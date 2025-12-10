Amazon Takes A Shot At SUPERMAN’s David Corenswet On Social Media Following Controversial Masculinity Comment

Superman and Man of Tomorrow's David Corenswet recently came under fire on social media for comments he made during an appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors. Talking to Wicked star Jonathan Bailey, Corenswet brought up the fact that they both had flying scenes in their respective 2025 films. The Superman star referred to a scene from Wicked: For Good where Bailey's Fiyero was lifted up into the air by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. Bailey pointed out they both kissed during ther flying sequences. Corenswet replied responded the following:

"But let me tell you this, 'cause you have the bigger challenge. You are carried by Cynthia [Erivo]. She's levitating you. I have never... Every man out there would think there's no way you can look masculine, and powerful, and in control when you're being levitated by a woman. And you, somehow, in that moment [...] you somehow maintained your masculinity. [...] Well done, mate. 'Cause it's a lot easier when you get to carry the girl, and when you're being carried, not easy."

Bailey answered: "Oh, my God, yeah, I mean, it was, like, total honor. And also, I mean, listen, I'd be carried by both Cynthia and [Ariana Grande] for the rest of my life, if I could be." Corenswet's comments were taken as sexist by some online, given their perceived implication that being carried by a woman could diminish someone's masculinity. Thus, multiple people voiced their displeasure on social media about them.

At the end the day, the actor likely did not mean for his comment to come off as mysoginistic. As such, the uproar seemed to die down fairly quickly for the most part... or so it seemed. As strange as it may sound, Amazon and Invincible just fanned the flames of the situation once again. Amazon MGM's social media account posted a series of images from Invincible, the animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's eponymous comic. The images show Atom Eve carrying herself and Mark Grayson in the sky:

Notice how he’s maintaining masculinity while being carried by a woman. pic.twitter.com/XrqULGtyg5 — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) December 8, 2025

Taking a shot at the Superman actor, the post was captioned with: "Notice how he's maintaining masculinity while being carried by a woman":

It's important to note this is most likely not meant as an insult to David Corenswet or an attempt to blast him. Instead, the post could have been made as a playful nod to the uproar that arose from his comments.

Some of the tweets shared on X in response to Corenswet's comments can be seen below:

david corenswet watching jonathan bailey maintaining masculinity while being carried by a woman pic.twitter.com/RnnpD2OXvP — leyla 🍒 (@mrswamsbsgans) December 8, 2025

I love David Corenswet but I hate this quote: Well done for maintaining masculinity while being carried by a woman — blonde 𓊖 FNAF 2 spoilers (@wifehenryfox) December 9, 2025

pls stop putting that david corenswet’s cringey masculinity comment on my tl 😅 giving me the worse secondhand embarrassment ever oh gosh like what does he even mean by that — nad 🖤🤍 (@abloomwithroses) December 8, 2025

i understand why david corenswet Went There because i’m sure plenty of discussions about preserving masculinity were had while playing superman, but it’s so incredibly disappointing to hear because why is it even a discussion in the first place? — 𝒎. (@bydusklight) December 8, 2025

Woah look at him maintaining masculinity while being carried by a woman, david corenswet another one for u to be amazed at bro https://t.co/3cTqsOKyCI — ✿🪻✿⁠ (@memysel1f) December 10, 2025

It's also worth noting that things weren't entirely negative for Corenswet, as people also came to his defense regarding the public's interpretation of the comment.

David Corenswet will return as Superman in Man of Tomorrow, hitting theaters on July 9, 2027.

What did you think about Amazon MGM's shot at David Corenswet? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!