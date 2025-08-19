PEACEMAKER Season 2 Loses Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score But Still Sets A Record For James Gunn

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Loses Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score But Still Sets A Record For James Gunn

Peacemaker season 2 has lost its perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes as more reviews are counted, but the series remains filmmaker James Gunn's highest-rated superhero project on the review aggregator.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Peacemaker season 2 recently arrived on Rotten Tomatoes with 100%, but now that more verdicts have been counted (38 in total), the "Certified Fresh" series has slipped to a still-excellent 97%. 

The one negative review comes from Slant Magazine. The site's critic writes, "The series may admirably connect the dots, but the results are patchy."

Still, while Peacemaker season 2 has lost its perfect score, it remains the best-reviewed superhero project from filmmaker James Gunn. Here's how his Marvel and DC movies and TV shows compare, according to the review aggregator:

Peacemaker season 2 - 97%
Creature Commandos - 95%
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - 94%
Peacemaker season 1 - 93%
Guardians of the Galaxy - 92%
The Suicide Squad - 90%
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 85%
Superman - 83%
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 82%

This is a win for DC Studios, particularly as many have questioned why Peacemaker is getting a second season before several of the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" movies and TV shows announced at the start of 2023 have yet to materialise. 

Still, Gunn will take a step back in 2026 as the spotlight shifts to movies and TV shows he's neither written nor directed: Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface. The filmmaker is currently hard at work on a new "Super-Family" movie, though. 

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Are you excited to watch the Peacemaker season 2 premiere later this week? 

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. 

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Will Joel Kinnaman return as Rick Flag Jr.? You can find out here. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. 

James Gunn Teases Projects For John Cena's Anti-Hero Beyond PEACEMAKER Season 2
Related:

James Gunn Teases Projects For John Cena's Anti-Hero Beyond PEACEMAKER Season 2
DC Studios Boss James Gunn Hypes Big Reveals In PEACEMAKER Season 2's Final Episodes
Recommended For You:

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Hypes Big Reveals In PEACEMAKER Season 2's Final Episodes

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/19/2025, 6:29 AM
He has been saying it's his favorite thing of his that he's ever done.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder