New FALLOUT Season 2 Poster And Images Tease The Ghoul And Lucy's New Vegas Mission

With Fallout season 2 locked in for a December premiere, Prime Video is building hype by revealing the show’s first official poster.

The adaptation of the beloved video game franchise has already proven itself a massive hit. So much so that Amazon renewed the series for season 2 just days after the first season’s debut in April 2024, and in true Vault-Tec fashion, the streamer has gone even further, locking in a third season before the second has even aired.

Production on season 2 kicked off in November 2024, but progress was slowed by the Los Angeles wildfires, making the return feel like a long time coming.

Returning to the wasteland are Walton Goggins as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard, Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank, Michael Emerson as Wilzig, and Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus.

Behind the camera, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy continue to guide the series, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serving as co-showrunners. Nolan himself directed the first three episodes, setting the tone for the show’s cinematic style.

With the new poster now out in the world, excitement is only heating up as Fallout prepares to blast back onto screens.

Previously, Goggins teased, "Now that people understand what the world is, this story just takes it to a whole other level. I've been around a long time and usually, a show that people are attracted to, with that license, the second season really starts cooking, right? That's when some real magic can happen."

It could be argued that the enormous success of the Fallout television series has played a major role in focusing Amazon’s strategy to bring more popular video games to the screen.

Building on Fallout's momentum, Prime Video is actively developing adaptations of other iconic franchises, including Mass Effect, God of War, Wolfenstein, and Tomb Raider, signaling the streamer’s growing commitment to tapping into the gaming world and appealing to both longtime fans and new audiences with high-profile, big-budget projects.

We got a Full House... take a peek at what's on hand for Season Two pic.twitter.com/q7cX8RzE7m — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) August 18, 2025

The first poster for ‘FALLOUT’ Season 2 has been released.



Premiering in December on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/O37LVQ7ML3 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 14, 2025

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more.