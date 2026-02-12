SPIDER-NOIR Trailer Promises An Existential Crisis, Classic Villains, And Web-Swinging Scenes

SPIDER-NOIR Trailer Promises An Existential Crisis, Classic Villains, And Web-Swinging Scenes

The first trailer for Prime Video's Spider-Noir has been released, and it finds Ben Reilly going through an existential crisis while trying to protect New York from all manner of criminals.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 12, 2026 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Noir

Prime Video has shared the first trailer and premiere date for Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage in his first leading television role. The 8-episode series will be released in full on May 27, and is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video.

According to a press release, Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear broadcast channel on May 25, then globally on Prime Video on May 27 "as a binge release," in more than 240 countries and territories. The show will also be available to stream in two ways: in "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color" for audiences to choose their own adventure to watch.

Fittingly, the trailer itself has also been released in both formats, as you can see below.

The sneak peek is a little zanier than we anticipated, with Cage's Ben Reilly seemingly the unwilling recipient of superpowers he never wanted. The show's tagline is "with no power comes no responsibility," an intriguing twist on the classic Spider-Man mythos.

The action looks pretty grounded, though we do catch sight of Sandman, a spider-like monster, and a fiery character who could be a new take on Molten Man. While easy to miss, Electro is also hinted at, as you'll see in the included screenshots.

There are some impressive web-swinging scenes, too, which look very similar to those seen in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s only superhero.

The full cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation), Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives), Abraham Popoola (Atlas), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

Emmy Award winner Harry Bradbeer (FleabagKilling Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The PunisherShantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

As noted, Spider-Noir comes to Prime Video on May 27.


image host
image host
image host
image host
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
SPIDER-NOIR Posters Swing Online As Trailer Release Date For SPIDER-MAN TV Series Is Revealed
Related:

SPIDER-NOIR Posters Swing Online As Trailer Release Date For SPIDER-MAN TV Series Is Revealed
SPIDER-NOIR: New Details On Ben Reilly Name Change And Who Is Playing Silvermane, Black Cat, Sandman
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-NOIR: New Details On Ben Reilly Name Change And Who Is Playing Silvermane, Black Cat, Sandman

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder