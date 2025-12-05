SPIDER-NOIR Producer On Whether Black & White Or Color Is The "Main" Version; CCXP Scene Description Revealed

Yesterday, Sony released two posters for Spider-Noir, one in colour and another in black and white. That's led to questions about which version of the upcoming MGM+/Prime Video series will be the main one.

In the case of Werewolf by Night, the black-and-white Special Presentation was later followed by a colour version, with the former typically considered the official edition, as envisioned by filmmaker Michael Giacchino. With Spider-Noir, it sounds like we can expect something similar to apply.

Taking to X, executive producer Christopher Miller wrote, "It was shot and designed to be in black and white - and there will also be a color version that has been designed in an exciting and unique period-inspired way. So there is no 'main' version."

There may not be a "main" version according to Miller, but if Spider-Noir was "shot and designed to be in black and white," common sense says that's the best way to watch it.

We'd hoped that a trailer for Spider-Noir might be released heading into the weekend, but as of now, that doesn't appear to be the case. A brief preview was shown to CCXP attendees, and is described as follows by omelete:

"In a dark setting, the camera focuses on a thug wearing a beret. Suddenly, Spider-Noir's eyes blink and light up completely, revealing the character's look, just like in the comics and Spider-Verse!"

That sounds a lot like the leaked 30-second promo we saw over the summer, so we may have to wait until next year for a full trailer and premiere date details (beyond just "2026").

Spider-Noir follows an ageing and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, played by Academy Award winner Cage, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

Cage plays Spider-Noir in the live-action series, which also features an impressive ensemble cast including Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston.

The guest star roster includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer is set to direct and executive-produce the first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

The series was developed by Uziel and Lightfoot with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal serves as executive producer via Pascal Pictures.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. The series will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel before becoming available globally on Prime Video the next day in more than 240 countries and territories.