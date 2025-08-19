PEACEMAKER Season 2 Loses Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score But Still Sets A Record For James Gunn

Peacemaker season 2 recently arrived on Rotten Tomatoes with 100%, but now that more verdicts have been counted (38 in total), the "Certified Fresh" series has slipped to a still-excellent 97%.

The one negative review comes from Slant Magazine. The site's critic writes, "The series may admirably connect the dots, but the results are patchy."

Still, while Peacemaker season 2 has lost its perfect score, it remains the best-reviewed superhero project from filmmaker James Gunn. Here's how his Marvel and DC movies and TV shows compare, according to the review aggregator:

Peacemaker season 2 - 97%

Creature Commandos - 95%

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - 94%

Peacemaker season 1 - 93%

Guardians of the Galaxy - 92%

The Suicide Squad - 90%

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 85%

Superman - 83%

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 82%

This is a win for DC Studios, particularly as many have questioned why Peacemaker is getting a second season before several of the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" movies and TV shows announced at the start of 2023 have yet to materialise.

Still, Gunn will take a step back in 2026 as the spotlight shifts to movies and TV shows he's neither written nor directed: Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface. The filmmaker is currently hard at work on a new "Super-Family" movie, though.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Are you excited to watch the Peacemaker season 2 premiere later this week?

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Will Joel Kinnaman return as Rick Flag Jr.? You can find out here.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.