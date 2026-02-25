SPIDER-NOIR Battles Electro And Meets Cat Hardy In Action-Packed TV Spot

A new TV spot for Spider-Noir has swung online, and it finds Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly squaring off with an electrically charged villain who is almost certainly this show's take on Max Dillon/Electro.

The quality isn't the best, but it's hard at times not to be reminded of the kind of action and special effects seen in CW TV shows like Arrow and The Flash. We also catch sight of Flint Marko/Sandman, though his abilities look similarly low-key (the result of a TV budget or a stylistic decision, perhaps).

The promo also finds Ben meeting up with Cat Hardy, Spider-Noir's interpretation of Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. Black Cat. That character has been described as a nightclub chanteuse who lures Reilly into the underworld conspiracy at the heart of the series.

"Really, she’s Rita Hayworth, who was so great in Gilda and Lady from Shanghai, and then a little bit of Lauren Bacall, because Bogey and Bacall go so well together," showrunner Oren Uziel previously explained. "There's some Kim Basinger from L.A. Confidential, in terms of how she fits into everything. She's an amalgam of a lot of different things."

Back to Electro, and he's not wearing a costume but does look like a credible threat to the private eye-turned wall-crawling superhero. His powers don't appear particularly flashy (no pun intended), but beyond the titular Spider-Man Noir, we weren't expecting much in the way of costumed action, anyway.

Check out this new TV spot for Spider-Noir in the player below.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s only superhero.

The full cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation), Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives), Abraham Popoola (Atlas), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Emmy Award winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.