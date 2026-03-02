SPIDER-NOIR Will Have The Most Mature Rating Of Any SPIDER-MAN Movie Or TV Show

The upcoming Spider-Noir TV series will put the spotlight on hard-boiled private detective Ben Reilly. Tonally, this take on the wall-crawler will be vastly different to what we see from Tom Holland's Peter Parker in theaters.

Now, it's been confirmed (via ScreenRant) that Prime Video's Spider-Noir will have a TV-14 rating. That's obviously a little tamer than Daredevil: Born Again's TV-MA rating, but with material that "parents would find unsuitable for children under 14 years of age," it's the most mature take on Spider-Man to date.

The movies have all been rated PG-13, and while Spider-Noir remains in that ballpark, it will clearly be a little darker and likely explore more adult themes. After all, the first trailer definitely had a tinge of horror to it.

During a recent interview with Collider, producer Phil Lord said, "That trailer is great. They did a wonderful job. He's amazing. He had this great idea, which was, 'I want to play this like a spider pretending to be a person.'"

Christopher Miller added, "Like, 'After what happened to me, I'm more spider than person, and I have to act like a human in public, and in private I can be my true self,'" prompting Lord to chime in with, "So he sometimes goes to the movies, his character, and practices and studies what the actors are doing so he can use it in his real life."

Asked if the door is open to Spider-Noir Season 2, Lord replied, "It certainly could [be]," with Miller joking, "A Spider-Man thing telling more than one story? I don’t know. It cannot be done!"

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s only superhero.

The full cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation), Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives), Abraham Popoola (Atlas), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.