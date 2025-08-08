RUMOR: PEACEMAKER Season 2 Will Feature A Big Return As [SPOILER] Makes Their DCU Debut

Peacemaker season 2 is fast approaching, making it the third DCU project to head our way since Creature Commandos premiered at the end of last year.

DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn had described the series as a direct follow-up to Superman, and promised fans that it's going to explain what is and isn't canon from the first season of Peacemaker.

He's previously hinted that pretty much everything aside from the Justice League's cameos/references to characters like Aquaman and The Flash played out in the DCU exactly as it did in the DCEU.

Joel Kinnaman reprising his Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad role as Rick Flag Jr. in Peacemaker season 2 feels like one of the show's worst-kept secrets after some pretty telling hints from the actor. Now, we have apparent confirmation from @MyTimeToShineH.

According to the insider, Kinnaman will return as Rick in a flashback scene (marking his official DCU debut) and as an alternate version that's still alive in the dimension where Christopher Smith discovers that his Multiversal doppelganger is living the life he's always wanted.

Interestingly, the scooper has also revealed that Peacemaker season 2 sees Gunn make David Ayer's Suicide Squad "somewhat canon" to the DCU, though what exactly that means remains to be seen.

Whether Gunn is looking to placate the #ReleaseTheAyerCut crowd or has bigger plans for characters from the 2016 movie remains to be seen. Still, we're sure this rumour will only increase excitement for the show's return later this month.

A new TV spot for Peacemaker season 2 is also doing the rounds online. You can watch that in the player below.

New TV spot for ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2.



Premiering August 21 on HBO Max.



(Ty @TheBatmanSagaNW for finding this) pic.twitter.com/b3CbEL6Ws4 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) August 7, 2025

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

This second batch of episodes will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.