Focus Of Amazon's GOD OF WAR TV Show According To Showrunner Ronald D. Moore

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/18/2025, 9:27 PM
New Vegas? ..not its on.
MurfDyson
MurfDyson - 8/18/2025, 9:30 PM
First season was a great surprise... Looking forward to this

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder