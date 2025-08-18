X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE Star Taylor Kitsch Breaks Silence On Channing Tatum Replacing Him As Gambit

The Terminal List star Taylor Kitsch played Gambit in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and he's now broken his silence on being replaced by Channing Tatum in Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers: Doomsday.

By JoshWilding - Aug 18, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Source: Screen Rant

Channing Tatum was attached to the Gambit movie originally set for release in 2016. 20th Century Fox made multiple attempts to get the project into theaters, burning through filmmakers like Rupert Wyatt, Doug Liman, and Gore Verbinski. 

X-Men franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner essentially cast Tatum on a whim, as he'd repeatedly expressed an interest in playing Remy LeBeau in multiple interviews. That left X-Men Origins: Wolverine star Taylor Kitsch out in the cold. 

It's been reported that Tatum was Fox's first choice for the 2009 spin-off, so the actor getting to play Gambit in last summer's Deadpool & Wolverine was a full circle moment for the Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street star. 

Screen Rant recently spoke with Kitsch about Prime Video's The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, prompting him to break his silence on being replaced by Tatum (who will reprise the role in next December's Avengers: Doomsday). 

"I have not," Kitsch replied when asked if he's seen Tatum's version of Gambit. Asked if that was a sore subject, he added, "No, no, not at all, man. That's the business, man. It's all good. It's like I love the path I'm on and the actor I've become and the stories I'm engaging in. No pun intended, here's a quote for you, but Gambit wasn't in the cards for me, man."

"Never say never, but I don't know, man," Kitsch said of Gambit now being in his rearview. "I don't know. I love where I'm at, man, so I have no regrets with it. It just wasn't, sometimes it's not in my power to say who's who or who gets to play what. So I can only focus on the people that want to work with me and collaborate with me."

You have to feel for Kitsch, though it's been a very long time since he first played Gambit, and he's clearly moved on from the role. Tatum was always going to be the bigger drawer, and the character is one he appears far more passionate about. 

"I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But [Ryan Reynolds] fought for me and Gambit," Tatum said of his MCU debut shortly after the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. "I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me."

"I love ya buddy...I’m so grateful to be in this movie. It’s a masterpiece in my opinion. And just pure bad ass joy. I was literally screaming in the theater."

In a later interview, Tatum confirmed that he remains interested in making a standalone Gambit movie, noting, "I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God."

Do you think Kitsch should have been brought back as Gambit for Deadpool & Wolverine?

Related:

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/18/2025, 6:50 AM
Saying he was “replaced” feels awfully generous…
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 8/18/2025, 6:56 AM
Taylor Kitsch's Gambit > Channing Tatum's Gambit.

And it´s not close.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/18/2025, 6:59 AM
Never thought Tatum was a good choice for Gambit. Got nothing against the dude but I just don't see it.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/18/2025, 7:02 AM
Yeah, I rather Kitsch had come back instead of Tatum.
Nothing against Tatum but he played the character like a parody more than an actual person.
I’m not sure if it was the writing or his performance.

And Tatum just doesn’t have the physicality for Remy.
He’s a lean toned guy. Very acrobatic.

And no offense to Tatum who clearly works out, but the dude is just a bulky man.

I wish we had gotten the Gambit from X-Men 97 adapted in live action.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/18/2025, 7:18 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - My exact thoughts.

EarlChai
EarlChai - 8/18/2025, 7:02 AM
I enjoyed what I’ve seen of Kitsch. The John Carter movie was surprisingly good, despite Disney’s best efforts.
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/18/2025, 7:10 AM
I much preferred the Taylor Kitsch version of the character myself.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 7:22 AM
I don’t remember his Gambit much though the little I do , he seemed to be just fine in the role so I’m not really broken up about him being “replaced” by Tatum in the role (especially since I enjoyed his version more even if he was a bit exaggerated for comedic effect).

Anyway , he has a good attitude about the whole thing so that’s nice to see…

I thought Terminal List S1 was decent but I am intrigued in this spin-off!!.

gambgel
gambgel - 8/18/2025, 7:33 AM
I always found really offensive how Fox quickly jumped to Tatum to develop a solo movie.
Taylor is a very decent actor and was the one chosen for the role.

If a studio sign an actor then stuck with your choices and continue the franchise with a coherent narrative.

That and Origins was a bad movie because of Tom Rottman and the director, not because of the cast, that was pretty good, Taylor included.

I was dissapointed that Reynolds decided to support Tatum instead of Kitsch, who were actually cast mates in origins, bad move from Reynolds too. I get the reason (all those years of Tatum being frustrated with the project and Fox) but Taylor WAS Fox Gambit, not Tatum.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 8/18/2025, 7:44 AM
"You have to feel for Kitsch-"

No. No I don't.

He's a Hollywood actor in a good place carrier wise. He has a recent credit I recognised and can collaborate rather than be at the mercy of casting.

He's good man. He's good.

