Amazon Takes A Shot At SUPERMAN’s David Corenswet On Social Media Following Controversial Masculinity Comment

Amazon has used the Invincible series to take a swipe at masculinity comments made by Superman star David Corenswet, which became controversial online.

Dec 10, 2025
Superman and Man of Tomorrow's David Corenswet recently came under fire on social media for comments he made during an appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors. Talking to Wicked star Jonathan Bailey, Corenswet brought up the fact that they both had flying scenes in their respective 2025 films. The Superman star referred to a scene from Wicked: For Good where Bailey's Fiyero was lifted up into the air by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. Bailey pointed out they both kissed during ther flying sequences. Corenswet replied responded the following:

"But let me tell you this, 'cause you have the bigger challenge. You are carried by Cynthia [Erivo]. She's levitating you. I have never... Every man out there would think there's no way you can look masculine, and powerful, and in control when you're being levitated by a woman. And you, somehow, in that moment [...] you somehow maintained your masculinity. [...] Well done, mate. 'Cause it's a lot easier when you get to carry the girl, and when you're being carried, not easy."

Bailey answered: "Oh, my God, yeah, I mean, it was, like, total honor. And also, I mean, listen, I'd be carried by both Cynthia and [Ariana Grande] for the rest of my life, if I could be." Corenswet's comments were taken as sexist by some online, given their perceived implication that being carried by a woman could diminish someone's masculinity. Thus, multiple people voiced their displeasure on social media about them. 

At the end the day, the actor likely did not mean for his comment to come off as mysoginistic. As such, the uproar seemed to die down fairly quickly for the most part... or so it seemed. As strange as it may sound, Amazon and Invincible just fanned the flames of the situation once again. Amazon MGM's social media account posted a series of images from Invincible, the animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's eponymous comic. The images show Atom Eve carrying herself and Mark Grayson in the sky:

Taking a shot at the Superman actor, the post was captioned with: "Notice how he's maintaining masculinity while being carried by a woman":

It's important to note this is most likely not meant as an insult to David Corenswet or an attempt to blast him. Instead, the post could have been made as a playful nod to the uproar that arose from his comments. 

Some of the tweets shared on X in response to Corenswet's comments can be seen below: 

It's also worth noting that things weren't entirely negative for Corenswet, as people also came to his defense regarding the public's interpretation of the comment. 

David Corenswet will return as Superman in Man of Tomorrow, hitting theaters on July 9, 2027. 

What did you think about Amazon MGM's shot at David Corenswet? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

