New SPIDER-NOIR Motion Advertisement Shows Ben Reilly Shooting A Web Just Like Peter Parker

For a few years, Sony tried to take full advantage of the Spider-Man brand. The studio developed multiple projects set around characters in the Spider-Man universe, most prominently the many films that were part of Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters. The franchise didn't land with audiences, but the studio is continuing to capitalize on Spidey's rich IP with, firstly, the Spider-Verse movies, and secondly, with the upcoming 1930s-set series, Spider-Noir.

The show—slated to be released on MGM+ in the US and on Prime Video around the rest of the world—stars Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, a.k.a. Spider-Noir. Reilly is a P.I. living in the '30s who also happens to be a hardened hero dealing with New York's criminal underworld. While the series has been in development for a long time, it has, frustratingly enough, remained tightly under Spidey-themed wraps. Fortunately, as its release nears, more details have been coming out about it.

The first poster for the show was released during CCXP Sǎo Paulo, Brazil, but it wasn't the only thing we got from the highly anticipated project. Recently, a motion advertisement was also spotted at the Spider-Noir booth at the convention. It shows Ben Reilly shooting a web, striking the same hand pose as his multiversal counterpart, Peter Parker:

The ad is sleek and stylized, fitting into the aesthetic the series seems to have. It's exciting to see the show embracing the character's abilities. Television doesn't usually benefit from the high budgets that theatrical films do. As such, small-screen superhero adaptations usually have to limit the amount of power-centric scenes they show. Though we don't know how much Ben Reilly's abilities will be depicted on screen, given the seemingly prestige nature of the series and this new motion poster, audiences will hopefully get to see plenty of Spidey action throughout Spider-Noir.

Nicolas Cage portrayed the first theatrical version of Spider-Man Noir in 2018's Into the Spider-Verse. His alternate version of Peter Parker was one of the biggest highlights of the film thanks to his love of all things depressing, appreciation for old-timey catchphrases, and childlike wonder wrapped inside a thick layer of hardcore violence. The show appears to be a throwback to classic mobster movies, so it's unlikely that this version of Spidey will be as hilarious as his animated counterpart.

Having said that, considering he is most recognized for his animated adaptation, and the fact it is executive produced by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, there will likely be at least some humor sprinkled throughout Spider-Noir. For those not in the know, this new Web-Slinger will not be Peter Parker. Instead, Cage is portraying Ben Reilly, who in the comics is perhaps Parker's most famous clone.

Spider-Noir will be eight episodes long, and will release on MGM+ in the United States and on Prime Video throughout the rest of the world in 2026.

