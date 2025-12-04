UPDATE: SPIDER-NOIR Gets An Amazing New Poster And Confirms That Peter Parker Isn't Under The Mask

UPDATE: Sony has officially released the poster and confirmed that Spider-Noir will be released in 2026 in "both black & white and color." Hopefully, a trailer will be released before the week is over, especially with the series being promoted at CCXP.

Spider-Noir is set to have a presence at this weekend's CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil, and a new poster has already been spotted on the show floor.

It's an undeniably spectacular effort, and confirms the web-slinger's secret identity: private investigator, Ben Reilly. We've been hearing that might be the case, and it's already caused a bit of a stir among comic book fans. On the page, this Spider-Man is a Peter Parker Variant; Ben Reilly is, of course, Peter's clone in the comics (a.k.a. the Scarlet Spider).

Is Sony making a mistake using Ben here before adapting The Clone Saga? Well, there's nothing to suggest they or Marvel Studios will go anywhere near that divisive '90s storyline, and even though it would make sense for Ben to lead his own spin-off franchise, the spotlight looks set to remain on Tom Holland's Peter for now.

There's a good chance we'll get a trailer for Spider-Noir this weekend. A 30-second teaser for the show did leak online over the summer, and looked a little like a fan film, so only time will tell whether the series will surprise us or be the latest Sony-produced disappointment.

Nicolas Cage reprises his Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse role as Spider-Noir and looks set to see plenty of action in the show.

"I know that the phone's going to be ringing off the hook to play serial killers after 'Longlegs,'" Cage said last year. "And that's not really what I like to do. I don't like violence. I don't want to play people who are hurting people. One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it's fantasy. It's not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved."

He'd go on to say that the live-action Spider-Man TV series consists of "eight episodes" and described it as "more of a Pop-art mashup, like a Lichtenstein painting" with "some sparkle to it."

"Well, I mean, the fantasy would be that I could try to aspire to be something more Golden Age," he added. "You know, something more like James Cagney or Humphrey Bogart. Or Hedy Lamarr or Bette Davis. I wanted to have that kind of aura, you know, like the more enigmatic, you don’t know too much."

Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) and Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) are co-showrunners on Spider-Noir. Harry Bradbeer is set to direct and executive-produce the first two episodes of the series.

Cage will be joined in Spider-Noir by Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, The Rig), Li Jun Li (Babylon, Sex/Life) and Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Ben-Hur).

Lukas Haas (Inception), Cameron Britton (Mindhunters), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives,), Michael Kostroff (Wizard of Lies), Scott MacArthur (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie), Joe Massingill (Barry), Whitney Rice (Suits), Amanda Schull (12 Monkeys), Andrew Caldwell (iZombie), Amy Aquino (Bosch) Andrew Robinson, (Hellraiser), Kai Caster (Yellowstone), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm) round out the supporting cast.

Spider-Noir will premiere on the MGM+ linear channel in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video.