SPIDER-NOIR Trailer Promises An Existential Crisis, Classic Villains, And Web-Swinging Scenes

Prime Video has shared the first trailer and premiere date for Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage in his first leading television role. The 8-episode series will be released in full on May 27, and is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video.

According to a press release, Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear broadcast channel on May 25, then globally on Prime Video on May 27 "as a binge release," in more than 240 countries and territories. The show will also be available to stream in two ways: in "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color" for audiences to choose their own adventure to watch.

Fittingly, the trailer itself has also been released in both formats, as you can see below.

The sneak peek is a little zanier than we anticipated, with Cage's Ben Reilly seemingly the unwilling recipient of superpowers he never wanted. The show's tagline is "with no power comes no responsibility," an intriguing twist on the classic Spider-Man mythos.

The action looks pretty grounded, though we do catch sight of Sandman, a spider-like monster, and a fiery character who could be a new take on Molten Man. While easy to miss, Electro is also hinted at, as you'll see in the included screenshots.

There are some impressive web-swinging scenes, too, which look very similar to those seen in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s only superhero.

The full cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation), Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives), Abraham Popoola (Atlas), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video.

Emmy Award winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

As noted, Spider-Noir comes to Prime Video on May 27.