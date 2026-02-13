SPIDER-NOIR Trailer Reveals First Look At A Lot Of Villains - Including Some You May Have Missed

The first trailer for Spider-Noir was released yesterday, and in addition to spotlighting our first official look at Nicolas Cage's take on Ben Reilly suited-up and swinging through the city, the footage featured quick glimpses of quite a few of the villains "The Spider" will be facing off against over the course of the 8-episode series.

While Brendan Gleeson's Silvermane - reportedly the show's big bad - doesn't appear, we do see Jack Huston as Flint Marko, aka Sandman, as well as several unconfirmed characters believed to be Electro, Molten Man, and a strange spider-like creature that could be either Man-Spider of a version of the "Spider-God" (Kwaku Anansi).

There is also a brief shot of a man in a bright white suit walking down an alley, which has prompted speculation that Mr. Negative may show up.

This could easily turn out to be an entirely different character, of course, but it does seem clear that Spider-Noir is going to have a few surprises in store for comic book fans.

Producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord recently discussed Cage's approach to playing Ben Reilly.

"Nic brought all of this thinking to the character that really surprised us and was kind of a headslapper,” Lord said. "His take on it was like, 'I'm a spider trying to cosplay as a human.' He's code-switching. Inside his body, he feels like an animal."

"That's why you cast Nicolas Cage," Miller added. "He's going to come at a character in a way that no one else would think of."

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Noir's cast also includes Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives), and Abraham Popoola (Atlas), with guest stars Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir will stream all episodes on Prime Video starting May 27, 2026. Viewers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and India can access the series through Prime Video on the same day. The show will also air on MGM+ in the United States. A unique feature will give viewers the option to watch the entire series in black-and-white or full color.